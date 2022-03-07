Poco X4 Pro 5G – Full Specs

Poco has just announced three new phones, including the X4 Pro 5G. Here are its specs:

Storage & RAM 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB LPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 Storage *Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Dimensions Height: 164.19mm Width: 76.1mm Thickness: 8.12mm Weight: 205g *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ. *Data provided by internal laboratories. Industry measurement methods may vary, and therefore actual results may differ.

Display 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED Dot Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Contrast ratio: 4,500,000:1 Brightness levels: 2047 Refresh rate: Up to 120Hz Touch sampling rate: Up to 360Hz Sunlight display Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 SGS Eye Care Display

Processor Snapdragon® 695 CPU: Qualcomm® Kryo™ 660,Octa-core,up to 2.2Hz GPU: Qualcomm® Adreno™ 619

Battery & Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery 67W turbo charging

Camera 108MP main camera f/1.9 0.7μm, 9-in-1 binning into one large 2.1μm pixel 8MP ultra-wide camera FOV 118° f/2.2 2MP macro camera f/2.4 Video & Photography features Panoramic selfie Super macro video Dual video Video recording Rear camera: 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps Rear camera: 720p 1280×720 | 30fps Front camera: 1080p 1920×1080 | 30fps Front camera: 720p 1280×720 | 30fps 16MP front camera f/2.4 Security Side fingerprint sensor

NFC Supports Google Pay *Functions may vary in some markets.

Network & Connectivity SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD) Network bands: Supports 5G / 4G / 3G / 2G 5G: Sub 6G: n1,3,5,7,8,20,28,38,40,41,77,78 4G: FDD-LTE Band 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,18,19,20,26,28 TDD-LTE Band 38, 40, 41 3G: WCDMA Band 1,2,4,5,8,6,19 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900MHz *5G connectivity may vary based on region availability and local operator support. *The frequencies supported by the device may vary depending on the region. Wireless Networks Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Navigation & Positioning GPS L1 | Glonass G1 | BDS B1 | Galileo E1

Audio Dual speakers Hi-Res Audio certification

Video MP4丨M4V丨MKV丨AVI丨WMV丨WEBM丨3GP丨3G2丨ASF

Vibration motor Z-axis linear motor

Sensors Proximity sensor | Ambient light sensor | Accelerometer | Electronic compass | IR blaster ｜Gyroscope

Operating System MIUI 13 for POCO, based on Android 11



