PS Store Games Under $15 – The Discounts

The Essential Picks promotion recently launched on the PlayStation Store. But there was another one that launched right after, Games Under $15. The PS4Deals reddit section has posted all of the discounts. Here is the list of games and how much the price has been dropped:
|Game
|Platform
|Price
|% Off
|11-11 Memories Retold
|PS4
|$4.79
|84%
|7 Days to Die
|PS4
|$5.99
|80%
|Accel World VS Sword Art Online
|PS4
|$9.59
|84%
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|PS4
|$5.99
|80%
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|PS4
|$9.99
|75%
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|PS4
|$9.89
|67%
|Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate
|PS4
|$8.99
|70%
|AVICII Invector
|PS4
|$7.99
|60%
|Batman™: Arkham VR
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition
|PS4
|$7.99
|60%
|Bayonetta
|PS4
|$9.99
|60%
|Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
|PS4
|$3.99
|80%
|Carnival Games® VR
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Close to the Sun
|PS4
|$9.99
|60%
|Dakar 18
|PS4
|$3.74
|85%
|Dead Alliance™
|PS4
|$4.49
|85%
|Dead Alliance™: Multiplayer Edition
|PS4
|$2.99
|85%
|Deliver Us The Moon
|PS4
|$9.99
|60%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|PS4
|$4.49
|85%
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PS4
|$9.89
|67%
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|PS4
|$9.99
|75%
|DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
|PS4
|$8.99
|75%
|DOOM (1993)
|PS4
|$2.49
|50%
|DOOM 3
|PS4
|$4.99
|50%
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|PS4
|$9.99
|50%
|DOOM 64
|PS4
|$2.49
|50%
|DOOM II (Classic)
|PS4
|$2.49
|50%
|DOOM VFR
|PS4
|$7.49
|50%
|DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
|PS4
|$9.99
|80%
|Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
|PS4
|$2.99
|85%
|Dragon’s Crown Pro
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS4
|$8.99
|70%
|Far Cry® 3 Classic Edition
|PS4
|$9.89
|67%
|Far Cry® 4
|PS4
|$6.59
|67%
|Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
|PS4
|$7.99
|60%
|Flockers
|PS4
|$3.74
|85%
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|PS4
|$3.74
|75%
|Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|GRIP
|PS4
|$7.99
|80%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|PS4
|$11.99
|70%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
|PS4
|$14.99
|50%
|How to Survive 2
|PS4
|$2.99
|80%
|INSIDE
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Jurassic World Evolution
|PS4
|$9.99
|80%
|Just Cause 3
|PS4
|$2.99
|85%
|Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
|PS4
|$4.49
|85%
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|PS4
|$9.89
|67%
|Kona VR Bundle
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|LEFT ALIVE™ DAY ONE EDITION
|PS4
|$8.99
|85%
|LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|LIMBO
|PS4
|$2.49
|75%
|Machinarium + Creaks Bundle
|PS4
|$10.49
|65%
|Mad Max
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
|PS4
|$10.49
|65%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|PS4
|$14.99
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN
|PS4
|$3.99
|80%
|Metro 2033 Redux
|PS4
|$3.99
|80%
|Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Monopoly Family Fun Pack
|PS4
|$5.99
|70%
|MONOPOLY PLUS
|PS4
|$4.49
|70%
|NAMCO MUSEUM® ARCHIVES Vol 1
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|PS4
|$9.99
|50%
|Need for Speed™ Deluxe Edition
|PS4
|$7.49
|70%
|Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
|PS4
|$7.49
|75%
|Need for Speed™ Ultimate Bundle
|PS4
|$8.99
|85%
|ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
|PS4
|$12.67
|85%
|ONRUSH DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
|PS4
|$5.99
|60%
|Open Country
|PS4
|$7.49
|50%
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
|PS4
|$2.99
|80%
|RAGE 2
|PS4
|$11.99
|70%
|RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
|PS4
|$14.39
|76%
|Resident Evil
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Resident Evil 0
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Resident Evil™ Code: Veronica X
|PS4
|$5.99
|60%
|Risen 3 – Enhanced Edition
|PS4
|$3.99
|80%
|Risk® Urban Assault
|PS4
|$7.49
|50%
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition
|PS4
|$7.49
|50%
|Sea of Solitude
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Shenmue III
|PS4
|$5.99
|80%
|Game
|Platform
|Price
|% Off
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition
|PS4
|$14.99
|75%
|South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
|PS4
|$14.99
|70%
|STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer
|PS4
|$7.49
|50%
|STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
|PS4
|$9.99
|50%
|STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
|PS4
|$7.49
|50%
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas Digital Edition
|PS4
|$11.99
|80%
|Steep X Games Gold Edition
|PS4
|$12.49
|75%
|STRIDER
|PS4
|$2.99
|80%
|Super Bomberman R
|PS4
|$5.99
|85%
|Sword Art Online: Lost Song
|PS4
|$8.99
|85%
|The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|PS4
|$5.99
|85%
|The BioWare Bundle
|PS4
|$11.99
|80%
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|THE FOREST
|PS4
|$7.99
|60%
|The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone
|PS4
|$4.99
|50%
|The Order: 1886™
|PS4
|$9.99
|50%
|Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
|PS4
|$1.59
|80%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition
|PS4
|$8.99
|70%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition
|PS4
|$12.49
|75%
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|PS4
|$2.99
|85%
|Trials Rising
|PS4
|$5.99
|70%
|Twin Mirror
|PS4
|$14.99
|50%
|Umbrella Corps
|PS4
|$4.99
|75%
|Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
|PS4
|$6.24
|75%
|Valkyria Revolution
|PS4
|$10.49
|65%
|Vanquish
|PS4
|$9.99
|60%
|Virginia
|PS4
|$1.99
|80%
|Virginia – Special Edition Bundle
|PS4
|$2.19
|80%
|Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
|PS5, PS4
|$5.49
|75%
|Yakuza 3 Remastered
|PS4
|$7.99
|60%
|Yakuza 4 Remastered
|PS4
|$7.99
|60%
|Yakuza 5 Remastered
|PS4
|$7.99
|60%
|Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
|PS4
|$8.99
|80%