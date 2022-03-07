PS Store Games Under $15 – The Discounts

The Essential Picks promotion recently launched on the PlayStation Store. But there was another one that launched right after, Games Under $15. The PS4Deals reddit section has posted all of the discounts. Here is the list of games and how much the price has been dropped:

GamePlatformPrice% Off
11-11 Memories RetoldPS4$4.7984%
7 Days to DiePS4$5.9980%
Accel World VS Sword Art OnlinePS4$9.5984%
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem BundlePS4$5.9980%
Ary and the Secret of SeasonsPS4$9.9975%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredPS4$9.8967%
Assassin’s Creed® SyndicatePS4$8.9970%
AVICII InvectorPS4$7.9960%
Batman™: Arkham VRPS4$4.9975%
Battlefield™ Hardline Standard EditionPS4$7.9960%
BayonettaPS4$9.9960%
Brothers: a Tale of two SonsPS4$3.9980%
Carnival Games® VRPS4$4.9975%
Close to the SunPS4$9.9960%
Dakar 18PS4$3.7485%
Dead Alliance™PS4$4.4985%
Dead Alliance™: Multiplayer EditionPS4$2.9985%
Deliver Us The MoonPS4$9.9960%
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedPS4$4.4985%
Devil May Cry HD CollectionPS4$9.8967%
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive EditionPS4$9.9975%
DMC4SE Demon Hunter BundlePS4$8.9975%
DOOM (1993)PS4$2.4950%
DOOM 3PS4$4.9950%
DOOM 3: VR EditionPS4$9.9950%
DOOM 64PS4$2.4950%
DOOM II (Classic)PS4$2.4950%
DOOM VFRPS4$7.4950%
DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONSPS4$9.9980%
Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe EditionPS4$2.9985%
Dragon’s Crown ProPS4$4.9975%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark ArisenPS4$8.9970%
Far Cry® 3 Classic EditionPS4$9.8967%
Far Cry® 4PS4$6.5967%
Fist of the North Star: Lost ParadisePS4$7.9960%
FlockersPS4$3.7485%
Friday the 13th: The GamePS4$3.7475%
Gauntlet: Slayer EditionPS4$4.9975%
GRIPPS4$7.9980%
Hasbro Family Fun PackPS4$11.9970%
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA XPS4$14.9950%
How to Survive 2PS4$2.9980%
INSIDEPS4$4.9975%
Jurassic World EvolutionPS4$9.9980%
Just Cause 3PS4$2.9985%
Just Cause 3: XXL EditionPS4$4.4985%
Katamari Damacy REROLLPS4$9.8967%
Kona VR BundlePS4$4.9975%
LEFT ALIVE™ DAY ONE EDITIONPS4$8.9985%
LEGO® Marvel™ Super HeroesPS4$4.9975%
LIMBOPS4$2.4975%
Machinarium + Creaks BundlePS4$10.4965%
Mad MaxPS4$4.9975%
Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Standard Recruit EditionPS4$10.4965%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo PackPS4$14.9950%
METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAINPS4$3.9980%
Metro 2033 ReduxPS4$3.9980%
Mirror’s Edge™ CatalystPS4$4.9975%
Monopoly Family Fun PackPS4$5.9970%
MONOPOLY PLUSPS4$4.4970%
NAMCO MUSEUM® ARCHIVES Vol 1PS4$4.9975%
Necromunda: Underhive WarsPS4$9.9950%
Need for Speed™ Deluxe EditionPS4$7.4970%
Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete EditionPS4$7.4975%
Need for Speed™ Ultimate BundlePS4$8.9985%
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold EditionPS4$12.6785%
ONRUSH DIGITAL DELUXE EDITIONPS4$5.9960%
Open CountryPS4$7.4950%
Override: Mech City BrawlPS4$4.9975%
Peggle 2 Magical Masters EditionPS4$2.9980%
RAGE 2PS4$11.9970%
RAGE 2: Deluxe EditionPS4$14.3976%
Resident EvilPS4$4.9975%
Resident Evil 0PS4$4.9975%
Resident Evil™ Code: Veronica XPS4$5.9960%
Risen 3 – Enhanced EditionPS4$3.9980%
Risk® Urban AssaultPS4$7.4950%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete EditionPS4$7.4950%
Sea of SolitudePS4$4.9975%
Shenmue IIIPS4$5.9980%
GamePlatformPrice% Off
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited EditionPS4$14.9975%
South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™PS4$14.9970%
STAR WARS™ Episode I RacerPS4$7.4950%
STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyPS4$9.9950%
STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™PS4$7.4950%
Starlink: Battle For Atlas Digital EditionPS4$11.9980%
Steep X Games Gold EditionPS4$12.4975%
STRIDERPS4$2.9980%
Super Bomberman RPS4$5.9985%
Sword Art Online: Lost SongPS4$8.9985%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s CutPS4$5.9985%
The BioWare BundlePS4$11.9980%
The Disney Afternoon CollectionPS4$4.9975%
The Escapists: The Walking DeadPS4$4.9975%
THE FORESTPS4$7.9960%
The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand AlonePS4$4.9950%
The Order: 1886™PS4$9.9950%
Tiny Troopers Joint OpsPS4$1.5980%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard EditionPS4$8.9970%
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold EditionPS4$12.4975%
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionPS4$2.9985%
Trials RisingPS4$5.9970%
Twin MirrorPS4$14.9950%
Umbrella CorpsPS4$4.9975%
Umbrella Corps Deluxe EditionPS4$6.2475%
Valkyria RevolutionPS4$10.4965%
VanquishPS4$9.9960%
VirginiaPS4$1.9980%
Virginia – Special Edition BundlePS4$2.1980%
Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5PS5, PS4$5.4975%
Yakuza 3 RemasteredPS4$7.9960%
Yakuza 4 RemasteredPS4$7.9960%
Yakuza 5 RemasteredPS4$7.9960%
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo BundlePS4$8.9980%

 




