PS Store Games Under $15 – The Discounts

The Essential Picks promotion recently launched on the PlayStation Store. But there was another one that launched right after, Games Under $15. The PS4Deals reddit section has posted all of the discounts. Here is the list of games and how much the price has been dropped:

Game Platform Price % Off 11-11 Memories Retold PS4 $4.79 84% 7 Days to Die PS4 $5.99 80% Accel World VS Sword Art Online PS4 $9.59 84% Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle PS4 $5.99 80% Ary and the Secret of Seasons PS4 $9.99 75% Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered PS4 $9.89 67% Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate PS4 $8.99 70% AVICII Invector PS4 $7.99 60% Batman™: Arkham VR PS4 $4.99 75% Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition PS4 $7.99 60% Bayonetta PS4 $9.99 60% Brothers: a Tale of two Sons PS4 $3.99 80% Carnival Games® VR PS4 $4.99 75% Close to the Sun PS4 $9.99 60% Dakar 18 PS4 $3.74 85% Dead Alliance™ PS4 $4.49 85% Dead Alliance™: Multiplayer Edition PS4 $2.99 85% Deliver Us The Moon PS4 $9.99 60% Deus Ex: Mankind Divided PS4 $4.49 85% Devil May Cry HD Collection PS4 $9.89 67% DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition PS4 $9.99 75% DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle PS4 $8.99 75% DOOM (1993) PS4 $2.49 50% DOOM 3 PS4 $4.99 50% DOOM 3: VR Edition PS4 $9.99 50% DOOM 64 PS4 $2.49 50% DOOM II (Classic) PS4 $2.49 50% DOOM VFR PS4 $7.49 50% DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS PS4 $9.99 80% Dragon Age™: Inquisition Deluxe Edition PS4 $2.99 85% Dragon’s Crown Pro PS4 $4.99 75% Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PS4 $8.99 70% Far Cry® 3 Classic Edition PS4 $9.89 67% Far Cry® 4 PS4 $6.59 67% Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise PS4 $7.99 60% Flockers PS4 $3.74 85% Friday the 13th: The Game PS4 $3.74 75% Gauntlet: Slayer Edition PS4 $4.99 75% GRIP PS4 $7.99 80% Hasbro Family Fun Pack PS4 $11.99 70% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X PS4 $14.99 50% How to Survive 2 PS4 $2.99 80% INSIDE PS4 $4.99 75% Jurassic World Evolution PS4 $9.99 80% Just Cause 3 PS4 $2.99 85% Just Cause 3: XXL Edition PS4 $4.49 85% Katamari Damacy REROLL PS4 $9.89 67% Kona VR Bundle PS4 $4.99 75% LEFT ALIVE™ DAY ONE EDITION PS4 $8.99 85% LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes PS4 $4.99 75% LIMBO PS4 $2.49 75% Machinarium + Creaks Bundle PS4 $10.49 65% Mad Max PS4 $4.99 75% Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition PS4 $10.49 65% Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack PS4 $14.99 50% METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN PS4 $3.99 80% Metro 2033 Redux PS4 $3.99 80% Mirror’s Edge™ Catalyst PS4 $4.99 75% Monopoly Family Fun Pack PS4 $5.99 70% MONOPOLY PLUS PS4 $4.49 70% NAMCO MUSEUM® ARCHIVES Vol 1 PS4 $4.99 75% Necromunda: Underhive Wars PS4 $9.99 50% Need for Speed™ Deluxe Edition PS4 $7.49 70% Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition PS4 $7.49 75% Need for Speed™ Ultimate Bundle PS4 $8.99 85% ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition PS4 $12.67 85% ONRUSH DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION PS4 $5.99 60% Open Country PS4 $7.49 50% Override: Mech City Brawl PS4 $4.99 75% Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition PS4 $2.99 80% RAGE 2 PS4 $11.99 70% RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition PS4 $14.39 76% Resident Evil PS4 $4.99 75% Resident Evil 0 PS4 $4.99 75% Resident Evil™ Code: Veronica X PS4 $5.99 60% Risen 3 – Enhanced Edition PS4 $3.99 80% Risk® Urban Assault PS4 $7.49 50% Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition PS4 $7.49 50% Sea of Solitude PS4 $4.99 75% Shenmue III PS4 $5.99 80%

Game Platform Price % Off Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition PS4 $14.99 75% South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ PS4 $14.99 70% STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer PS4 $7.49 50% STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy PS4 $9.99 50% STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™ PS4 $7.49 50% Starlink: Battle For Atlas Digital Edition PS4 $11.99 80% Steep X Games Gold Edition PS4 $12.49 75% STRIDER PS4 $2.99 80% Super Bomberman R PS4 $5.99 85% Sword Art Online: Lost Song PS4 $8.99 85% The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut PS4 $5.99 85% The BioWare Bundle PS4 $11.99 80% The Disney Afternoon Collection PS4 $4.99 75% The Escapists: The Walking Dead PS4 $4.99 75% THE FOREST PS4 $7.99 60% The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone PS4 $4.99 50% The Order: 1886™ PS4 $9.99 50% Tiny Troopers Joint Ops PS4 $1.59 80% Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition PS4 $8.99 70% Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition PS4 $12.49 75% Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition PS4 $2.99 85% Trials Rising PS4 $5.99 70% Twin Mirror PS4 $14.99 50% Umbrella Corps PS4 $4.99 75% Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition PS4 $6.24 75% Valkyria Revolution PS4 $10.49 65% Vanquish PS4 $9.99 60% Virginia PS4 $1.99 80% Virginia – Special Edition Bundle PS4 $2.19 80% Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 PS5, PS4 $5.49 75% Yakuza 3 Remastered PS4 $7.99 60% Yakuza 4 Remastered PS4 $7.99 60% Yakuza 5 Remastered PS4 $7.99 60% Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle PS4 $8.99 80%



