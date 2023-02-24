28-year-old Hong Kong Socialite Found Murdered and Dismembered In Village

28-year-old Abby Choi, a Hong Kong social media influencer, was found deceased wither her body dismembered in Lung Mei Village. According to sources, Choi, who was recently featured on the cover of the fashion and luxury magazine L’officiel Monaco, lived in Ho Man Tin with her husband and had been reported missing by her family on Tuesday, February 21.

She was last seen on Fo Chun Road in Tai Po at approximately 2:15 p.m. wearing white pants, a white top, white slippers, and a purple handbag, and was on her way to pick up her daughter. She had her Hong Kong ID card, mobile phone, and cash with her. She was approximately 5’3 tall and weighed about 40 kg.

Her sudden disappearance had raised suspicions of a homicide. The West Kowloon regional crime unit had taken over the case immediately and started investigations. They later located her body in a flat in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po, on Friday, February 24th.

Three men have since been arrested by the police. It is currently believed that they are relatives of the model’s ex-husband as “a group of people” were unhappy with her she had handled her financial assets.

According to superintendent Alan Chung, officers found a pair of legs that belonged to a woman in the fridge after breaking into a village house that was rented by the victim’s ex-husband’s father.

According to neighbors, the house where the homicide took place had been vacant for many months. It was only a couple of weeks ago that the family returned to renovate the unit.

Cooked human tissues were also discovered in what appeared to be pots of soup. They also found her identity card, credit cards, as well as other items. Tools that were used to dismember the body were also discovered, including gloves, chainsaws, masks, meat grinders, and long raincoats.

Police have not been unable to locate the victim’s hands, torso, or head at the scene.