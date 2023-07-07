Apple Vision Pro Will be Available in Select Stores via Appointment Only

Apple announced the Vision Pro, their first spatial computer and mixed reality headset, at its Worldwide Developers Conference last month.

Given the niche nature of the device, it’s not surprising that they plan on launching the headset via in-store appointments in select U.S. markets early next year. According to the company, they will be designating certain areas in the stores with headset demo units, seating, and tools for potential buyers.

While Vision Pro will eventually be sold at all 270 Apple locations in the United States, the company will initially be launching the product in Los Angeles, New York, and other major areas, before rolling them out nationwide. Their plan is to offer the mixed reality device in other countries by the end of 2024.

Their first international markets will likely be Canada and the UK, followed by Europe and Asia soon after. According to sources, who have asked not to be named, however, a final decision has not yet been made. Currently, the company’s engineers are working to localize the headset for Japan, Hong Kong, China, Australia, Korea, Germany, and France.

The source also revealed that Apple will be selling the product on its U.S. website in early 2024, before expanding to other online retailers. A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment on the headset’s rollout.

The headset, which is considered the company’s most significant product since the Apple Watch, has a staggering $3,500 price tag, which surprised many when it was initially unveiled in June. The device also has limited content selection, which has pushed it to a very small group of virtual reality enthusiasts.

A mixed headset, the wearable device combines augmented reality with virtual reality, meaning that it can engross users with high-resolution content, which makes it ideal for watching videos. Applications can also be placed on top of a user’s field of vision, letting notifications and messages appear without overwhelming the wearer.

For those who are interested in purchasing the headset, you will have to make an in-store appointment- a strategy that the company initially used for the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015. The company may also ask potential customers for their vision prescriptions via an online portal for lens inserts.

Apple is also working on an iPhone app that will help determine the right light seal, to prevent light from getting into the user’s field of view. Allegedly, the app will scan the person’s head in addition to a physical machine. Those who purpose the headset online will also have to use a face scan app to determine the sizing for accessories.

Due to the tricky supply chain logistics, Apple will not be releasing the Vision Pro to third-party resellers until 2025. The company, has, however, partnered with Carl Zeiss AG, to create optional prescription lenses for the headset.

In addition to the headband and light seal, the Vision Pro also comes with a charger, similar to the one that comes with the MacBook Pro, as well as an external battery pack. Other accessories may eventually be released to protect the device as it has been discovered that the front of the headset is prone to scratches.