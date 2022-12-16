Saturday, December 17, 2022
Ash and Pikachu’s Journey Ending After 25 Years

By Brooke Carter
The Pokemon Company has announced that the anime will be ending Ash and Pikachu’s journey after 25 years. They will be airing eleven final episodes of their journey before starting a new chapter in the long-running Pokemon series; the final arc is scheduled to air on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Japan.

Short clips from the special, which were included in the trailer, have confirmed that classic characters from the anime, including Brock and Misty, will be returning for the 11-episode arc, in addition to some classic Pokemon.

The new characters (Riko – right, Roy – left) that will star in the new series, which will take place in the Paldea region

The new Pokemon series, which will air in Japan after the special, will take place in the Paldea region from Pokemon Violet and Scarlet. According to the preview, it will feature two completely new protagonists named Riko and Roy. Currently, it’s unknown when the new series will air outside of Japan.

Ash and Pikachu’s 25-year journey will be ending with an eleven-episode arc, which will premiere on January 13, 2023, in Japan

First aired in 1997 in Japan and in 1998 in the United States, the Pokemon anime has continued for nearly 1,300 episodes, with Ash and Pikachu as the main stars. While other characters have been featured in various spin-offs, this marks the end of a 25-year journey.

Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
