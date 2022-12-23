Saturday, December 24, 2022
McDonalds Opens First Automated Location In Texas

By Brooke Carter
0

Mcdonald’s has opened a fully-automated restaurant in Texas. While the food is still cooked by humans, they remain in the kitchen so there’s no human contact. In other words, those who would like to make an order can do so without coming face to face with another individual.

To make an order, the customer can use the self-service kiosk or the McDonald’s app. Once the meal is ready, it will be delivered to the individual via a conveyer belt.

Outside of the automated McDonald’s branch in Fort Worth, Texas

Not only does the location do takeaway orders, but they do drive-thru orders as well. It’s worth mentioning, however, that the branch is about half the size of a standard McDonald’s as it’s not a dine-in restaurant. A video on TikTok showing the new automated branch has already been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Customers can order with their touchscreen kiosks or by using the McDonald’s app

According to a McDonald’s spokesperson, the store is meant to enhance speed and accuracy so that they can serve more customers. The “enhanced technology” also makes it ideal for delivery couriers or for those who have ordered through the app. While the company is enthusiastic about the new branch, however, many are not as excited as they feel it’s a way for the company to avoid paying employees higher wages (minimum wage workers at Mcdonald’s currently make $7.25 an hour).

Brooke Carter
