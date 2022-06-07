Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Wendy’s Unveils Limited-Time Strawberry Frosty For the Summer

By Brooke Carter
Wendy has announced that they’ll be adding a new flavor to their iconic frozen treat—just in time for summer. For a limited time, their vanilla dessert will be replaced with strawberry. For the new flavor, the company will be blending the original vanilla base with strawberry for a sweet and fruity taste.

The Strawberry Frosty was first introduced in Canada last year and it quickly became one of the ‘most talked about food items’ on the internet, according to Carl Laredo, the CEO for The Wendy’s Company. Since then, the company has test-marketed the new flavor in a handful of cities across the United States and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, many of the restaurants ran out of the Strawberry Frosty halfway through the planned program.

Wendy’s added the new Strawberry Frosty to their menu on June 6th

This is the second time Wendy’s has added a new flavor to their Frosty lineup in the past 16 years. Previously in 2019, they had offered a birthday cake-flavored Frosty in celebration of their 50th birthday.

Along with the strawberry dessert, the company will also be bringing back the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, a seasonal item that’s made fresh daily with hand-marinated chicken breast, lettuce, applewood-smoked bacon, a three-cheese blend of parmesan, and strawberries. It’ll also be topped with candied almonds and honey ginger dressing.

