What better way to relax than by soaking in a hot tub at the end of the day? Not only is it a great way to relieve stress but the massaging action of the jets can also help relax and soothe tense, tight muscles.
In doing so, it can help relieve some types of pain. For example, it can help those with arthritis and fibromyalgia.
Given that, it’s easy to see why hot tubs are so popular. In the U.S. alone, there are nearly 6 million of them – which isn’t surprising, seeing as how they last decades.
But let’s face it, going to the swimming pool every time just for the hot tub isn’t very convenient. That’s why some people choose to buy one for their homes instead.
While they’re not exactly cheap, they can be a worthwhile investment for those who use them regularly. It’s also a great way to spend time with family and friends.
The only thing is that you do have to maintain them regularly – that means sanitizing the tub weekly and draining and flushing the entire thing three to four times a year.
That’s not all, the filter also needs to be cleaned every month. That way, you won’t have to worry about the water quality causing clogs. For example, algae, bacteria, and other pollutants can build up on the surface and make their way to the filter.
And if that happens, your hot tub pump will have to work harder to pull water through, and over time, that can cause irreversible damage. That’s why it’s so important to keep up with your cleaning schedule.
In terms of how to clean them, it’s best to use a commercial hot tub filter cleaner – they’re specifically formulated to increase the efficiency and lifespan of your filter.
Are you looking for a hot tub filter cleaner? Wondering which product you should get? Then look no further – we’ve compiled a list of some of the best options for 2023 below. Keep reading to find out what they are!
Top 10 Hot Tub Filter Cleaners – Our Top Picks For 2023
Without further delay, here are the best hot tub filter cleaners that are available in 2023.
- Spa Depot Power Soak Filter Deep Cleaner
- - Cleans effectively
- - Features an enzymatic formula
- - Doesn't smell like chemicals
- - Powder has to be dissolved in water prior to using
- AquaDoc Professional Filter Clean Spa & Pool Care
- - Effective at removing scum and buildup
- - Made in the USA
- - Can also be used for pools and spas
- - You need to use one bottle per cleaning
- Leisure Time Instant Cartridge Cleaner
- - Spray works quickly
- - Comes with color indicator
- - Compatible with all sanitizers
- - Liquid is harsh on the hands
- Black Diamond Stoneworks Ultimate Spa Filter Cleaner
- - Spray is convenient to use
- - Pleasant smell
- - Product can irritate the skin
- EcoOne Filter Cleaner
- - Made of all-natural ingredients
- - No noticeable odor
- - Cost effective
- - Powder takes time to dissolve
- - Not that effective for algae
- Leisure Time Spa Care Filter Cleaner
- - Effective
- - Doesn't leave behind any smells
- - Takes time for it to work
- - Using too much will cause excessive foaming
- SpaGuard Filter Cleaner
- - Spray is convenient to use
- - No soaking required
- - Enzymatic formula
- - Design flaws with spray nozzle
- Oh Yuk Healthy Hot Tub Cleaner
- - Can be used to clean the tub as well as the filter
- - Easy to use
- - Not the best for jetted tubs
- - A bit expensive
- Bespoke+ Hot Tub and Spa Care Filter Cleaner
- - Can be used for hot tubs and pools
- - Made in the USA
- - Takes a while to dissolve in water
- - Not the cheapest
- - Requires twice as much product to immerse filters
- Spa Essentials Filter Cleaner
- - Convenient spray bottle
- - Liquid comes out pinkish-ready and is easy to see
- - Finicky spray nozzle
- - Small trigger
- - Expensive
Spa Depot Power Soak Filter Deep Cleaner features a fast-acting, heavy-duty granular formula that's suitable for both hot tub and pool filter cartridges. Recommended by major manufacturers, it is designed to remove body oils, dirt, grime, and lotion residues. Contains enzymes for additional cleaning power.
Keep in mind, however, that you do need to dissolve the powder in water first, before using.
Aquadoc Professional Filter Clean Spa & Pool Care is specifically designed to clean cartridge filters, diatomaceous earth filters, and sand filters. Easy to use, the fast-acting formula is capable of removing suntan, dirt, grease, scale, and other contaminants from the filter. Suitable for hot tubs, home spas, and pools. Made in the USA with the highest quality ingredients.
The only drawback is that you do have to use an entire bottle for one cleaning so it's not the cheapest option out there.
Leisure Time Instant Cartridge Cleaner features a fast-acting spray and rinse formula that's quick and easy to use. It also comes with a color indicator, which will show you where the product has been applied for complete coverage. Compatible with all sanitizers including bromine, chlorine, biguanide, and ozone.
The product is harsh on the hands, though, so be sure to use gloves when you're applying the spray.
Black Diamond Stoneworks Ultimate Spa Filter Cleaner will improve the efficiency of the filter by removing body oils, suntan lotion, and other organic materials. Features a fast-rinsing formula that leaves no slimy residue. Free of harsh chemicals such as chlorine and phosphates.
Just make sure to wear gloves when you're using the spray as it can irritate the skin.
EcoOne Filter Cleaner is designed to eliminate all residue and foam. Made of all-natural ingredients, it's free of harsh chemicals such as chlorine and phosphates and will help extend the life of your filter. Fully biodegradable.
Keep in mind, however, that it doesn't work that well for algae. The product also takes a bit of time to dissolve in water.
Leisure Time Spa Care Filter Cleaner will improve the efficiency and life of the filter by removing oil, grease, soap scum, dirt, and organic material. Features a soak-and-rinse formula that's suitable for sand, diatomaceous earth, and cartridge filters. Compatible with all sanitizers.
In terms of cons, it can take a bit of time to use, seeing as how you have to soak the filter in the solution for several hours. And be careful with the dosage- if you use too much, you'll end up with tons of foam.
SpaGuard Filter Cleaner features a powerful formula that breaks down body oils, dirt, and grime embedded in filters. Comes with an easy-to-use sprayer applicator and can be used with all types of hot tub filters. Regular use will keep insoluble particles out of the water.
The way the sprayer head is designed, however, it's prone to leaks. It also has a tendency of swiveling as you spray, which can make things difficult.
O Yuk Healthy Hot Tub Cleaner will improve filtration by removing contaminants such as body oils, dirt, and soap scum from the filter. In addition to that, it can also be used to clean the hot tub itself.
Compared to other products, however, it's not as effective for jetted tubs. The product is also on the expensive side as you may need to use the entire bottle for one cleaning, depending on the size of your tub.
Bespoke+ Hot Tub and Spa Care Filter Cleaner is a professional strength product that will clean your filter in less than one hour. Made of top-quality ingredients, it will extend the life of the spa filter by eliminating dirt, grease, and other pollutants. Can also be used to clean pool filters. Made in the USA.
Keep in mind, however, that it can take some time for it to dissolve in water. Compared to other brands, it also requires twice as much liquid to immerse filter cartridges.
Spa Essentials Filter Cleaner removes grease, oil, and other debris from hot tub filters, which will improve filtration and make your water sparkle. Can be used as a spray or for soaking cartridge filters.
The only thing is that the trigger is quite small so it doesn't provide enough leverage. The spray nozzle can also be finicky. Not to mention it's quite expensive.
Hot Tub Filter Cleaners – Q&A
What is the best thing to clean hot tub filters with?
It's best to use a commercial hot tub filter cleaning product. While DIY options such as vinegar may help remove some deposits, they won't be enough to remove all contaminants from the filter. Commercial products, on the other hand, will effectively loosen grease and oils so that you can easily wash and rinse them away with a hose.
How often do you need to soak a hot tub filter?
Ideally, you want to soak and clean the filter in a cleaning solution every one to two months- when you're changing the water for the hot tub. Never use dishwater detergent, bleach, or other household cleaners. Depending on how often you're using the spa, however, you may want to rinse your filters once a week to prevent residue from building up.
What happens if you don’t clean your hot tub filter?
Over time, sediment and other debris can clog the filters if they're not cleaned properly. That will decrease water flow, which will make it more difficult for water to pump through the filter. Not only that but chemicals can also accumulate and eat away at the filter material. That's why it's so important to keep up with your cleaning schedule.
Why is my hot tub filter turning brown?
Metals in the water such as iron can stain the filter over time, giving them a light brown appearance. In some cases, it may also appear yellow, green, gray, or purple. Fortunately, the presence of metals doesn't affect the filter's performance, or the length of time between cleanings.
Do you need to pre soak hot tub filters?
Unless you're using a non-rinse cleaner, it's highly recommended that you soak the filter for a few hours. Just make sure to rinse it thoroughly with water afterward, otherwise you'll get excessive foaming.
Can I soak my hot tub filter in chlorine?
No, harsh chemicals such as chlorine and bleach should never be used to clean hot tub filters. They can easily damage the filter media and reduce its lifespan. Household cleaners should also be avoided as that can cause significant foaming.
Why does my hot tub filter keep clogging?
Hot tub filters can easily clog with dirt and other debris. If left alone, they can cause the filter to stop working entirely and that can lead to bad odors, cloudy water, and even skin irritation.
How often do you need to change a hot tub filter?
It's highly recommended that you replace the hot tub filter once a year. Some higher-quality products, however, can be used for up to two to thee years, depending on how often the spa is used. Low-quality filters, however, generally need to be replaced much sooner.