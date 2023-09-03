You’re traveling in your RV when suddenly a smell hits you; it’s strong, unpleasant, and getting worse with every passing second. And it’s obvious what’s causing it- the holding tanks.

Located on the underside of the RV, these large containers are used to store fresh wastewater until they can be pumped out for proper disposal. Given that, it’s not surprising to know that they can develop odors, especially if it’s been a while since they were last emptied.

In cases like that, you’d want to get to a designated dump station and empty the tank. From there, you’d want to use an RV holding tank digester treatment. Not only will it break down odor-causing bacteria but it’ll liquify solid waste and toilet paper as well, which will make the dumping process easier.

Some products are also scented and will leave behind a fresh scent.

How often should you use these RV treatments? Ideally, every time you empty the tank. That’ll prevent odors and buildup, the latter of which can also affect your vehicle’s sensors.

But which RV digester treatment should you get? Are liquids better than powders? How do the different brands compare to one another? For the answers, keep scrolling. We’ll be going over all of the answers and more in our 2023 best RV holding tank treatment guide below.

That’s right, there’s no need to research the products yourself- we’ve done the work for you so can find out exactly which ones to get.

Top 5 RV Holding Tank Digester Treatments – Our Top Picks For 2023

Without further delay, here are the top five holding tank digester treatments that are available on the market today.

Liquified RV Toilet Treatment 5.0 $17.99 ($1.12 / Fl Oz) Liquified RV Toilet Treatment features an enzymatic formula that liquefies solid waste and toilet paper and breaks down odor-causing bacteria. In doing so, it will eliminate odors and prevent sensor malfunction. The product is also 100 percent biodegradable and does not contain formaldehyde or any harmful chemicals. Made in the USA. Cleaning Power: 4.5 Ease of Use: 5.0 Value: 5.0 Our Review: Liquified RV Toilet Treatment is effective and works exactly as described. It also comes with an easy-to-use measuring bottle, which makes dosing a breeze. You don't need to use a lot of product either, so one bottle will last you a while. Also, the scent isn't too overpowering, making it a good option even for those who are sensitive to fragrances.





Type: Liquid Amount: 473 ml Number Of Uses: Up to 16 uses per bottle Scented: Yes Pros: - Comes with easy-to-use measuring bottle

- Comes with easy-to-use measuring bottle - One bottle will last a while

- One bottle will last a while - Scent isn't overpowering Cons: - Product can leak from sealed caps Buy On Amazon EcoStrong RV Holding Tank Treatment 4.5 $22.87 ($1.35 / Fl Oz) EcoStrong RV Toilet Treatment features a professional-strength formula that's designed to break down organic waste, hair, grease, paper, and more. Powered by six strains of enzyme-producing bacteria, the liquid will leave no residue, odors, clumps, or clogs. Available in two scents: lavender and citrus. Cleaning Power: 4.5 Ease of Use: 5.0 Value: 4.0 Our Review: EcoStrong RV Toilet Treatment is effective at reducing smells in between tank dumps. The bottle also comes with a little dispensing area, which makes it easy to measure. It's also versatile in that you can use it to treat the gray water tank in addition to the black water tank.





Type: Liquid Amount: 500 ml Number Of Uses: Up to 17 uses Pros: - Two scents to choose from

- Two scents to choose from - Easy to measure with bottle

- Easy to measure with bottle - Can be used for gray and black water tanks Cons: - Scents can be a bit strong Buy On Amazon Cabin Obsession RV Toilet Treatment Drop Ins 4.5 $29.99 $19.95 ($0.83 / Count) Cabin Obsession RV Toilet Treatment Packets contain natural enzymes that will break down waste and eliminate odors from your holding tank. One pack treats up to a 40 gallons and can be used in all seasons, regardless of the temperature. Non-toxic and formaldehyde free. Cleaning Power: 4.5 Ease of Use: 4.5 Value: 3.5 Our Review: Cabin Obsession RV Toilet Treatment Drop Ins are a great option if you don't want to deal with liquids or powders. Don't be fooled by their small size, they are just as effective as those from other manufactuers. Depending on the size of your tank, however, you may need to use two or more at a time.





Type: Packets Amount: 24 Packets Number Of Uses: Up to 24 uses Scented: No Pros: - Packets are convenient to use

- Effective at eliminating odors - Unscented Cons: - Packets can be a bit fragile

- A bit pricey Buy On Amazon

- Packets can be a bit fragile - A bit pricey Buy On Amazon Walex Bio-Pak RV Holding Tank Deodorizer and Digester 4.0 $12.30 $11.22 ($1.12 / Count) Walex Bio-Pack Holding Tank Deodorizer and Digester is an enzyme-based product that will dissolve organic waste and toilet paper. Septic-safe and California-compliant. Available in three refreshing fragrances: Ocean Mist, Alpine Fresh, and Tropical Breeze. Cleaning Power: 4.0 Ease of Use: 3.5 Value: 3.5 Our Review: Walex Bio-Pack Holding Tank Deodorizer and Digester manages odors well and is effective at liquefying waste for easy draining. It's also made from natural ingredients, which is a nice bonus.





Type: Packets Amount: 10 packets Number Of Uses: Up to 10 uses Scented: Yes Pros: - Packets are convenient to use

- Manages smells well Cons: - Takes a while to work

- One pack only comes with 10 packets Buy On Amazon

- Powder works relatively fast Cons: - Pricey

- May not completely get rid of the odors Buy On Amazon

Factors to Consider When Choosing an RV Holding Tank Digester Treatment

RV Holding tank digester treatments come in all sorts of formulations- from liquids to powders. And they’re not all the same; some will be more effective than others.

Here are a few things to consider when you’re choosing a digester treatment for your RV.

Enzymatic Formula

Ideally, you want to choose an enzymatic product. They’ll solve the odor issue by physically breaking down the solid waste, as opposed to just masking the odor with a fragrance.

Not only that but they’ll dissolve toilet tissue as well, which will help prevent clogs in the tank or toilet.

Temperature Range

Each RV tank treatment has a temperature range that it’s effective at. For example, some products may not work at high temperatures.

Given that, you want to make sure the product that you use is effective at your temperature range, otherwise, you’ll be stuck with a smelly tank.

Formulation

Both liquid and powder digester treatments are effective. Having said that, the former can be a little easier to use as all you have to do is pour it into the toilet and flush.

Whereas with powders and granules, you have to physically scoop it out of the tub or container.

Septic-Safe

It’s best to choose a septic-safe product as they’re better for the environment. For one thing, they’re usually biodegradable and made of natural ingredients. They’ll also break down properly within the tank without affecting the ‘good bacteria’.

RV Holding Tank Digester Treatments – Q&A