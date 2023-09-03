09/12/2023 06:26 am GMT

You’re traveling in your RV when suddenly a smell hits you; it’s strong, unpleasant, and getting worse with every passing second. And it’s obvious what’s causing it- the holding tanks.

Located on the underside of the RV, these large containers are used to store fresh wastewater until they can be pumped out for proper disposal. Given that, it’s not surprising to know that they can develop odors, especially if it’s been a while since they were last emptied.

RV Holding Tank Digester Treatments are crucial for preventing odors and clogs

In cases like that, you’d want to get to a designated dump station and empty the tank. From there, you’d want to use an RV holding tank digester treatment. Not only will it break down odor-causing bacteria but it’ll liquify solid waste and toilet paper as well, which will make the dumping process easier.

Some products are also scented and will leave behind a fresh scent.

How often should you use these RV treatments? Ideally, every time you empty the tank. That’ll prevent odors and buildup, the latter of which can also affect your vehicle’s sensors.

But which RV digester treatment should you get? Are liquids better than powders? How do the different brands compare to one another? For the answers, keep scrolling. We’ll be going over all of the answers and more in our 2023 best RV holding tank treatment guide below.

That’s right, there’s no need to research the products yourself- we’ve done the work for you so can find out exactly which ones to get.

Top 5 RV Holding Tank Digester Treatments – Our Top Picks For 2023

Without further delay, here are the top five holding tank digester treatments that are available on the market today.

  1. Liquified RV Toilet Treatment
    5.0
    $17.99 ($1.12 / Fl Oz)

    Liquified RV Toilet Treatment features an enzymatic formula that liquefies solid waste and toilet paper and breaks down odor-causing bacteria. In doing so, it will eliminate odors and prevent sensor malfunction. The product is also 100 percent biodegradable and does not contain formaldehyde or any harmful chemicals. Made in the USA.

    Cleaning Power:
    4.5
    Ease of Use:
    5.0
    Value:
    5.0
    Our Review: Liquified RV Toilet Treatment is effective and works exactly as described. It also comes with an easy-to-use measuring bottle, which makes dosing a breeze. You don't need to use a lot of product either, so one bottle will last you a while. Also, the scent isn't too overpowering, making it a good option even for those who are sensitive to fragrances.


    The only downside is that some bottles can leak even when the cap is sealed.
    Type: Liquid
    Amount: 473 ml
    Number Of Uses: Up to 16 uses per bottle
    Scented: Yes
    Pros:
    • - Comes with easy-to-use measuring bottle
    • - One bottle will last a while
    • - Scent isn't overpowering
    Cons:
    • - Product can leak from sealed caps
  2. EcoStrong RV Holding Tank Treatment
    4.5
    $22.87 ($1.35 / Fl Oz)

    EcoStrong RV Toilet Treatment features a professional-strength formula that's designed to break down organic waste, hair, grease, paper, and more. Powered by six strains of enzyme-producing bacteria, the liquid will leave no residue, odors, clumps, or clogs. Available in two scents: lavender and citrus.

    Cleaning Power:
    4.5
    Ease of Use:
    5.0
    Value:
    4.0
    Our Review: EcoStrong RV Toilet Treatment is effective at reducing smells in between tank dumps. The bottle also comes with a little dispensing area, which makes it easy to measure. It's also versatile in that you can use it to treat the gray water tank in addition to the black water tank.


    The scent, however, can be a bit strong for those who are sensitive to fragrances.
    Type: Liquid
    Amount: 500 ml
    Number Of Uses: Up to 17 uses
    Pros:
    • - Two scents to choose from
    • - Easy to measure with bottle
    • - Can be used for gray and black water tanks
    Cons:
    • - Scents can be a bit strong
  3. Cabin Obsession RV Toilet Treatment Drop Ins
    4.5
    $29.99 $19.95 ($0.83 / Count)

    Cabin Obsession RV Toilet Treatment Packets contain natural enzymes that will break down waste and eliminate odors from your holding tank. One pack treats up to a 40 gallons and can be used in all seasons, regardless of the temperature. Non-toxic and formaldehyde free. 

    Cleaning Power:
    4.5
    Ease of Use:
    4.5
    Value:
    3.5
    Our Review: Cabin Obsession RV Toilet Treatment Drop Ins are a great option if you don't want to deal with liquids or powders. Don't be fooled by their small size, they are just as effective as those from other manufactuers. Depending on the size of your tank, however, you may need to use two or more at a time.


    The packets, however, are a bit on the fragile side so make sure not to touch them with wet hands.
    Type: Packets
    Amount: 24 Packets
    Number Of Uses: Up to 24 uses
    Scented: No
    Pros:
    • - Packets are convenient to use
    • - Effective at eliminating odors
    • - Unscented
    Cons:
    • - Packets can be a bit fragile
    • - A bit pricey
  4. Walex Bio-Pak RV Holding Tank Deodorizer and Digester
    4.0
    $12.30 $11.22 ($1.12 / Count)

    Walex Bio-Pack Holding Tank Deodorizer and Digester is an enzyme-based product that will dissolve organic waste and toilet paper. Septic-safe and California-compliant. Available in three refreshing fragrances: Ocean Mist, Alpine Fresh, and Tropical Breeze.

    Cleaning Power:
    4.0
    Ease of Use:
    3.5
    Value:
    3.5
    Our Review: Walex Bio-Pack Holding Tank Deodorizer and Digester manages odors well and is effective at liquefying waste for easy draining. It's also made from natural ingredients, which is a nice bonus.


    Compared to other products, however, it can take a while for the enzymes to work so it's best to treat the tank a few hours before you plan on leaving in the RV.
    Type: Packets
    Amount: 10 packets
    Number Of Uses: Up to 10 uses
    Scented: Yes
    Pros:
    • - Packets are convenient to use
    • - Manages smells well
    Cons:
    • - Takes a while to work
    • - One pack only comes with 10 packets
  5. Thank Tank RV Black Holding Tank Treatment
    3.5
    $37.95 ($0.90 / Ounce)

    Thank Tank RV Black Holding Tank Treatment contains a blend of minerals that will break down solids and liquefy waste. Septic-safe, the formula contains just four ingredients and is designed to withstand hot and cold temperatures. One scoop is enough to treat up to 40 gallons. Made in the USA.

    Cleaning Power:
    3.5
    Ease of Use:
    4.0
    Value:
    3.5
    Our Review: Thank Tank RV Black Holding Tank Treatment is a good option for those who are looking for a simple yet effective product. Unlike other powdered treatments, there's no 'capsule' so the powder gets into the tank and starts working right away. Keep in mind, however, that it may not get rid of the odor completely. It's also a bit on the expensive side.
    Type: Powder
    Amount: 2.25 lbs
    Number Of Uses: Unspecified
    Scented: Yes
    Pros:
    • - Contains only four ingredients
    • - Powder works relatively fast
    Cons:
    • - Pricey
    • - May not completely get rid of the odors
Factors to Consider When Choosing an RV Holding Tank Digester Treatment

RV Holding tank digester treatments come in all sorts of formulations- from liquids to powders. And they’re not all the same; some will be more effective than others.

Here are a few things to consider when you’re choosing a digester treatment for your RV.

Enzymatic Formula

Ideally, you want to choose an enzymatic product. They’ll solve the odor issue by physically breaking down the solid waste, as opposed to just masking the odor with a fragrance.

Not only that but they’ll dissolve toilet tissue as well, which will help prevent clogs in the tank or toilet.

Temperature Range

Each RV tank treatment has a temperature range that it’s effective at. For example, some products may not work at high temperatures.

Given that, you want to make sure the product that you use is effective at your temperature range, otherwise, you’ll be stuck with a smelly tank.

Formulation

Both liquid and powder digester treatments are effective. Having said that, the former can be a little easier to use as all you have to do is pour it into the toilet and flush.

Whereas with powders and granules, you have to physically scoop it out of the tub or container.

Septic-Safe

It’s best to choose a septic-safe product as they’re better for the environment. For one thing, they’re usually biodegradable and made of natural ingredients. They’ll also break down properly within the tank without affecting the ‘good bacteria’.

RV Holding Tank Digester Treatments – Q&A

What does RV holding tank treatment do?

RV holding tank treatments help eliminate odors by liquefying solid waste. Depending on the product, it may contain enzymes, which physically break down the particles, or strong chemicals such as formaldehyde. Not only that but it also prevents clogs in the tank by breaking down RV toilet paper.

How often should you use toilet treatment in an RV?

Ideally, you want to use a digester treatment after each time you empty the holding tanks and you want to do that every three to five days. Alternatively, you can empty the tank when it's two-thirds full or when the sensor lights come on.

How long does it take a digester treatment to work?

The exact time differs depending on the product but generally speaking, you should notice an effect within a few minutes. For the best results, hold the flush pedal down (for as long as you reasonably can) after using the product.

Can you use black tank treatment in a grey tank?

The black water tank holds water from the toilet, including human waste and toilet paper, while the grey water tank holds water from sink and shower drains. Generally speaking, digester treatments are only meant to be used with the former. However, some products are compatible with both. When in doubt, check the product description on the packaging.

Can I treat my RV holding tank with vinegar?

White vinegar can be used to sanitize and deodorize the black water tank. You can even mix it with baking soda for additional cleaning power. Keep in mind, however, that it won't be able to kill all the germs that's living in the tank. What's worse, is that it may also kill off the 'good bacteria'. Given that, it's best to use commercial digester treatments instead.

Are holding tank digester treatments septic safe?

Most RV holding tank digester treatments are safe for septic systems (it should say whether or not they are on the packaging).

Are RV holding tank digester treatments necessary?

Digester treatments are highly recommended if you want to minimize smells. If anything, they're the only product that's capable of physically breaking down waste. In doing so, they'll also prevent clogs and other issues, especially if used regularly.

How do I keep my RV black tank from clogging?

Digester treatments will prevent clogs by liquefying organic waste and toilet paper. Also, be sure to use a RV-specific toilet paper; they're made to break down in the holding tank. Regular toilet paper will build up and cause a clog.

