Pan Am Plane Wreckage Found 74 Years After Crashing Off Puerto Rico

A Pam Am plane that crashed into the ocean more than 60 years ago, killing 52 people, has finally been found.

The Air and Sea Heritage Foundation, working alongside Discovery Channel, announced earlier this week that the Pan Am wreckage has been found off the coast of Puerto Rico.

The aircraft disappeared into the Atlantic shortly after taking off from Puerto Rico on April 11, 1952. There were a total of 69 onboard, including five crew members.

While everyone survived the initial water landing, only 17 people were rescued before the aircraft sank into the ocean.

Investigators later determined that the high death toll was partly due to the lack of safety briefings before the flight.

The incident ultimately led to major changes in airline safety practices.

For decades, the exact location of the Douglas DC-4 had remained unknown. The wreck was finally located about 2,000 feet beneath the ocean’s surface on June 2 with the help of an autonomous underwater drone.

The search got a lucky break when a research vessel fitted with one of the world’s most advanced sonar systems happened to cross the team’s search area.

The crew agreed to spend two days scanning the seafloor, helping locate the aircraft.

Sonar images showed the aircraft had broken into two main sections.

The wreckage will remain undisturbed as it’s the final resting place of those who lost their lives in the crash. Currently, there are no plans to recover any part of the aircraft.

The Air and Sea Heritage Foundation, along with Puerto Rican officials, will be strengthening protections around the crash site. The group is also pushing for a memorial to honor the victims.

Crash Led to Major Aviation Safety Changes

The Pan Am flight was on its way to New York when the engines on the right side failed after takeoff. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on the water just minutes later.

While the aircraft carried enough life rafts and life jackets for everyone on board, the evacuation quickly turned chaotic.

Not only did the passengers not receive a preflight safety briefing, but language barriers also created confusion.

After crash landing, the aircraft sank in less than three minutes.

Today, only two known survivors are still alive. One is a 102-year-old former nurse who helped open the aircraft door so passengers could escape.

The other was a baby who was found floating in the water and revived by rescuers. Both were deeply moved after learning the wreckage had finally been found.