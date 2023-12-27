3 Products That Went Viral on TikTok in 2023

TikTok has become one of the most popular video platforms in the world. In the US alone, more than 94 million people use the app on a regular basis. So it’s no mystery why some TikTok products have exploded in popularity.

Because honestly, what better place to find news products than TikTok? The algorithms literally do all the hard work curating the best items for you, all you need to do is watch the videos and see the products in action!

So check out 3 of the most viral products on TikTok in 2023 and you’ll be left wondering how you ever lived without them in the first place!

1. ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets

ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner is the first TikTok product on our list that’s blown up thanks to the social network. Currently videos featuring this product have over 150 million views and once you’ve seen the results you’ll understand why!

Another reason this product likely went so viral is the pure fact that a ton of people just don’t realize you need to clean your washing machine. Why would you need to clean the machine that literally does your cleaning? Well, the fact of the matter is the internals of a washing machine end up with a ton of dirt, grime, bacteria, and various contaminant build-up that result in nasty odors being transferred to your clothes when you wash them. How ironic is that…

Also this build-up can result in your machine breaking down and needing costly repairs or in the worse case scenario a full replacement. So who wouldn’t be intrigued by a tablet that can solve all these problems for pennies on the dollar and works with all brands of washing machines?

Fun Fact: This also happens to be our choice for the best washing machine cleaner in our websites product review category!

Just pop one of the tablets into the drum and run a normal cycle with hot water. As soon as they’re exposed to water, the tablets will break down into their active components to break down grime and other gunk.

From there, all you have to do is give the washer a wipe once the cycle is finished, to get rid of any leftover residue.

Top Rated on Amazon ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets 5.0 $22.49 $17.95 ($0.75 / Count) ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner is specifically designed to clean the internal parts of a washing machine like inside the drum where odor-causing grime builds up. It is formulated to work with all types of washers including top-load, front-load, and HE. The enzyme formula removes residue from dirt, detergent, softeners and more. Buy On Amazon

2. Frozen Magic Slushie Making Cup

The Frozen Magic Slushie Maker will transform your favorite beverage, whether it’s juice or soda, into a refreshing slushie in just a few seconds. If anything, it’s a must-have for the hot summer months!

Start by freezing the slushie maker cup 5 to 6 hours in advance. After freezing, pour your refrigerated beverage into the cup and put on the lid.

From there, all you have to do is squeeze the slushie cup for 3 to 5 minutes. The beverage will automatically freeze and term into a yummy slushie.

As if that wasn’t easy enough, the slushie cup also comes with a detachable straw and spoon for your convenience. The cup itself is also lightweight and washable; the body is made of food-grade silicone and is soft and easy to grip. That’s not all, it also comes with a spill-proof lid so you won’t have to worry about any leaks.

There are also four colors to choose from: blue, green, pink, and yellow. For those who want to see the Slushie Maker Cup in action, check out this TikTok video:

3. Retractable Sun Shade For Cars

Tired of getting into the car and feeling like you just entered a sauna? Then consider getting this retractable sun shade- it sticks onto your windshield via suction cups and is fully retractable, meaning you can shield your car from the sun in a matter of seconds.

There’s no need to get it out and set it up each time you leave the car. Just pull it across the windshield and everything- including your dashboard, steering wheel, and seats- will immediately be protected from the sun.

And when you get back into the car, you can pull it back within seconds. If anything, it’s perfect for daily use. It’s also suitable for all cars including sedans, SUVs, and MPVs.

Set-up is also incredibly easy. Just measure the length of your windshield, cut off the excess parts (if necessary), and fix the sunshade onto the windshield. From there, all that’s left is to put the suction cups on the other side.

The polyester material is also treated for thermal insulation, which will keep your vehicle extra cool. Measures 25.6″ x 60″ stretched and 25.6″ x 0.98″ compressed.

If that’s not enough to sway you, check out this TikTok video:

So there you have it, our top 3 TikTok products that have gone viral this year. Despite constant legal threats from various governments, TikTok continues to dominate the social media arena. And based on it’s extreme popularity, it seems to be here to stay.