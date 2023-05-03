Best Washing Machine Cleaners in 2023 – Top Ranked By Our Staff

Did you know that you need to clean your washing machine? Over time, dirt and grime can build up inside the washer. That’s not all, soap residue can also accumulate; this is especially true if you use a significant amount of detergent per load.

Combine that with warm temperatures and soil and you can easily end up with a stinky, moldy washer. Not only will the mold get on your clothes, which can lead to itching or skin rashes, but it can also cause a variety of respiratory issues such as coughing, sneezing, and wheezing. That’s not all, the mold can also spread around your home every time you do the laundry!

That’s why it’s so important to clean your washer regularly- ideally once every week (or bi-weekly, depending on how often you’re using the machine).

In terms of how to actually clean the washer, you’ll be happy to know that there are a variety of options. For instance, if there’s just a little bit of mildew, you can use bleach or even vinegar. Anything more, however, and you may want to get a product that’s specifically designed to do the job. That’s right, washing machine cleaners are a thing. In fact, there are many different kinds to choose from such as gels, liquids, and tablets.

How are they different? Which washing machine cleaners should you get? What’s the best option? Are washing machine cleaners necessary? Do they work with HE and traditional machines? Well look no further, our 2023 best washing machine cleaner guide has got your covered!

Different Types of Washing Machine Cleaners

As mentioned earlier, there are four main types of washing machine cleaners: liquids, gels, tablets, and sprays. And they can be used for both front-loading and top-loading washers; you’re not restricted to a specific type based on the type of machine that you have.

Having said that, they do work in different ways, which we’ll be going over below.

Liquid Washing Machine Cleaners

Liquid cleaners are great in that they’re super easy to use. All you have to do is add it to the dispenser tray (or washer drum) and run a hot-water cycle; the cleaner will automatically reach all of the nooks and crannies inside the washer that are otherwise hard to clean.

What’s more, is that they wash away super easy so you won’t have to worry about there being any residues.

Tablet Washing Machine Cleaners

Washing machine cleaner tablets are different from liquids and gels in that they’re designed to dissolve during the cleaning cycle. The ingredients will then break down any residue and grime that’s inside the washer.

They also have the added benefit of being convenient to store (one package typically comes with months’ worth of tablets). You also won’t have to worry about any messes or spills.

Washing Machine Cleaner Sprays

Washing machine cleaner sprays are exactly what they sound like. Simply spray the product onto the washer and wipe with a cloth; there’s no need to run a wash cycle. What’s more, is that they can be used on a variety of surfaces.

For example, you can also use them to clean the dials and rubber door seals, areas that you typically can’t clean with liquid cleaners.

Washing Machine Cleaner Wipes

Wipes are similar to sprays in that they can be used on almost all surfaces including the door, washer drum, as well as the exterior of the machine. You also don’t need to run a washer cycle.

Compared to the other options, however, they tend to be more costly as the wipes are single-use and you’ll typically need to use more than one at a time.

Things to Look for When Choosing a Washing Machine Cleaner

Not all washing machine cleaners are made equal. For example, some liquid cleaners may be better than others at removing dirt and soap residue. At the end of the day, it all depends on their ingredients and formulation.

Here are a few things that you want to consider when you’re looking for a washing machine cleaner.

Odor Removal

A funky odor is a tell-tale sign that your washing machine needs cleaning. More often than not, it’s caused by a buildup of bacteria, mildew, and mold, all of which will only get worse, unless you do something about it.

If that’s an issue, you want to get a washing machine cleaner that’s specifically formulated to remove odors (it should say on the packaging whether or not it has odor-neutralizing ingredients).

Limescale Removal

Limescale is a white, chalky substance that can build up inside the washing machine. It usually happens if you live in a hard water area as hard water is high in minerals such as magnesium and calcium.

If you don’t remove limescale buildup, it can easily shorten the life of your washing machine. This is because it acts as an insulator, which will cause the heating element to get hotter than it should.

Not only will this increase your electricity bills, but it’ll also make it harder for you to wash your clothes effectively. Over time, it can also cause your washing machine to break down prematurely.

For those who are dealing with limescale build-up, it’s best to get a washing machine cleaner that comes with descaling ingredients, if you don’t are you really getting the best washing machine cleaner for limescale?

HE Washer Compatibility

Not all washing machine cleaners are suitable for high-efficiency (HE) washers. Using the wrong type of product can easily cause problems that can affect the machine’s performance and efficiency. That’s why it’s so important to select the right type of cleaner for your washer. It doesn’t really matter if your choice is the best washing machine cleaner for top loader washers if you have an HE washer and they don’t meet that pre-requisite first!

The Best Washing Machine Cleaners – Our Top Picks For 2023

Here are some of our favorite washing machine cleaners ranked in terms of efficiency and performance.

1. ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner Product Description: ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner is specifically designed to clean the internal parts of a washing machine like inside the drum where odor-causing grime builds up. It is formulated to work with all types of washers including top-load, front-load, and HE. The enzyme formula removes residue from dirt, detergent, softeners and more. Overall 5 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner has earned its spot as our best cleaner for washing machines thanks to its powerful cleaning action and great value with a 24 count of tablets. It’s simple to use and easy to stay on schedule with a cleaning calendar inside of the box. Not only that but they’re also eco-friendly and safe for the environment. For one thing, they’re septic-safe. They also use less packaging compared to other washing machine cleaners. The fact that they’re tablets also eliminates unnecessary messes and waste. During our testing they weren’t only our top pick overall but they also came in as our best front load, top load, and our best eco friendly washing machine cleaner! Type: Tablets

Amount: 24 Tablets

Number of Uses: 24

Cleaning Frequency: Twice Per Month

Scented: No

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Free of fragrances

Eco-friendly formula that’s safe for the environment

Works with all washing machines

Great for removing odors, limescale, mildew, and bacteria

Each pack contains a year’s supply Cons Customers outside of the U.S. will have to pay extra for shipping

2. Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Product Description: Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner tablets are designed to remove odor-causing grime and residues. They will also deep clean areas that you can't see such as behind the valve, pump, agitator, filter, and hose. Overall 4.4 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Affresh is one of the biggest names in appliance cleaners but along with the big name comes a big price tag. Cleaning performance is good overall but the cost of nearly $2 per tablet offsets the overall value score. The tablets feature a time-release formula, which means they will slowly dissolve throughout the wash cycle. The product also has a slight citrus scent, for those who prefer a scented product. Tablets are compatible with both top and front-load washing machines, including HE washers. Type: Tablets

Amount: 6 Tablets

Number of Uses: 6

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Works with most washing machines

Helps fight grime build-up and odors

Made with septic-safe ingredients Cons Can be costly as one box only comes with 6 tablets

Not the best option for those who are sensitive to smells

3. OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner Product Description: OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner targets residue leftover from detergents and fabric softeners. It removes this odor causing grime and is safe for use in all machines. Overall 4.3 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review OxiClean is well known for their laundry products for clothing so it only makes sense that they make a cleaner for the machine itself. With an aggressive cleaning schedule for the first 3 weeks, this product seems best suited for washers that have been neglected for a while. OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner will help keep your washer looking clean and smelling fresh by removing odor-causing residues. Septic-safe, each box contains four easy-tear pouches, which can be used with both standard and HE washers. The powder itself is phosphate-free, making it better for the environment. However, it does have a slight scent that some people may find irritating. Type: Powder

Amount: 4 Pouches

Number of Uses: 4

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Week For 3 Weeks, Then Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Individual easy-tear pouches are easy and convenient to use

Can be used with both standard and HE washing machines

Septic-safe and phosphate-free Cons May not be ideal for scent-sensitive individuals

Can be costly as one box only comes with 4 pouches

4. Tide Washing Machine Cleaner Product Description: Tide Washing Machine Cleaner is a powder cleaner that comes in pouches for easy use. This scented washer cleaner targets odors and residue inside of the machine. It's compatible with all front-loading, top-loading, and HE washing machines. Overall 4.2 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Tide Washing Machine Cleaner has the cleaning power of Oxi, which allows it to penetrate and eliminate odor-causing deposits and residues. It also contains TAED (small blue granules in the powder) for extra cleaning power. Tide laundry detergent is a staple in many households but their washing machine cleaner might not be as much of a necessity. At a cost of over $2 per pouch and with better performing options available, we recommend trying out some of the other options on this list before Tide. Type: Powder

Amount: 5 Pouches

Number of Uses: 5

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Contains Oxi and TAED for extra cleaning power

Designed to activate 50 percent faster than cleaning tablets

Individual packages are convenient and easy to use Cons Some may find the fresh, clean scent to be offputting

Can be a bit pricey

5. Glisten Washing Machine Cleaner Liquid Product Description: Glisten Washing Machine Cleaner features an easy-to-use liquid formula that's designed to remove odor-causing residue and mineral build-up from all washers, including HE machines. No scrubbing is necessary; the cleaner will automatically work its magic during the wash cycle. Overall 3.7 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Glisten Washing Machine Cleaner is another liquid cleaner among a lineup of mostly powders and tablets. This product seems to pack a powerful cleaning punch but it comes at a fairly high cost per use. And when compared to tablet cleaners, liquid cleaners like this are a bit more work when it comes to usage. Type: Liquid

Amount: 12 Fl Oz

Number of Uses: 3

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Does not contain any harsh or abrasive ingredients

Can be used with all washing machines

Made in the U.S.A. Cons Liquid can lead to spills and messes

Fresh scent can be off-putting to some

6. Eco-Gals Eco Swirlz Washing Machine Cleaner Product Description: Eco-Gals Eco Swirlz Washing Machine Cleaner features an eco-friendly formula that's designed to remove grime and odorous build-up from the washer, including the inner parts of the tub and drainage system. The tablets are also scent-free and compatible with all washing machines including standard and HE washers. Overall 3.5 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Eco-Gals Eco Swirlz Washing Machine Cleaner seems like a decent option with a good value at first glance. One thing to note is that there are two tablets required for each cleaning so that immediately cuts the amount of uses in half. As the name suggests, the product is marketed with a “green” angle but as with most eco-friendly formulations, some cleaning power is sacrificed in favor of safer ingredients. Type: Tablets

Amount: 24 Tablets

Number of Uses: 12

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: No

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Tablets are eco-friendly and scent-free

One box comes with a year’s supply

The product comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee Cons A bit on the expensive side

Each individual tablet is wrapped in plastic

7. Oh Yuk Liquid Washing Machine Cleaner Product Description: Oh Yuk Washing Machine Cleaner is a liquid cleaner that's scientifically formulated to keep your washing machine clean and fresh by removing contaminants such as oils, dirt, and leftover detergent. It's also safe to use on all washing machines including top load, front load, standard, and HE washers. Overall 3.3 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review In a market mostly filled with powder and tablet cleaners, Oh Yuk stands out as one of the few liquid options available. While the cleaning power seems on par with other options, the time-consuming cleaning process and cost of nearly $4 per cleaning hurts its overall score. Type: Liquid

Amount: 16 Fl Oz

Number of Uses: 4

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros The liquid formula works on all washing machines

Owned by a family-owned company

Effective for removing mildew stains Cons Expensive as one bottle is only good for up to four cleanings

Potential spills and messes

The citrus scent may be offputting to some

Takes a long time to use as it requires soaking

8. Lemi Shine Appliance Cleaner Product Description: Lemi Shine Appliance Cleaner is a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used to clean washing machines, in addition to dishwashers, and other stainless steel appliances. Overall 3 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Lemi Shine Appliance Cleaner can be used on a variety of appliances. While it’s convenient having an all-in-one product on hand, it’s broad formulation may have difficulty competing with the washing machine specific formulas when it comes to cleaning power. It features biodegradable, non-toxic ingredients that are effective at removing hard water buildup as well as grime and other gunk. Type: Powder

Amount: 9 Pouches

Number of Uses: 9

Cleaning Frequency: Not Specified

Scented: No

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Can also be used to clean dishwashers and other kitchen appliances

Made in the U.S.A.

Unscented, bleach-free, ammonia-free, and formaldehyde free Cons Not designed to remove limescale deposits

Only 9 pouches per box

9. Maravello Washing Machine Cleaning Tablets Product Description: Maravello Washing Machine Cleaner is made to clean washers and remove limescale deposits. It features a high-efficiency formula that's designed to remove odors and residues from front-loading and top-loading washers. Overall 2.8 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review While the low price per tablet may be attractive on this product, it should be noted that it requires 2 tablets per cleaning. It also appears to be a knock-off of more reputable brands. Maravello makes some unsubstantiated claims about this cleaner on their packaging which is riddled with grammatical errors. We would recommend spending a few more dollars and going with a US-based company instead. Type: Tablets

Amount: 28 Tablets

Number of Uses: 14

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Cleaning tablets are easy and convenient to use

The product comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee

Designed to remove odor-causing chemicals and descale Cons Clearly not a US-based brand

Unverified performance claims

Can be costly as you need to use two tablets per cleaning

10. Taffy's Washing Machine Cleaner Product Description: Taffy's Washing Machine Cleaner tablets contain active oxygen, which helps to remove dirt, odor, and stains. The product is also fragrance-free and can be used with all types of washers. Overall 2.8 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Taffy’s is another non-US based washing machine cleaner that has established itself reasonably well on the Amazon marketplace. Looking at the spelling errors on the packaging and some of the claims they make, we’d recommend trying another option from this list before using this cleaner. Type: Tablets

Amount: 32 Tablets

Number of Uses: 10-32

Cleaning Frequency: Not Specified

Scented: No

Safe for HE: Yes

Safe for Septic: No Pros Tablets are fragrance-free

One box comes with 32 tablets

Can be used with all washing machines

You can use up to 3 tablets depending on how dirty the washer is Cons Not septic-safe

Requires soaking the machine for three hours

After reviewing all of the best washing machine cleaner tablets on the market we’re confident you can’t go wrong with any of the above options. That said, for the best value and best performing washing machine cleaners in 2023 we recommend you give the ACTIVE tablets a shot!

Washing Machine Cleaner – Q&A