Did you know that coffee is the most popular drink in the world? It’s also the number-one beverage in the US, where people drink more coffee than tea, juice, and soda—combined.

And it’s not surprising given the boost of energy that it gives.

That’s not all, it has plenty of other health benefits as well. For one thing, it’s linked to a lower risk of depression. It may also lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to recent studies.

On top of that, it’s filled with antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and ward off cancer.

Given that, there’s really no reason not to drink it—and what better way to do that than by making your own with a coffee machine?

Not only is it convenient but it’ll also save you money in the long run. You can also make the coffee exactly the way you like; there’s no need to relay the information to someone else. You can choose the brewing method, the beans, everything.

Using coffee machine cleaners

The only drawback is that you do have to clean them regularly; that will prevent coffee residue from building up inside. If you live in an area with hard water, limescale can also be an issue.

Over time, these things can affect the efficiency of your machine. For example, they can lead to clogs in the internal parts. The taste of your coffee can also be affected.

Not to mention yeast and mold, both of which can grow inside a dirty machine. To make matters worse, both can affect your health.

For example, ingesting mold spores can cause sneezing, coughing, headache, and watery eyes. In some cases, it can also trigger flu-like symptoms.

That’s why it’s so important to clean your coffee machine—ideally once to twice a month, if you use it on a daily basis. For occasional coffee drinkers, you can probably get away with doing it every three to six months. But regardless of if you have a simple Keurig or a fancy barista machine, cleaning is very important.

Don’t worry, it’s a simple process. All you just need to do is get a coffee maker cleaner. They’re specifically designed to clean the inside of your machine so that you won’t have to worry about there being any build-up.

Which coffee maker cleaner should you get? How effective are they? For the answers, be sure to scroll down. We’ll be going over some of the best products that the market has to offer in our 2023 best coffee machine cleaners guide below!

The Best Coffee Machine Cleaners – Our Top Picks For 2023

Without further ado, here are the top ten coffee machine cleaners, based on affordability and effectiveness.

  1. ACTIVE Coffee Machine Descaler
    ACTIVE Coffee Machine Descaler
    5.0
    $19.95 ($0.62 / Fl Oz)

    ACTIVE Coffee Machine Descaler is a concentrated liquid cleaner designed to remove grime and residue from the internal lines of any coffee or espresso machine. The formula targets limescale and mineral build-up in addition to oils from the coffee. Each bottle contains 32oz of descaler liquid for up to 8 cleaning sessions. Compatible with all espresso and coffee machines, single-serve and multi-cup makers.

    Cleaning Power:
    5.0
    Ease of Use:
    5.0
    Value:
    5.0
    Our Review: One of ACTIVE's latest product releases is their Coffee Machine Descaler. From our initial tests, this cleaner is quite impressive from a performance perspective. It's formula of highly effective yet safe ingredients does a thorough job of removing limescale and other mineral residue from the hidden internal areas of the machine.


    ACTIVE Coffee Machine Descaler is easy to use - simply pour 4oz of descaler liquid into the water reservoir of your coffee or espresso machine. Then run a couple brewing cycles and let the descaler and the machine do the rest of the work. The 32oz bottle is larger than most of the other cleaners we've reviewed, containing enough descaler solution for 8 cleanings. At the current price point, we believe it offers the best balance between effectiveness and value.
    Type: Liquid
    Amount: 32 oz
    Number Of Uses: Up to 8 uses
    Cleaning Frequency: Twice per month
    Pros:
    • - Compatible with all espresso and coffee machines
    • - Highly effective at remove limescale, mineral, and coffee oil residue
    • - Thoroughly cleans machine for better tasting coffee
    Cons:
    • - Customers outside of the US currently need to pay for shipping
  2. Essential Values Coffee Machine Descaler and Cleaner
    Essential Values Coffee Machine Descaler and Cleaner
    5.0
    $19.99 $13.99 ($0.87 / Fl Oz)

    Essential Values Coffee Machine Descaler and Cleaner is a non-toxic, multi-purpose solution that is designed to remove limescale and mineral deposits. Can be used to clean capsule machines, drip machines, espresso machines, and superautomatics. Made in the USA from natural concentrated citric acid.


    Cleaning Power:
    5.0
    Ease of Use:
    5.0
    Value:
    4.5
    Our Review: Essential Values Coffee Machine Descaler and Cleaner is effective and the instructions are spot-off. It's also compatible with Keurig filters so if you have one of them inside your machine, it'll work harmoniously with it. It's also good value for money as each bottle can be used up to four times.


    The only drawback is that the bottle is covered up with the label so you can't see how much of the product you've used. Even if you try to peel it off, the backing will stick to the bottle.
    Type: Liquid
    Amount: 236 ml
    Number Of Uses: Up to four times per bottle
    Cleaning Frequency: Every three months or as needed
    Pros:
    • - Compatible with Keurig filters
    • - Instructions are easy to follow
    • - Effective at removing limescale
    Cons:
    • - Bottle is covered by a label so you can't see how much is left
  3. Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner Tablets
    Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner Tablets
    4.5
    $5.99 ($2.00 / Count)

    Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner is designed to clean and descale your coffee maker without the use of vinegar. The tablets are made with septic-safe, U.S. EPA Safer Choice-certified ingredients and are compatible with single-serve and multi-cup coffee makers. For the best results, use monthly or as needed.

    Cleaning Power:
    4.5
    Ease of Use:
    5.0
    Value:
    4.5
    Our Review: Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner tablets are great in that they're easy to use and are compatible with almost all coffee machines. They also do a good job of removing limescale- just let it sit inside the machine for a bit and the build-up will come out quickly. Just make sure to run a few cycles of water through it afterwards.


    Depending on the condition of your machine, however, you may need to use more than one tablet to get the desired results.
    Type: Tablets
    Amount: 3 tablets
    Number Of Uses: Up to 3 uses
    Cleaning Frequency: Once a month or as needed
    Pros:
    • - Easy to use
    • - Compatible with single-serve and multi-cup machines
    • - Effective at removing limescale
    Cons:
    • - May need to use more than one tablet at once
    • - Can be costly in the long-run as one pack only comes with 3 tablets
  4. Halefresh Concentrated Coffee Machine Descaling Solution
    Halefresh Concentrated Coffee Machine Descaling Solution
    4.5
    $19.99 ($1.25 / Fl Oz)

    Halefresh Coffee Machine Descaling Solution features a highly concentrated formula that can be used up to 8 times for small coffee machines. Comes with a dosing chamber for easy measuring and is compatible with all coffee makers.

    Cleaning Power:
    4.5
    Ease of Use:
    5.0
    Value:
    4.5
    Our Review: Halefresh Coffee Machine Descaling Solution is a good option if you're looking for something that can also be used for other appliances such as kettles, and dish washers. If you want, you can even reuse the solution by using a coffee filter. The instructions on the bottle are also very straightforward.


    Keep in mind, however, that you do have to run water through the reservoir a few times to get rid of the chemical taste.
    Type: Liquid
    Amount: 473 ml
    Number Of Uses: Up to 8 uses per bottle
    Cleaning Frequency: Every 6 to 8 weeks
    Pros:
    • - Can be used for other kitchen appliances
    • - Comes with a dosing chamber that makes measuring the product a breeze
    Cons:
    • - There may be a slight aftertaste
    • - Large bottle may be heavy when full
  5. Urnex Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine Cleaner
    Urnex Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine Cleaner
    4.0
    $10.98 ($34.31 / Ounce)

    Urnex Coffee Machine Cleaning Powder is designed to eliminate residual coffee oils and limescale. Odorless and non-toxic, the powder features a dual-action formula that dissolves deposits without the use of harsh chemicals. Each box contains three single-use treatments. Made in the USA.

    Cleaning Power:
    4.5
    Ease of Use:
    4.5
    Value:
    4.0
    Our Review: Urnex Coffee Machine Cleaning Powder does exactly what it's designed to do. Not only does it remove the hard water stains but it also gets rid of the gunk inside the brew basket. Run two to three cycles and the water should come out completely clear.


    The only thing is that the product can be bit pricey compared to some of the other ones out there. You might also need to scrub the machine a bit after the initial cycle.
    Type: Powder
    Amount: 3 packets
    Number Of Uses: Up to 3 uses
    Cleaning Frequency: Every 3 to 6 months
    Pros:
    • - Eliminates limescale and coffee residue
    • - Packets are easy to use
    Cons:
    • - A bit expensive
    • - May require some scrubbing
  6. Impresa Coffee Machine Descaler
    Impresa Coffee Machine Descaler
    4.0
    $13.99 ($0.87 / Fl Oz)

    Impresa Coffee Machine Descaler is powerful yet gentle on coffee makers. Compatible with all single-use coffee and espresso machines, it will effectively eliminate limescale and other hard water mineral deposits. Use every two to three months for the best results. Proudly made in the USA.

    Cleaning Power:
    4.0
    Ease of Use:
    4.5
    Value:
    4.5
    Our Review: Impresa Coffee Machine Descaler does a good job at removing residue and stains as long as you follow the directions. It's also easy to use in that all you have to do is pour half of the bottle into the reserver and run a normal or descaling cycle. It doesn't leave an aftertaste either.


    Having said that, some people have had issues where the descale light won't go off even after using the solution. It can also be a bit 'soapy' compared to other products.
    Type: Liquid
    Amount: 236 ml
    Number Of Uses: 2 uses per bottle
    Cleaning Frequency: Every 2 to 3 months
    Pros:
    • - Easy to use
    • - Effective as long as you follow the directions
    • - No aftertaste
    Cons:
    • - Descale light might not go off
    • - The product can be a bit 'soapy'
  7. CleanEspresso Espresso Machine Cleaning Tablets
    CleanEspresso Espresso Machine Cleaning Tablets
    4.0
    $16.99 ($0.42 / Count)

    CleanEspresso Espresso Machine Cleaning Tablets are compatible with all Breville Espresso Machines. Engineered with precision, the tablets will automatically clean the internal workings and eliminate any oily buildup inside the machine. Comes with a 30-day 100% money back guarantee. 

    Cleaning Power:
    4.5
    Ease of Use:
    4.5
    Value:
    4.0
    Our Review: CleanEspresso Espresso Machine Cleaning Tablets are perfect for those who are looking for a substitute for Breville tablets. If anything, they work just as well. The only thing is you might have to run a few cycles to get the tablet to dissolve completely.


    They might not be the cheapest option out there but most would agree they're worth the money.
    Type: Tablets
    Amount: 40 rablets
    Number Of Uses: Up to 40 uses
    Cleaning Frequency: Unspecified
    Pros:
    • - Tablets are easy to use
    • - Work just as well as Breville tablets
    Cons:
    • - Only for Breville machines
    • - A bit expensive
  8. Dezcal Coffee Machine Descaling Powder
    Dezcal Coffee Machine Descaling Powder
    4.0
    $11.94 ($2.98 / Count)

    Dezcal Power can be used to descale all coffee makers, espesso machines, superautomatics, and kettles. More effective than vinegar, this biodegradable powder will extend the lifespan of your machine and prevent damage to the heating elements. Odorless and dissolves quickly in water. Made in the USA. 

    Cleaning Power:
    4.0
    Ease of Use:
    4.0
    Value:
    4.0
    Our Review: Dezcal Power combines quickly with water and leaves no residue when used as directed. The pre-measured packets are also convenient and easy to use. While the powder isn't the best smelling, it does do a good job of removing mineral build-up. You don't have to run that much water to flush out the machine either.


    If you have a lot of limescale, however, it may take more than one package to descale the machine.
    Type: Powder
    Amount: 4 premeasured packets
    Number Of Uses: Up to 4 uses
    Cleaning Frequency: Every 1 to 3 months
    Pros:
    • - Premeasured packets are easy to use
    • - Effective at removing buildup
    • - Doesn't require much flushing
    Cons:
    • - Powder has a distinctive smell
    • - May need to use more than one packet
  9. Bar Keepers Friend Coffee Maker Cleaner
    Bar Keepers Friend Coffee Maker Cleaner
    3.5
    $14.99 ($0.62 / Fl Oz)

    Bar Keepers Friend Coffee Maker Cleaner is an effective cleaner that removes residue from drip coffee pots, espresso machines, brewers, and single-cup makers. On top of that, it can also be used to clean thermo containers, travel mugs, and carafes. Sustainably produced with high-quality ingredients.


    Cleaning Power:
    4.0
    Ease of Use:
    4.0
    Value:
    3.5
    Our Review: Bar Keepers Friend Coffee Maker Cleaner is a decent option if you're looking for a scented product. It's also versatile in that it can be used to clean other things such as thermos and mugs. There's no aftertaste either despite the orange scent.


    Depending on the size of your machine, however, you may have to use quite a bit of the product so one bottle won't last too long. If you use it regularly, the costs can easily add up.
    Type: Liquid
    Amount: 354 ml
    Number Of Uses: Depends on the size of the machine
    Cleaning Frequency: Every 2 to 3 months
    Pros:
    • - Has a mild orange scent
    • - Can also be used to clean thermos and travel mugs
    Cons:
    • - Expensive
    • - One bottle may not last too long
  10. Tupkee Coffee Machine Descaling and Cleaning Solution
    Tupkee Coffee Machine Descaling and Cleaning Solution
    3.5
    $26.99 ($0.84 / Fl Oz)

    Tupkee Coffee Machine Descaling and Cleaning Solution feature a special formula with citric acid that effectively breaks down limescale and mineral buildup. It also rinses away thoroughly and leaves no odor. Compatible with all coffee and espresso makers, including single-cup machines. Non-toxic and made in the USA.

    Cleaning Power:
    4.0
    Ease of Use:
    3.5
    Value:
    3.5
    Our Review: The cleaning solution works but be prepared to do a lot of flushing with clear water as it tends to leave residue behind. The bottle isn't marked either so you'll need to use a separate cup to measure the product. If you can get through the laborious process, however, it is effective at descaling and removing grime.
    Type: Liquid
    Amount: 237 ml
    Number Of Uses: Up to 2 uses per bottle
    Cleaning Frequency: Every 1 to 3 months
    Pros:
    • - Effective at descaling and removing grime
    • - Odorless and non-toxic
    Cons:
    • - Bottle isn't labeled
    • - Requires a lot of flushing
    • - More Expensive than other options
Coffee Machine Cleaners – Q&A

What is the best thing to use to clean a coffee maker?

Ideally, you want to use a commercial cleaning product, one that's specifically designed for coffee makers. They're capable of breaking down limescale and calcium deposits as well as removing rust from the internal parts of the machine such as the pump. Not only that but they'll also boost the performance of the machine by eliminating coffee oils, grinds, and drips that are left behind.

What is the difference between descaling and cleaning coffee machine?

Coffee machine descalers only address mineral and calcium buildups. The problem, however, is that minerals aren't the only things that build up. For example, coffee oils and residue can also accumulate inside the machine, both of which can affect the taste of your coffee. More specifically, it can make a hot brew taste stale. That's why it's so important to descale and clean the machine on a regular basis.

Is coffee machine descaler better than vinegar?

White vinegar can be effective if you need to clean the coffee maker in a pinch. The only thing is that it tends to leave behind a vinegar-y smell. In some cases, it can also make your coffee machine smell like vinegar. That's why commercial cleaners are generally better- many are odorless and will not leave behind any aftertaste.

Do you have to clean a coffee maker every time?

No, you don't have to clean the machine every time you use it. It is recommended, however, that you clean it every three to six months, depending on how often you use it. That'll prevent coffee oils and limescale from building up, both of which can affect the coffee maker's performance.

Is it safe to drink coffee after descaling?

Some descaling products may leave behind a bit of residue after cleaning. Don't worry, it won't cause harm to the human body nor will it affect the taste of your coffee. To remove the bits that are leftover, simply flush the reservoir with clean water. Depending on how much residue there is, you may have to repeat this a few times.

Can you use any coffee machine cleaning tablets?

Many coffee machine cleaners are universal and can be used with all coffee makers. However, there are some that are specific to certain brands and models. When in doubt, check the product packaging- it'll tell you which coffee machines it's compatible with.

How do I know if my coffee maker needs to be cleaned?

If your coffee machine is visibly dirty with coffee stains, loose grounds, or limescale, chances are, it's time for a cleaning. It's also a good idea to get out the cleaner if you can't remember the last time you gave it a scrub.

What is the difference between tablet and liquid cleaners?

Both are effective at cleaning coffee makers. However, tablets generally clean the parts through which coffee flows and liquids clean the parts through which water flows.

