Given that, there’s really no reason not to drink it—and what better way to do that than by making your own with a coffee machine?

Not only is it convenient but it’ll also save you money in the long run. You can also make the coffee exactly the way you like; there’s no need to relay the information to someone else. You can choose the brewing method, the beans, everything.

The only drawback is that you do have to clean them regularly; that will prevent coffee residue from building up inside. If you live in an area with hard water, limescale can also be an issue.

Over time, these things can affect the efficiency of your machine. For example, they can lead to clogs in the internal parts. The taste of your coffee can also be affected.

Not to mention yeast and mold, both of which can grow inside a dirty machine. To make matters worse, both can affect your health.

For example, ingesting mold spores can cause sneezing, coughing, headache, and watery eyes. In some cases, it can also trigger flu-like symptoms.

That’s why it’s so important to clean your coffee machine—ideally once to twice a month, if you use it on a daily basis. For occasional coffee drinkers, you can probably get away with doing it every three to six months. But regardless of if you have a simple Keurig or a fancy barista machine, cleaning is very important.

Don’t worry, it’s a simple process. All you just need to do is get a coffee maker cleaner. They’re specifically designed to clean the inside of your machine so that you won’t have to worry about there being any build-up.

Which coffee maker cleaner should you get? How effective are they? For the answers, be sure to scroll down. We’ll be going over some of the best products that the market has to offer in our 2023 best coffee machine cleaners guide below!

The Best Coffee Machine Cleaners – Our Top Picks For 2023

Without further ado, here are the top ten coffee machine cleaners, based on affordability and effectiveness.

Coffee Machine Cleaners – Q&A