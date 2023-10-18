$19.95 ($0.62 / Fl Oz)
$5.99 ($2.00 / Count)
Did you know that coffee is the most popular drink in the world? It’s also the number-one beverage in the US, where people drink more coffee than tea, juice, and soda—combined.
And it’s not surprising given the boost of energy that it gives.
That’s not all, it has plenty of other health benefits as well. For one thing, it’s linked to a lower risk of depression. It may also lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, according to recent studies.
On top of that, it’s filled with antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and ward off cancer.
Given that, there’s really no reason not to drink it—and what better way to do that than by making your own with a coffee machine?
Not only is it convenient but it’ll also save you money in the long run. You can also make the coffee exactly the way you like; there’s no need to relay the information to someone else. You can choose the brewing method, the beans, everything.
The only drawback is that you do have to clean them regularly; that will prevent coffee residue from building up inside. If you live in an area with hard water, limescale can also be an issue.
Over time, these things can affect the efficiency of your machine. For example, they can lead to clogs in the internal parts. The taste of your coffee can also be affected.
Not to mention yeast and mold, both of which can grow inside a dirty machine. To make matters worse, both can affect your health.
For example, ingesting mold spores can cause sneezing, coughing, headache, and watery eyes. In some cases, it can also trigger flu-like symptoms.
That’s why it’s so important to clean your coffee machine—ideally once to twice a month, if you use it on a daily basis. For occasional coffee drinkers, you can probably get away with doing it every three to six months. But regardless of if you have a simple Keurig or a fancy barista machine, cleaning is very important.
Don’t worry, it’s a simple process. All you just need to do is get a coffee maker cleaner. They’re specifically designed to clean the inside of your machine so that you won’t have to worry about there being any build-up.
Which coffee maker cleaner should you get? How effective are they? For the answers, be sure to scroll down. We’ll be going over some of the best products that the market has to offer in our 2023 best coffee machine cleaners guide below!
The Best Coffee Machine Cleaners – Our Top Picks For 2023
Without further ado, here are the top ten coffee machine cleaners, based on affordability and effectiveness.
- ACTIVE Coffee Machine Descaler
- - Compatible with all espresso and coffee machines
- - Highly effective at remove limescale, mineral, and coffee oil residue
- - Thoroughly cleans machine for better tasting coffee
- - Customers outside of the US currently need to pay for shipping
- Essential Values Coffee Machine Descaler and Cleaner
- - Compatible with Keurig filters
- - Instructions are easy to follow
- - Effective at removing limescale
- - Bottle is covered by a label so you can't see how much is left
- Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner Tablets
- - Easy to use
- - Compatible with single-serve and multi-cup machines
- - Effective at removing limescale
- - May need to use more than one tablet at once
- - Can be costly in the long-run as one pack only comes with 3 tablets
- Halefresh Concentrated Coffee Machine Descaling Solution
- - Can be used for other kitchen appliances
- - Comes with a dosing chamber that makes measuring the product a breeze
- - There may be a slight aftertaste
- - Large bottle may be heavy when full
- Urnex Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine Cleaner
- - Eliminates limescale and coffee residue
- - Packets are easy to use
- - A bit expensive
- - May require some scrubbing
- Impresa Coffee Machine Descaler
- - Easy to use
- - Effective as long as you follow the directions
- - No aftertaste
- - Descale light might not go off
- - The product can be a bit 'soapy'
- CleanEspresso Espresso Machine Cleaning Tablets
- - Tablets are easy to use
- - Work just as well as Breville tablets
- - Only for Breville machines
- - A bit expensive
- Dezcal Coffee Machine Descaling Powder
- - Premeasured packets are easy to use
- - Effective at removing buildup
- - Doesn't require much flushing
- - Powder has a distinctive smell
- - May need to use more than one packet
- Bar Keepers Friend Coffee Maker Cleaner
- - Has a mild orange scent
- - Can also be used to clean thermos and travel mugs
- - Expensive
- - One bottle may not last too long
- Tupkee Coffee Machine Descaling and Cleaning Solution
- - Effective at descaling and removing grime
- - Odorless and non-toxic
- - Bottle isn't labeled
- - Requires a lot of flushing
- - More Expensive than other options
ACTIVE Coffee Machine Descaler is a concentrated liquid cleaner designed to remove grime and residue from the internal lines of any coffee or espresso machine. The formula targets limescale and mineral build-up in addition to oils from the coffee. Each bottle contains 32oz of descaler liquid for up to 8 cleaning sessions. Compatible with all espresso and coffee machines, single-serve and multi-cup makers.
ACTIVE Coffee Machine Descaler is easy to use - simply pour 4oz of descaler liquid into the water reservoir of your coffee or espresso machine. Then run a couple brewing cycles and let the descaler and the machine do the rest of the work. The 32oz bottle is larger than most of the other cleaners we've reviewed, containing enough descaler solution for 8 cleanings. At the current price point, we believe it offers the best balance between effectiveness and value.
Essential Values Coffee Machine Descaler and Cleaner is a non-toxic, multi-purpose solution that is designed to remove limescale and mineral deposits. Can be used to clean capsule machines, drip machines, espresso machines, and superautomatics. Made in the USA from natural concentrated citric acid.
The only drawback is that the bottle is covered up with the label so you can't see how much of the product you've used. Even if you try to peel it off, the backing will stick to the bottle.
Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner is designed to clean and descale your coffee maker without the use of vinegar. The tablets are made with septic-safe, U.S. EPA Safer Choice-certified ingredients and are compatible with single-serve and multi-cup coffee makers. For the best results, use monthly or as needed.
Depending on the condition of your machine, however, you may need to use more than one tablet to get the desired results.
Halefresh Coffee Machine Descaling Solution features a highly concentrated formula that can be used up to 8 times for small coffee machines. Comes with a dosing chamber for easy measuring and is compatible with all coffee makers.
Keep in mind, however, that you do have to run water through the reservoir a few times to get rid of the chemical taste.
Urnex Coffee Machine Cleaning Powder is designed to eliminate residual coffee oils and limescale. Odorless and non-toxic, the powder features a dual-action formula that dissolves deposits without the use of harsh chemicals. Each box contains three single-use treatments. Made in the USA.
The only thing is that the product can be bit pricey compared to some of the other ones out there. You might also need to scrub the machine a bit after the initial cycle.
Impresa Coffee Machine Descaler is powerful yet gentle on coffee makers. Compatible with all single-use coffee and espresso machines, it will effectively eliminate limescale and other hard water mineral deposits. Use every two to three months for the best results. Proudly made in the USA.
Having said that, some people have had issues where the descale light won't go off even after using the solution. It can also be a bit 'soapy' compared to other products.
CleanEspresso Espresso Machine Cleaning Tablets are compatible with all Breville Espresso Machines. Engineered with precision, the tablets will automatically clean the internal workings and eliminate any oily buildup inside the machine. Comes with a 30-day 100% money back guarantee.
They might not be the cheapest option out there but most would agree they're worth the money.
Dezcal Power can be used to descale all coffee makers, espesso machines, superautomatics, and kettles. More effective than vinegar, this biodegradable powder will extend the lifespan of your machine and prevent damage to the heating elements. Odorless and dissolves quickly in water. Made in the USA.
If you have a lot of limescale, however, it may take more than one package to descale the machine.
Bar Keepers Friend Coffee Maker Cleaner is an effective cleaner that removes residue from drip coffee pots, espresso machines, brewers, and single-cup makers. On top of that, it can also be used to clean thermo containers, travel mugs, and carafes. Sustainably produced with high-quality ingredients.
Depending on the size of your machine, however, you may have to use quite a bit of the product so one bottle won't last too long. If you use it regularly, the costs can easily add up.
Tupkee Coffee Machine Descaling and Cleaning Solution feature a special formula with citric acid that effectively breaks down limescale and mineral buildup. It also rinses away thoroughly and leaves no odor. Compatible with all coffee and espresso makers, including single-cup machines. Non-toxic and made in the USA.
Coffee Machine Cleaners – Q&A
What is the best thing to use to clean a coffee maker?
Ideally, you want to use a commercial cleaning product, one that's specifically designed for coffee makers. They're capable of breaking down limescale and calcium deposits as well as removing rust from the internal parts of the machine such as the pump. Not only that but they'll also boost the performance of the machine by eliminating coffee oils, grinds, and drips that are left behind.
What is the difference between descaling and cleaning coffee machine?
Coffee machine descalers only address mineral and calcium buildups. The problem, however, is that minerals aren't the only things that build up. For example, coffee oils and residue can also accumulate inside the machine, both of which can affect the taste of your coffee. More specifically, it can make a hot brew taste stale. That's why it's so important to descale and clean the machine on a regular basis.
Is coffee machine descaler better than vinegar?
White vinegar can be effective if you need to clean the coffee maker in a pinch. The only thing is that it tends to leave behind a vinegar-y smell. In some cases, it can also make your coffee machine smell like vinegar. That's why commercial cleaners are generally better- many are odorless and will not leave behind any aftertaste.
Do you have to clean a coffee maker every time?
No, you don't have to clean the machine every time you use it. It is recommended, however, that you clean it every three to six months, depending on how often you use it. That'll prevent coffee oils and limescale from building up, both of which can affect the coffee maker's performance.
Is it safe to drink coffee after descaling?
Some descaling products may leave behind a bit of residue after cleaning. Don't worry, it won't cause harm to the human body nor will it affect the taste of your coffee. To remove the bits that are leftover, simply flush the reservoir with clean water. Depending on how much residue there is, you may have to repeat this a few times.
Can you use any coffee machine cleaning tablets?
Many coffee machine cleaners are universal and can be used with all coffee makers. However, there are some that are specific to certain brands and models. When in doubt, check the product packaging- it'll tell you which coffee machines it's compatible with.
How do I know if my coffee maker needs to be cleaned?
If your coffee machine is visibly dirty with coffee stains, loose grounds, or limescale, chances are, it's time for a cleaning. It's also a good idea to get out the cleaner if you can't remember the last time you gave it a scrub.
What is the difference between tablet and liquid cleaners?
Both are effective at cleaning coffee makers. However, tablets generally clean the parts through which coffee flows and liquids clean the parts through which water flows.