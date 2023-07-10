$16.95 ($1.41 / Count)
Did you know that there are about 1,500 types of bacteria on our hands? Some areas such as the part between our fingers and underneath the fingernails have even more. There’s no denying the importance of handwashing and foaming hand soap tablets have arrived to help decrease waste.
While some of these germs are beneficial, some are harmful and can cause infections and health concerns.
Take the E.coli bacteria, for example, it can easily transmit from person to person and cause diarrhea and vomiting. Not only that but some viruses can also cause respiratory infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia.
That’s why it’s crucial to wash your hands regularly. This is especially important if you’re preparing food or caring for someone who is sick.
You don’t want to just run your hands under running water and call it a day, though. You need to use water and soap; they’ll work together to lift dirt, oils, and disease-causing microbes from the skin.
And when it comes to soap, there are many types to choose from. For instance, you can opt for bar soaps, liquid soaps, or antibacterial soaps, all of which have their pros and cons.
Foaming hand soap tablets are another option. Not only are they cost-effective but they’re less likely to make a mess. On top of that, they use less water to create a lather, which makes them more environmentally friendly.
Thinking of giving them a try? Want to know which foaming hand soap tablet is the best? For the answers, be sure to keep scrolling—we’ll be going over everything in our 2023 foaming hand soap tablets guide below!
The Best Foaming Hand Soap Tablets – Our Top Picks For 2023
Here’s a list of some of the best foaming hand soap tablets that are available today, ranked in terms of efficacy and cost.
- ACTIVE Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
- - Tablets dissolve quickly and easily in water
- - Refreshing lemon scent
- - Creates a soft, foamy lather that's gentle on the skin
- - Comes in zero-waste packaging
- - Customers outside of the U.S. have to pay extra for shipping
- Softsoap Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
- - Nice refreshing scent
- - Good cleaning power
- - Moisturizing formula
- - One box only comes with 6 tablets
- - Expensive
- FOMIN Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
- - Fresh fruity scent
- - Tablets dissolve easily in water
- - Not very moisturizing
- - A bit expensive compared to other brands
- flowcheer Foaming Hand Soap Tablet Refills
- - Available in multiple scents
- - Comes in compostable packaging
- - Foam is soft and gentle
- - Tablets can take a while to dissolve completely
- - Scent is very mild in final soap
- Tirtyl Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
- - Hydrating formula
- - Gentle on the skin
- - Scent isn't overpowering
- - Doesn't foam up too much
- - May need additional pump or two to get enough lather
- BLUELAND Foaming Hand Soap
- - Comes in various scents
- - Foam has a nice texture
- - Free of chemicals
- - Final soap is thinner than other brands
- - Expensive
- Soap Sense Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
- - Light grapefruit scent
- - Lathers well
- - Tablets take a while to dissolve
- - You need to use two tablets per bottle of soap
- Soapsy Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
- - Unscented
- - Contains no added dyes
- - Tablets dissolve quickly
- - You need to use two tablets per bottle of soap
- - May need additional pump for more cleaning power
- SPLASH Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
- - Tablets dissolve nicely
- - Comes in sustainable packaging
- - Orange scent is very faint
- - Soap lacks cleaning power
- - One box only comes with 5 tablets
- CLEANOUN Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
- - Tablets dissolve easily in warm water
- - Many different scents to choose from
- - Does not lather easily
- - Foam doesn't have a discernible scent
- - Expensive for what you get
ACTIVE Foaming Hand Soap Tablets feature a non-toxic, all-natural formula that's designed to make hand washing a breeze. Each pump produces a soft, foamy lather that's gentle on the skin and easily washes off. Each concentrated tablet can be used to create one bottle of soap. Comes in zero-waste packaging and is free of fillers.
You also get the best bang for your buck as one box comes with 12 tablets, which is equivalent to a year's supply.
Softsoap Hand Soap Tablets are made from biodegradable ingredients and are designed to wash away bacteria. Despite their small size, they are packed with a refreshing lemon fragrance that will leave your hands feeling clean.
With that said, it is a little pricey as one box only comes with six tablets.
FOMIN Foaming Hand Soap Tablets are cruelty-free and 100% vegan. Free of harsh chemicals, each tablet provides approximately 80 full foam pumps and comes in 100% TUV-certified wrapping.
The only thing is that they're not as moisturizing as some of the other brands so your hands can be a bit dry after use.
flowcheer Foaming Hand Soap Tablets are plant-based and gentle on the skin. Each tablet comes in compostable packaging and is designed to dissolve quickly in warm water. Available in three different scents: Lavender, Coconut & Vanilla, and Sweet Orange.
One downside is that the scent is quite mild in the final soap. Some people have also had issues with it dissolving properly, which can clog the pump.
Tirtyl Foaming Hand Soap Tablets include surfactants that are proven to wash away dirt and grime. They also feature a highly moisturizing formula, which makes them suitable for those with dry and sensitive skin. Made of non-toxic ingredients.
Keep in mind, however, that the foam is on the low side so you may need an additional pump or two to get adequate lather.
BLUELAND Foaming Hand Soap is made without phosphates, parabens, phthalates, chlorine bleach, or ammonia. Leaping Bunny Cruelty-Free, the tablets are hypoallergenic, vegan, and safe for kids and pets. Comes in compostable paper-based packaging.
Compared to other tablet-based soaps, however, it's a little thin. It's also more expensive than other brands.
Soap Sense Foaming Hand Soap Tablets are infused with nature-based ingredients and are scented with 100% essential oils. The formula is also vegan and cruelty free. Made in the USA.
Soapys Foaming Hand Soap Tablets are designed to dissolve within seconds. Each tablet weighs just 4 grams and will produce a rich and dense foam when combined with water. They're also unscented and contain no added dyes.
SPLASH Foaming Hand Wash Tablets are dermatologically tested and ideal for those with sensitive skin. Made with natural ingredients, they're free of phosphates, parabens, phthlates, VOCs, chlorine bleach, and ammonia. Scented with sumptuous juicy orange.
CLEANOUN Foaming Hand Tablets feature a gentle moisturizing formula that's non-toxic and non-irritating, even for those with sensitive skin. Formulated with essential oils, they are available in a variety of scents including Fresh Coffee, Orange Ginger, Watermelon Lemonade, Vanilla Coconut, Passionfruit Tea, Cucumber Melon, Sweet Peach Mango, Fresh Lavender, and Mint.
The tablets themselves don't smell that great either, despite the fancy names. To make matters worse, they're relatively expensive for what you get.
The Benefits of Foaming Hand Soap Tablets
Foaming hand soap tablets are a sustainable alternative to liquid and bar soap. They also have many advantages:
Eco-friendly: Foaming hand soap tablets are much better for the environment as they come in minimal packaging. The fact that they’re tablet-based also means that they reduce plastic waste. You can also reuse the same dispenser bottle again and again.
Convenient: These tablets are lightweight and easy to carry, which makes them ideal for those who are traveling, camping, or on the go. They also take up much less space compared to traditional hand soaps.
Cost-effective: Concentrated hand soap tablets last much longer than traditional hand soaps, making them a cost-effective way to keep your hands clean.
The Proper Way to Wash Your Hands
- Turn on the tap and wet your hands with clean, running water.
- Apply a liberal amount of soap to your hands and rub them together to create a lather. Make sure to get all surfaces including the back of your hands, under your nails, and between your fingers.
- Gently rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds. That’s the amount of time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” from beginning to end two times.
- Rinse your hands well under running water.
- Dry your hands using a clean paper towel and use it to turn off the faucet.
If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. You can tell whether or not it’s 60 percent by looking at the product label- it should specify the ingredients.
While hand sanitizers won’t get rid of all germs, they can be used to reduce the number on your hands quickly. The key is to use it correctly; this means covering all surfaces of your hand with the gel and rubbing your hands and fingers together for 20 seconds until they’re dry.
Foaming Hand Soap Tablets – Q&A
How do you use foaming hand soap tablets?
Drop one tablet into a foaming soap dispenser. Fill the bottle with warm water (each product requires a different amount of water) and wait at least 30 minutes. The tablet will fizz up and begin to dissolve. To help speed up the process, you can gently shake the bottle a few times.
Once it's completely dissolved, the soap is ready to be used. Every pump will dispense a soft and foaming lather that you can use to wash your hands. And when you run out of the soap, you can reuse the same bottle. Simply rinse it out and add another tablet.
What are the ingredients in foaming soap tablets?
The ingredient list will differ from brand to brand. Having said that, some common ingredients that you may see on the label include sodium carbonate, sodium benzoate, sodium bicarbonate, erythritol, sorbitol, calcium oxide, sodium laurel glutamate, and gardol. Depending on the brand, the tablets may also contain fragrances.
Ideally, you want to choose a natural product that's free of fillers, dyes, and harsh chemicals as they're gentler on the skin.
What kind of dispenser do you need for foaming hand soap tablets?
Foaming hand soap tablets require a special type of dispenser. More specifically, they must be used with a foaming soap bottle. Unlike regular dispensers, they have a special pump that allows the liquid soap to foam up (you can still put a tablet in a regular bottle but the resulting soap will come out as a liquid).
Are foaming soap tablets good for dry skin?
Some foaming hand soap tablets contain moisturizing ingredients such as cocoa butter or aloe extract. Those made of natural ingredients (i.e. plant-based) also tend to be gentler on the skin as they're less likely to strip the skin of its natural oils.
For the best results, however, it's recommended that you moisturize immediately after washing your hands; that will help heal and prevent dry skin.
Are foaming hand soap tablets eco-friendly?
Yes, foaming hand soap tablets are much better for the environment compared to traditional hand soap. For one thing, they come in minimal, often paper-based, packaging. There's little to no plastic and the tablets themselves are often made of naturally-derived and biodegradable ingredients.
In contrast, many traditional hand soaps contain chemicals such as sodium dodecyl sulfate and dyes, which can make their way to the waterways through sewage systems and harm aquatic life.
Are foaming hand soap tablets just as effective as regular hand soap?
Foaming hand soap tablets are just as effective as traditional soap as long as they're used properly. This means adding the right amount of water and allowing the tablets to dissolve completely.
Using the right handwashing technique is also important. Just like regular soap, you want to wet your hands before rubbing the foamy lather on all surfaces of your hands- including your palm, the back of your hands, between your fingers, and underneath your fingernails.
Are foaming hand soap tablets antibacterial?
Some tablets may contain antibacterial ingredients. Keep in mind, however, that antibacterial soaps are no better than regular soap. In fact, they may actually cause harm as they have the potential to create antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Not only that but they may also have adverse health effects. For example, some studies have shown that they can alter the way hormones work in the body.
Are there any disadvantages to foaming hand soap tablets?
The only 'disadvantage' is that they must be used with a foaming dispenser; they cannot be used with a standard soap bottle. Other than that, there aren't many drawbacks. If anything, their pros greatly outweighs their cons.