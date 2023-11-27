RVs are great for traveling. You’re cruising down the road with many comforts of your home, but then you notice a bad smell. So what’s the best RV toilet treatment for odors? Read on to find out.

One of the main benefits of RV’s is that they come with everything you need, including couches, a mini kitchen, a television, a bathroom, and sleeping quarters so you can feel at home while on the road. There’s no need to book a hotel and you can bring Fido with you too.

And since they’re essentially a car, you have complete freedom on your own schedule. You can leave as early as you’d like and stop at as many places as your heart desires.

The only drawback is that you do have to ‘clean the bathroom’ (assuming there is one in your RV) by emptying the waste tank regularly, otherwise, it can get smelly fast.

How often should you do it? Ideally once every 3 to 5 days, or when it’s three-quarters full. Not only will that prevent odors, but it’ll also prevent clogs, which can be a hassle to treat.

For those who are on a time crunch, there are RV toilet treatments that you can use that’ll keep the odor at bay until you can empty the tank. They generally come with a deodorizing ingredient that helps mask or eliminate the smell.

Depending on the product, they may also help break down toilet paper and human waste in the tank. That way, you won’t have to worry about the sensors malfunctioning.

Which RV toilet treatment should you get? How do the different brands compare? Which should you avoid? For the answers, be sure to keep reading. We’ll be going over everything that you need to know in detail in our 2023 best RV toilet treatment guide below.

That’s right, we did the work so you won’t have to! Just scroll down and you’ll see which RV toilet treatments are the best for eliminating smells.

Top 5 RV Toilet Treatments for Odors – Our Top Picks For 2023

Without further ado, here are the top RV toilet treatments based on efficacy and cost.

Walex Commando RV Black Holding Tank and Sensor Cleaner Drop-Ins 4.5 $9.54 $8.97 Walrex Commando RV Tank Cleaner features a powerful enzyme formula that's capable of liquefying waste and paper, both of which can cause foul odors. Comes with an Ocean Mist scent. Septic-safe and formaldehyde free. California compliant. Deodorizing Power: 4.5 Value: 4.0 Ease of Use: 4.5 Our Review: Walrex Commando RV Tank Cleaner packets are easy to use and do a good job of masking the smell. Not only that but they're also effective at fixing sensor errors by removing waste and old residue from the tank. The scent is also pleasant and not overpowering.





Depending on your tank, however, you may need to use more than one packet at a time for optimal results. Compared to other tank treatments, they're also a bit expensive as one pack only comes with four dissolvable packets. Type: Dissolvable packets Amount: 4 packets Number Of Uses: Up to one year Scented: Yes Safe For Septic: Yes Pros: - Dissolvable packets are easy to use

- Dissolvable packets are easy to use - Pleasant scent

- Pleasant scent - Does a good job of masking odors Cons: - Expensive

- Expensive - May need to use more than one packet at a time Buy On Amazon Valterra Pure Power Blue Waste Digester and Odor Eliminator 4.5 $33.16 $30.79 Valterra Pure Power Blue Waste Digestor and Odor Eliminator features BioBlast Plus, a non-toxic odor control technology that works in both low and high temperatures. Versatile and safe, the product can be used in black and grey tanks and is approved for all dump stations. Eco-friendly and safe for children and pets. Deodorizing Power: 4.5 Ease of Use: 4.0 Value: 4.5 Our Review: Valterra Pure Power Blue Waste Digestor and Odor Eliminator is a great option if you're looking for something that works in both high and low temperatures. Not only is it effective at liquefying waste and toilet paper but it'll also fix any sensor issues. It's also versatile in that it can also be used for boats, trailers, and other septic systems.





Keep in mind, however, that it's strongly scented so it may not be the best choice for those who are sensitive to fragrances. The bottle is also on the heavy side, which can make pouring and measuring the product a little tricky. Type: Liquid Amount: 3.79 L Number Of Uses: Unspecified Scented: Yes Safe For Septic: Yes Pros: - Works in both high and low temperatures

- Works in both high and low temperatures - Effective at removing smells and fixing sensor issues

- Effective at removing smells and fixing sensor issues - Versatile product Cons: - Strongly scented

- Strongly scented - Can be hard to measure and pour Buy On Amazon Rid-X Holding Tank Deodorizer Pacs 4.5 $10.99 $8.90 ($1.11 / Count) Rid-X Holding Tank Deodorizer Pacs are scientifically proven to break down waste and toilet paper. Featuring an easy-to-use liquid formula, the pacs contain patented bacteria and enzymes and can be used in RV, marine, and portable toilet holding tanks Comes with a long-lasting citrus scent. Deodorizing Power: 4.5 Value: 4.5 Ease of Use: 4.0 Our Review: Rid-X Holding Tank Deodorizer Pacs come with a biodegradable deodorizer that does a decent job of keeping odors to a minimum. The scent is also fresh and not overpowering. You also get a good amount for the price.





The only thing is that the packets can be hard to dissolve as they don't break open easily. Given that, it's best to give them a shake before using. Type: Packets Amount: 8 Packets Number Of Uses: Up to 8 uses Scented: Yes Safe For Septic: No Pros: - Comes with an effective biodegradable deodorizer

- Comes with an effective biodegradable deodorizer - Cost effective Cons: - Packets can be hard to dissolve

- Packets can be hard to dissolve - Not recommended for septic systems Buy On Amazon Camco TST MAX Camper/RV Toilet Treatment Drop-Ins 4.0 $19.54 ($0.65 / Count) Camco TST Max RV Toilet Treatment Drop-Ins are designed to eliminate odors while breaking down toilet paper and human waste. Multi-purpose, they're also great for boating, camping and boondocking. Septic-safe and 100% biodegradable. Does not contain pesticides or any other harmful chemicals. Made in the U.S.A. Deodorizing Power: 4.5 Value: 4.5 Ease of Use: 3.5 Our Review: Camco TST Max RV Toilet Treatment Drop-Ins are great in that one treatment can stop odors for up to seven days. They're especially effective if you run extra water after dropping in the product. The pods themselves also have a refreshing citrus scent, which helps to mask smells.





Just be careful after putting in the packet as gas may build up when you open the flush valve. The outer wrapper of the pods is also prone to drying out. Type: Pods Amount: 30 pods Number Of Uses: Up to 30 uses Scented: Yes Safe For Septic: Yes Pros: - Effective at eliminating smells

- Effective at eliminating smells - Pods have refreshing citrus scent Cons: - Outer wrapping can dry up over time

- Outer wrapping can dry up over time - Gas build-up may be an issue Buy On Amazon Green Gobbler Holding Tank Deodorizer and Treatment 4.0 $11.88 ($1.19 / Count) Green Gobbler Holding Tank Deodorizer and Treatment is made using commercial-strength technology that dissolves waste and prevents odors. The formula is also designed to prevent clogs from building up in the black water tank. Comes with a 30-day hassle free money back guarantee. Deodorizing Power: 4.0 Ease of Use: 4.5 Value: 4.0 Our Review: Green Gobbler Holding Tank Deodorizer and Treatment works great at dissolving solids. While it doesn't completely get rid of odors, it does a decent job of keeping them down. The pods also turn blue when draining, which helps with the 'ickiness'.





Compared to other brands, however, the packets are quite thin, which makes them prone to sticking together in the bag. Type: Packets Amount: 10 packets Number Of Uses: Up to 10 uses Scented: Yes Safe For Septic: No Pros: - Helps keep the smells down

- Helps keep the smells down - Pods have a nice color when draining Cons: - Pods are thin and can stick together in the packaging

- Pods are thin and can stick together in the packaging - Not recommended for septic systems Buy On Amazon

Things to Consider When Selecting the Best RV Toilet Treatment

Not all RV toilet treatments are created equal- some are better than others. Here are a few things to consider when you’re choosing the best RV toilet treatment for 2023.

Deodorizing Power

The ideal RV toilet treatment should be able to eliminate odors either by encapsulating the waste or by masking the smell with a clean fragrance.

While the latter doesn’t actually ‘solve the problem’, it’s a good option for those who don’t have time to deal with the tank right away.

Ingredients

Some tank treatments contain enzymes that break down waste in all temperatures and climates.

Enzyme-only treatments, however, should be avoided as they’re not nearly as effective at eliminating odors – they should be coupled with a bacterial treatment for the best outcomes.

Essentially, they’re ‘good bacteria’ that are capable of breaking down solid waste. Not only that but they’ll also replace odors with fresh air. The only drawback with these bacterial treatments are generally only effective up to 85F.

Eco-Friendliness

If you can, choose an RV toilet treatment that’s biodegradable and septic tank safe. Also, try to avoid those with harmful chemicals such as pesticides, formaldehyde, or bronopol.

Tank Capacity

Make sure the treatment is suitable for the size of your holding tank. For example, some will treat a holding tank up to 50 gallons while others are only good for those up to 40 gallons.

When in doubt, check the packaging- it should tell you whether or not it’s suitable for the tank that you have.

RV Toilet Treatments – FAQ’s