New York City health authorities have confirmed a fifth fatality linked to a recent Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.

Robert Goldstein, a retired Air Force veteran and businessman, died from the disease on Friday at the age of 88.

His widow, Ida, told media outlets that she plans on filing a lawsuit against the owner of the cooling tower that made her husband sick.

The news of his death came just days after the mayor announced that the source of the infection had likely been dealt with.

So far, the Health Department has recorded a total of 82 cases, with several individuals still receiving medical care in hospital as of Monday evening.

While city officials have insisted that the outbreak is under control, residents on the Upper East Side are still pretty on edge.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani emphasized that while the source seems to be cleared, teams will continue to inspect building cooling towers and uphold health regulations.

He also offered his sympathies to the families of those who passed away.

To show just how fast the illness hits, an attorney mentioned an 88-year-old victim who developed a 104-degree fever out of nowhere while just relaxing by an open window.

What Is Legionnaires’ Disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe type of pneumonia caused by a bacteria called Legionnella.

Because large air conditioning towers are common breeding grounds for these bacteria, city crews are testing them thoroughly and ordering property owners to drain and sanitize any contaminated systems.

The mayor has reassured the public that home air conditioners, tap water, cooking, and showering remain completely safe to use.

According to the CDC, the disease is treatable, though complications may become fatal for roughly ten percent of patients.

The city faced a similar crisis last year in Harlem, which left over a hundred people sick and claimed seven lives.

Health officials urge anyone who has spent time in the 10028, 10075, or 10128 zip codes to get checked out if they experience flu-like symptoms, as signs of infection can take up to two weeks to develop.

Additional updates will be posted on the Health Department’s official website.