Diarrhea-Causing Parasite Outbreak Spreads Across Multiple States

A parasite known as Cyclospora, which can cause severe diarrhea, is causing illnesses in several states, according to officials.

People usually get infected after eating fresh produce contaminated with the parasite.

Michigan, in particular, has seen an unusually high number of cases this year.

As of July 4, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services had recorded nearly 600 cases of cyclosporiasis, compared with the roughly 50 infections it typically reports in an entire year.

New York also reported an increase in Cyclospora cases. Since May 1, officials have confirmed 107 cases outside of New York City. In a typical year, the state usually records between 500 and 700 cases statewide, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infections usually become more common during the summer months.

Between May 1 and June 16, the agency received 145 reports from 17 states, with at least 20 people requiring hospitalization. Those figures do not include Michigan’s recent surge in cases.

While people are getting sick in several states, health officials have not found evidence that all of the illnesses are connected to a single nationwide outbreak.

Currently, health officials are trying to figure out whether some of these cases are connected.

What Is Cyclospora?

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that spreads through human waste.

In some cases, crops can become contaminated if they’re watered with feces-contaminated water.

Once the parasite reaches produce growing in warm, humid conditions, it can multiply before the food is harvested.

While Cyclospora is often associated with international travel, the CDC says the people involved in the current cases had not traveled in the two weeks before becoming sick.

So far, officials have not identified a single food responsible for the recent cases.

However, infectious disease experts say past outbreaks have frequently been linked to fresh herbs such as basil and cilantro, along with produce like strawberries, blueberries, and melons.

Cooking food thoroughly destroys the parasite, but raw fruits and vegetables can still carry it. Because many people eat more fresh produce during warmer weather, the risk of exposure tends to go up in the summer.

Health experts recommend washing all fresh fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating them.

They also advise cleaning hands, kitchen counters, and cutting boards to help reduce the risk of contamination.

Bleach alone is not effective at killing Cyclospora. Instead, experts recommend washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, then using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer as an extra layer of protection when appropriate.

Symptoms usually appear anywhere from two days to two weeks after eating contaminated food. The most common signs include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, and a mild fever.

Anyone who becomes sick should drink plenty of fluids; drinks such as Pedialyte or Gatorade are also recommended to help replace lost electrolytes.