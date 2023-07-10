Liquid laundry detergents have been around for decades. If anything, they’re one of the most popular options. Not only do they dissolve easily in water but they’re also great for stains. On top of that, you can use them to hand-wash your clothes.

Compared to other detergents, however, they can be a bit messy. For one thing, you have to measure the liquid each time and if you’re not careful, it can lead to spills.

Depending on how much you use, they can also leave residue in the washer or on your clothes.

What’s worse, is that they’re also harmful to the environment—in more than one way. For those who are wondering ‘why?’, be sure to keep reading because we’ll be going over the reasons below.

3 Reasons Why You Should Say NO to Liquid Detergent

Liquid laundry detergent might be convenient to use but they’re not the best option for the eco-conscious. Here’s why.

1. They Create Tons of Plastic Waste

If you’ve ever used liquid detergent, you’ll know that they come in big, plastic jugs. Sure, they’re recyclable but let’s face it- not everyone is going to take the time to rinse them out and drop them off at the nearest recycling center.

They’re just going to chuck it in the trash (since that’s the easiest option), which means it’ll end up at the landfill, where plastic waste is a huge problem. In fact, only nine percent of plastic ever gets recycled.

In the U.S. alone, more than 40 million tons of plastic enter the landfills each year. And if the trend continues, there will be over 12 billion metric tons of plastic by 2050- that’s 35,000 times as weight of the Empire State Building!

Why is plastic waste such a problem? They can take hundreds of years to degrade and even when they do, they’re likely to leach toxic chemicals into the soil.

Not only that but the plastic can also end up in the oceans, where they can cause injuries or even death to aquatic life. To give you an idea, up to 10 million metric tons of plastic waste end up in the waters each year, where they wreak havoc on marine ecosystems.

ACTIVE laundry detergent sheets feature a concentrated formula that works on even the toughest stains. The way it's formulated, it also works well in both cold and hot water. Made without chemicals or allergens, it's biodegradable, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly.





The clean linen scent is also very subtle and not overpowering.









For example, it’s not uncommon for whales and other fish to mistake plastic pieces for prey. If they eat it, their stomachs will become filled with plastic, which will prevent them from eating actual food. In other words, they’ll eventually die of starvation.

Sea turtles and marine mammals can also become entangled in plastic debris, which can ultimately lead to death.

That’s not all, plastic can also affect the climate if it covers the oceans. Over time, it’ll trap sunlight, which will make the oceans warmer and that can lead to several things including accelerated melting of ice sheets, coral bleaching, and changes in ocean biochemistry.

2. They Contain Microplastics

Most, if not all, liquid laundry detergents contain microplastics—tiny plastic particles that measure less than five millimeters in size. Once these microplastics are released, they’ll pollute our oceans, and harm the marine food chain.

And for those who eat seafood, we’ve got some bad news- the microplastics are likely in the fish and other seafood you eat as well.

What’s worse, is that microplastics are never blatantly listed in the ingredient list; they’re often disguised as other things such as ‘gum base.’ That’s why it’s so important to do your research as consumers.

3. High Carbon Emissions

Liquid laundry detergents have a huge carbon footprint. This isn’t too surprising when you think about it. After all, it takes a huge amount of energy and space to ship the large jugs.

To give you an idea, the average store-bought detergent has a carbon footprint of 1 to 2 pounds of CO2 per load. Multiply that by 10 to 12 (the average amount used by a typical household per year) and you end up with a massive amount of CO2 being released into the atmosphere.

This is a huge problem as carbon dioxide emissions are one of the biggest drivers of global climate change. Not just that but it’s also bad for our health. For one thing, the smog and air pollution caused by the emissions greatly increases the risk of respiratory disease.

Laundry Detergent Sheets Are a Much Better Alternative

Laundry detergent sheets such as the ones by ACTIVE are much better for the environment compared to liquid detergents. What are they? They’re biodegradable sheets that contain concentrated amounts of detergent held together by resin.

The way they work, they’ll dissolve as soon as they come into contact with water; you just have to place a sheet inside the washing machine. There’s no need for measuring and most important of all, they do not contain any plastic.

Not only are the sheets free of plastic, but they also come in plastic-free packaging. Instead of huge jugs, the product comes in small cardboard boxes that take up much less space on the shelf. And when you’re done with it, it’s easy to recycle.

Given how light the detergent sheets are, transport pollution is also significantly reduced- by 94 percent, to be precise. What’s more, is that many are made with plant-based ingredients and do not contain any harmful chemicals that may escape into the oceans.

Our Top Pick – ACTIVE Laundry Detergent Sheets

ACTIVE Laundry Detergent Sheets are a great choice as they’re all natural and made from eco-friendly ingredients. They dissolve quickly in hot and cold water and are designed to thoroughly clean all fabrics- from cotton to synthetic materials. And they’re compatible with all washing machines, including HE models.

The sheets also feature an easy-tear design, which makes washing different-sized loads easy. For small to medium loads, tear half a strip, and for medium to large loads, use one full strip.

If you have a front-loading washer, place the sheet into the detergent dispenser tray. If you have a top loader, place the sheet directly into the drum. Once the sheets are in, just add your laundry and wash as normal.

The bottom line is, they’re easier to use and much better for the planet compared to liquid detergents.