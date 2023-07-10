Having a garbage disposal makes clean-up a lot easier. Instead of having to scrape food off your plates over the trash, you can do it in the sink. If anything, it makes cleaning up after cooking much faster.

You won’t have to worry about crumbs falling onto the ground either as you carry the plate to and from the garbage can.

Once the leftover food is in the sink, just turn on the garbage disposal and it’ll grind the debris into tiny particles, which will then be washed away through the pipes.; you won’t have to worry about there being any blockages.

They’re not that pricey either and if you’re handy at all, you can probably install it yourself.

Why You Need to Clean Your Garbage Disposal

Like all kitchen appliances, however, they do require regular maintenance. For example, it’s not uncommon for food debris to linger. These particles will then decay and develop an odor.

Not only will it stink up the kitchen, but it’ll also create the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive. Where do these germs come from? From the food that goes into the sink. For instance, raw foods chicken, and eggs can harbor Salmonella, which is a common cause of foodborne illnesses.

Fungi such as mold and mildew can also grow inside the garbage disposal given the wet, moist environment.

Over time, the spores can easily be released into the kitchen, which is the last thing that you want when you’re dealing with food. Not to mention they can cause respiratory symptoms if breathed in.

And since the garbage disposal is located inside the sink, you won’t be able to see the filth. Because of this, many people don’t think of cleaning it until they notice a foul odor.

But why deal with the problem when you can prevent it from happening entirely? The key is to get into the habit of cleaning the appliance regularly. That way, you won’t have to worry about bacteria and fungi building up behind the scenes without you knowing.

Different Ways to Clean Your Garbage Disposal

There are a few options when it comes to cleaning your garbage disposal, which we’ll be going over below.

Using ACTIVE Disposal Cleaner

ACTIVE Garbage Disposal Cleaner Tablets are specifically designed for garbage disposal. Not only will they get rid of residue and grime but they’ll also remove any odors. The foaming tablets also feature a natural citrus scent, which will leave your sink smelling fresh and clean.

Our Top Pick ACTIVE Disposal Cleaner Tablets 5.0 $18.73 $15.95 ($0.66 / Count) ACTIVE Disposal Cleaner Tablets feature a powerful foaming formula that will remove food residue, grime, dirt, and odors. They are also compatible with all disposal models including those by Moen, Kitchenaid, Waste King, GE, Farberware, and Kohler, and are septic-safe. Cleaning Power: 5.0 Ease of Use: 5.0 Value: 5.0 Our Review: ACTIVE Disposal Cleaner Tablets is at the top of our list with its heavy-duty scrubbing foam, which makes it highly effective at removing grime and smells. They're also easy and convenient to use in that all you need to do is drop them in the drain. Not only will they remove odors but they'll also leave your kitchen with a fresh, citrus scent.





They're also cost-effective as one pack comes with 24 tablets, which is a year's supply. If anything, it's the best option for those who are looking for something effective that won't break the bank in the long run. Type: Tablets Amount: 24 Tablets Number Of Uses: 24 Cleaning Frequency: Once To Twice Per Month Scented: Yes Compatible With All Disposals: Yes Safe For Septic: Yes Pros: Highly effective at removing food residue, grime, and smells

Highly effective at removing food residue, grime, and smells Tablets are easy and convenient to use

Tablets are easy and convenient to use Features a refreshing citrus scent that lingers after each use Cons: Customers outside of the U.S. will have to pay extra for shipping Buy On Amazon

They’re super easy to use too. First things first, ensure the disposal is empty. Run a stream of hot water for a minute before reducing it to a slow trickle.

Remove one tablet from the wrapper and place it inside the disposal. Run it for one minute; the tab will automatically foam up. Rinse the remaining foam from the sink afterward.

Using Baking Soda and Vinegar

Need to clean the disposal but don’t have time to get a disposal cleaner? You can always use baking soda and vinegar. Chances are, you already have them lying around at home.

Run hot water for a minute or two. Measure half a cup of baking soda and drop it down the drain. Turn on the garbage disposal for a few seconds so that the powder gets distributed and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes.

Pour one cup of white vinegar or apple cider vinegar down the garbage disposal; it should start to fizz up.

Turn on the faucet and rinse with cold water- that’ll help flush the mixture through the pipes. Run the garbage disposal for a few seconds.

Using Hot Water and Dish Soap

Hot water and dish soap is another alternative. First things first, you want to plug the drain into a sink stopper. Squirt a generous amount of dish soap into the sink and run hot water for a few minutes.

Turn off the tap once the sink is half full.

Take out the sink stopper and turn on the garbage disposal; you want to let the soapy mixture drain into the unit while it’s still running. That’ll help clean the upper portions of the unit, as well as the disposal drain line, the latter of which can harbor odors and food particles.

Using Ice Cubes and Rock Salt

This method is great if you happen to have some ice cubes. Pour two cups into the garbage disposal, followed by a cup of rock salt.

Run cool water over the ice and salt. At the same time, you want to turn on the disposal and let it run for several seconds.

The ice cubes and rock salt will work together to get rid of any food residue and debris that’s lodged in the disposal.

How Often Should You Clean Your Disposal Cleaner?

The answer is, it depends. If you use the garbage disposal every day, it’s best to clean it at least once a week. If you don’t use it that frequently, you can probably get away with cleaning it once or twice a month.

Remember, though, regular cleaning is key to preventing smells and potential clogs, the latter of which can be costly to fix.