Northeast Wisconsin Tornado Tears Off Roofs and Cuts Power to Thousands

On Monday, a sudden tornado ripped through parts of Menasha and Appleton, Wisconsin, damaging houses, uprooting trees, and cutting electricity to thousands of residents.

The National Weather Service evaluated drone footage and damage reports, and gave the tornado an initial EF3 rating with peak winds near 140 mph.

Weather forecasters initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 11:13 a.m. for strong winds; they only mentioned a potential tornado in a subsequent alert at around 11:20 a.m.

This meant residents received no actual tornado warning before the storm hit.

Data from the Wisconsin State Climatology Office shows that this is the highest number of EF3 or stronger tornadoes the state has experienced in a single year since 1984.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes at the EF3 level carry extremely powerful winds ranging between 136 mph and 165 mph.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Menasha Police Chief Matthew Albrecht reported that all residents were accounted for and that there were only a small number of injuries.

He explained that the timing played a big role. Because the storm struck on a weekday afternoon, most residents were away at work rather than inside their homes.

After tearing through Menasha, the tornado traveled across Lake Winnebago before disappearing.

In Appleton, the tornado leveled homes and tore off entire roofs.

Aerial drone footage revealed that massive trees were also completely uprooted and split apart.

During the press briefing, Menasha Police Department liaison officer Matthew Roe said officials are still assessing the area, so the full count of damaged homes and buildings is not yet clear.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a state of emergency on Tuesday to help bring relief resources to the affected communities across Eastern Wisconsin.

Officials in Menasha declared a state of disaster while emergency crews worked across the area to evaluate the damage.

Neenah, a nearby city, also issued its own state of emergency after experiencing severe building damage, fallen power lines, uprooted trees, blocked roads, and widespread power outages.

To keep the area secure, the Menasha Police Department put a citywide curfew in place from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. that will remain active until further notice; residents were also placed under a temporary boil water advisory.

Footage captured in Menasha showed houses with torn-off roofs, buildings stripped down to their frames surrounded by rubble, and fallen utility poles alongside uprooted trees. One clip even captured an overturned car resting along the side of a road.