Killer Who Dismembered Bodies of Friends Given Life Sentence

A man who killed his two friends, dismembered their bodies, before killing a third person in prison has been charged with life in prison.

Justice Saini, the one who sentenced 40-year-old James Desborough, described the circumstances of his case as unique.

Saini, who gave an unusual life sentence, said Desborough was an extremely dangerous person who believed his victims were “worthless.”

According to Saini, Desborough killed his two friends because they were homeless and vulnerable; he thought they wouldn’t be missed even if they were gone due to their messy personal lives.

Saini said Desborough viewed the victims as beneath him. He went on to explain that handing out a life sentence is an extreme measure, reserved for cases of extreme severity.

Law enforcement in Devon and Cornwall said they are now looking back into the deaths of four individuals who stayed at a homeless shelter alongside Desborough and two of his victims.

Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley, who leads the major crime team, noted that while investigators currently do not suspect Desborough in those four deaths, the investigation is still ongoing.

Desborough murdered 57-year-old Claudio Aquilino and 43-year-old Daniel Coleman before dismembering their remains and concealing them in a wooded area near a remote shack, which he lived in periodically in southern Cornwall.

Later, while held at Exeter prison awaiting trial, he took the life of his 65-year-old cellmate, Steven Kempster, reportedly after growing angry over his snoring.

Throughout the sentencing hearing, grieving relatives shared statements that emphasized how much the victims were loved.

Coleman’s 14-year-old daughter shared that she had lost her place as a daddy’s girl and that she would never get to see his smile again. She spoke about how terrifying it was to imagine her father’s fear in his final moments, labeling Desborough a villain for his actions.

Aquilino’s family members remembered him as a skilled artist and a fantastic cook. While he suffered with addiction, he was deeply loved.

Speaking on Desborough’s behalf, defense lawyer Sean Brunton KC pointed out that his client had only a single prior offense on his record, which occurred two decades before these crimes.

The attorney described Desborough as a sharp, capable guy who had tons of potential. He also added that he had been polite and easy to deal with throughout the trial.

Aquilino and Coleman, both of whom struggled with long-term addiction, had previously stayed at the same Newquay shelter as Desborough in the Cornish surf region.

After taking their lives, Desborough used the dead men’s cash to buy himself alcohol and drugs.

While a forensic biologist was combing through the woods for evidence, Desborough casually mentioned to them that he had always especially enjoyed the dismemberment scenes in the serial killer show Dexter.