Parents Charged After 7-Year-Old Son Dies Weighing 255 Pounds

A Michigan couple is facing second-degree murder, child abuse, and torture charges after their 7-year-old son died following years of severe neglect.

The case began on Nov. 4, 2025, when first responders were sent to a Flint Township home after a report of a child having a medical emergency.

The boy, identified as Casper O’Brien, was taken to Hurley Medical Center but died soon after arriving at the hospital.

After investigating, Genesee County prosecutors charged Casper’s parents, 40-year-old Damien O’Brien and 41-year-old Jessica O’Brien for child abuse and second-degree murder.

At the time of his death, Casper measured 50.5 inches tall and weighed 255 pounds.

Prosecutors say the case points to prolonged and extreme neglect that caused the child to suffer significantly over time.

An autopsy determined Casper died from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that leads to heart failure. Morbid obesity was listed as a contributing factor.

According to the CDC, a healthy weight for a 7-year-old boy of his height is typically between 50 and 73 pounds.

Investigators also learned Casper had received almost no medical care. Prosecutors said he did not have a pediatrician and had reportedly seen a doctor only once in his life.

Authorities noted that the family had health insurance and the father was steadily employed.

They also pointed out that on the same morning Casper died, the parents contacted a veterinarian to arrange treatment for their dog.

The couple also has a 5-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said neither child had been enrolled in school or come to the attention of government agencies, meaning child protective services had never visited the home.

When officers responded to the house that day, the property’s owner also arrived because he had become concerned about the condition of the home.

Investigators said the tenants had been leaving rent payments outside instead of allowing the landlord inside.

According to police, the home was filled with so much clutter, to the point where it resembled a hoarding situation. Prosecutors said the conditions inside the home and the lack of care were so severe that they decided to file a murder charge.

So far, no one has been able to reach the couple’s attorney for comment.

Damien and Jessica O’Brien remain in the Genesee County Jail without bond and are scheduled to return to court on July 2.