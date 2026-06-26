117 Dead Dogs Found at Northern California Rescue, Many Believed to Have Been Shot

Authorities found the intact remains of 117 dogs while searching Miranda’s Rescue, a Northern California animal sanctuary at the center of an animal cruelty and fraud investigation.

Authorities said many of the dogs appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

The remains were recovered over the course of a three-day search that wrapped up Thursday at the property in Fortuna.

At a second excavation site nearby, investigators also found 21 dog skulls, hundreds of scattered bones and six loose microchips.

Veterinarians from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, along with forensic specialists, inspected 70 of the recovered dogs at the scene.

Initial findings suggested that many of the dogs had been shot before they died. The other 47 were not examined at the site as investigators ran out of time, however, all 117 remains were taken as evidence.

Officials said most of the dogs had microchips, and investigators are now reviewing that information to determine the animals’ identities.

Search teams also found more canine remains in a nearby section of the field, but those were in such an advanced state of decomposition that prosecutors agreed they did not need to be removed.

Investigators noted the location before leaving the remains undisturbed.

Inside a barn on the property, authorities identified what they believe may have been an area where dogs were killed.

In total, over 600 dog collars were also also discovered from the area.

This was the second time investigators searched Miranda’s Rescue, which describes itself as a no-kill animal sanctuary. The facility took in dogs from shelters and private owners across California, including many from the Bay Area.

The latest search warrant gave investigators permission to search buildings and property linked to the rescue and its founder, Shannon Miranda, for evidence related to suspected animal cruelty and fraud.

Authorities also excavated areas where ground-penetrating radar detected possible burial sites.

Sheriff William Honsal said the investigation is still in its early stages. Detectives are continuing to sort through evidence, analyze records and interview witnesses before deciding whether criminal charges are warranted.

As of Friday, no arrests have been made, and Miranda’s Rescue remained open.

Once investigators finish reviewing the evidence, the case will be handed to prosecutors if they believe there is enough to support charges involving animal cruelty, fraud or other possible crimes.

The investigation began on April 22 after the sheriff’s office received what it described as credible reports alleging felony animal abuse, cruelty, fraud and conspiracy involving the rescue.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon in Eureka to provide an update on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office by phone or email.