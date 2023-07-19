3 TikTok Products That Exploded in Popularity in 2023

TikTok has become one of the most popular video platforms in the world. In the US alone, more than 94 million people use the app on a regular basis. So it’s no mystery why some TikTok products have exploded in popularity.

Perhaps even more surprising, is the fact that most users spend an average of 1.5 hours on the platform every day—that’s 45 hours a month!

If you’ve ever used the app yourself, however, you’ll know how addicting it can be, with its endless stream of videos. If anything, that’s one of the main things that they are known for.

What kind of videos are on TikTok? Pretty much everything—from pranks to skincare routines.

Having said that, some categories are more popular than others. For example, videos in the entertainment, dance, fashion, fitness, cooking, and DIY/home renovation categories tend to grab more views than others.

Not only that but TikTok has become a huge platform for viral products. Basically, it happens when someone made a video on a specific product, which causes it to explode in popularity overnight.

What better place to talk about a product than TikTok, where there are literally millions of users online at any given time, right? It’s a win-win situation, both for the brand and the creator as these videos tend to garner thousands of views and likes.

And you’d be surprised—some of these viral products are so genius, you’ll start wondering how you ever lived without them.

3 TikTok Products That Went Viral in 2023

Wondering what these genius TikTok products are? How they went viral in the first place? If so, you’re in luck, because that’s exactly what we’ll be going over below.

Keep reading to find out what these TikTok products are!

1. ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner

ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner is the first TikTok product on our list that’s blown up thanks to the social network. It’s a must-have if you’re someone who owns a washer. This also happens to be our choice for the best washing machine cleaner too!

Basically, they’re foaming tablets that are designed to clean the inside of your washing machine, including the internal parts that you can’t see (you’d be surprised just how dirty they can get).

They’re compatible with all washers as well, including those by Whirlpool, Electrolux, GE, Maytag, Samsung, and LG.

Just pop one of the tablets into the drum and run a normal cycle with hot water. As soon as they’re exposed to water, the tablets will break down into their active components to break down grime and other gunk.

From there, all you have to do is give the washer a wipe once the cycle is finished, to get rid of any leftover residue.

One pack also comes with 24 tablets, which is enough for an entire year! Not convinced? Take a look at this TikTok video by @moontalonz, which has received more than 15.3K likes since it was first posted in June:

Our Top Pick ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets - 24 Pack 5.0 $15.95 ($0.66 / Count) ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner is specifically designed to clean the internal parts of a washing machine like inside the drum where odor-causing grime builds up. It is formulated to work with all types of washers including top-load, front-load, and HE. The enzyme formula removes residue from dirt, detergent, softeners and more. Cleaning Power: 5.0 Ease of Use: 5.0 Value: 5.0 Our Review: ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner has earned its spot as our best cleaner for washing machines thanks to its powerful cleaning action and great value with a 24 count of tablets. It's simple to use and easy to stay on schedule with a cleaning calendar inside of the box.





Not only that but they’re also eco-friendly and safe for the environment. For one thing, they’re septic-safe. They also use less packaging compared to other washing machine cleaners. The fact that they’re tablets also eliminates unnecessary messes and waste. During our testing they weren’t only our top pick overall but they also came in as our best front load, top load, and our best eco friendly washing machine cleaner! Type: Tablets Amount: 24 Tablets Number Of Uses: 24 Cleaning Frequency: Twice Per Month Scented: No Safe For HE Machines: Yes Safe For Septic: Yes Pros: Free of fragrances

Free of fragrances Eco-friendly formula that's safe for the environment

Eco-friendly formula that's safe for the environment Works with all washing machines

Works with all washing machines Great for removing odors, limescale, mildew, and bacteria

Great for removing odors, limescale, mildew, and bacteria Each pack contains a year's supply Cons: Customers outside of the U.S. will have to pay extra for shipping Buy On Amazon

2. Frozen Magic Slushie Making Cup

The Frozen Magic Slushie Maker will transform your favorite beverage, whether it’s juice or soda, into a refreshing slushie in just a few seconds. If anything, it’s a must-have for the hot summer months!

Start by freezing the slushie maker cup 5 to 6 hours in advance. After freezing, pour your refrigerated beverage into the cup and put on the lid.

From there, all you have to do is squeeze the slushie cup for 3 to 5 minutes. The beverage will automatically freeze and term into a yummy slushie.

As if that wasn’t easy enough, the slushie cup also comes with a detachable straw and spoon for your convenience. The cup itself is also lightweight and washable; the body is made of food-grade silicone and is soft and easy to grip. That’s not all, it also comes with a spill-proof lid so you won’t have to worry about any leaks.

There are also four colors to choose from: blue, green, pink, and yellow. For those who want to see the Slushie Maker Cup in action, check out this TikTok video:

3. Retractable Sun Shade For Cars

Tired of getting into the car and feeling like you just entered a sauna? Then consider getting this retractable sun shade- it sticks onto your windshield via suction cups and is fully retractable, meaning you can shield your car from the sun in a matter of seconds.

There’s no need to get it out and set it up each time you leave the car. Just pull it across the windshield and everything- including your dashboard, steering wheel, and seats- will immediately be protected from the sun.

And when you get back into the car, you can pull it back within seconds. If anything, it’s perfect for daily use. It’s also suitable for all cars including sedans, SUVs, and MPVs.

Set-up is also incredibly easy. Just measure the length of your windshield, cut off the excess parts (if necessary), and fix the sunshade onto the windshield. From there, all that’s left is to put the suction cups on the other side.

The polyester material is also treated for thermal insulation, which will keep your vehicle extra cool. Measures 25.6″ x 60″ stretched and 25.6″ x 0.98″ compressed.

If that’s not enough to sway you, check out this TikTok video:

So there you have it, our top 3 TikTok products that have gone viral this year. Despite constant legal threats from various governments, TikTok continues to dominate the social media arena. And based on it’s extreme popularity, it seems to be here to stay.