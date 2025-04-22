Two Dead, Six Injured in Shooting at Florida State University

A man opened fire near the Student Union Building at Florida State University on Thursday, leaving two people dead and six others injured.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, an FSU student and the stepson of a local sheriff’s deputy. He was shot by responding officers and taken into custody.

Ikner had access to one of his stepmother’s personal firearms, which was found at the scene, said Sheriff Walter McNeil, . Authorities said he was carrying both a shotgun and a handgun during the attack.

Deputy Jessica Ikner was initially identified as his mother, but court documents later confirmed she is his stepmother. Sheriff McNeil stated she has served with the department for over 18 years and described her record as “exceptional.”

He also noted that Phoenix Ikner had been a long-time member of their Youth Advisory Council and was actively involved in several of their training programs.

How the Incident Unfolded

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Phoenix Ikner arrived at a parking lot on the Florida State University campus, where he remained for about an hour before leaving.

Just before noon, at approximately 11:56 a.m., Ikner began walking through several campus buildings and green spaces, firing a weapon. Within minutes, 911 calls began flooding in, reporting an active shooter on campus.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene by 12 p.m. and shot Ikner, who was then taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 12:02 p.m., FSU issued an emergency alert on X (formerly Twitter), warning students and staff of an active shooter situation.

By 3 p.m., authorities had secured the campus, though officers continued to sweep through each building room by room.

Later that day, a press conference was held confirming the details of the shooting, including the number of injuries and fatalities, as well as the identity of the suspect.

The Victims

The two victims killed in the shooting were identified as 45-year-old Tiru Chabba and 57-year-old Robert Morales. A vigil was held the following day to honor their memory.

Chabba was the regional vice president of Aramark and is survived by his wife and two children.

Morales had been part of the FSU community since 2015, working as a dining coordinator. He also owned a popular Tallahassee restaurant called “Gordos” and was a former high school coach. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Six others were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment. Three of them required surgery, but all are expected to make a full recovery.

As of April 22, five of the six wounded individuals have been discharged from the hospital.