Health Canada Approves First Generic Version of Ozempic

Health Canada just approved the first generic version of Ozempic in the country.

The approval for the drug, a semgalutide injection, came Tuesday. After reviewing the available data, Health Canada said it met the same standards for safety, effectiveness, and quality as the original.

Dr. Dasgupta, a professor and physician-scientist from McGill said these medications are usually very expensive, so having a generic option will help make the drug more accessible.

Both patients and doctors have been waiting a long time for a generic version of Ozempic, which is widely used for Type 2 diabetes and weight loss.

According to surveys, millions of Canadian adults are already using GLP-1 medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro, and many more are interested but can’t afford them.

Semaglutide, the active ingredient, has also been getting attention beyond diabetes and weight loss. For example, researchers have been looking into whether it could help with things like alcohol or opioid addiction.

Health Canada said the new generic works the same way as the brand-name version and is used once weekly to help adults with Type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar.

Officials say generics can be anywhere from about 45 to 90 percent cheaper than brand-name drugs; this would make a noticeable difference for both patients and the healthcare system.

For years, Novo Nordisk held the patent on semaglutide in Canada, but that protection expired back in January. Since then, there’s been a lot of anticipation around when the generics will enter the market.

Right now, most insurance plans only cover Ozempic for diabetes, not for weight loss.

This means those who are using it for weight management are usually paying out of pocket, and it’s not cheap; the drug costs anywhere from $300 to $400 a month, sometimes even higher depending on the dose.

Experts say prices could drop even further once more generics are approved.

An expert from the University of Toronto explained that having at least two more generic options could push costs down to around $100 or less per month, depending on the dosage.

That kind of price drop would open the door for more people to access these treatments, especially those currently paying out of pocket.

That said, doctors are also reminding people that semaglutide isn’t something to take casually. It’s still a prescription medication and should be used under proper medical guidance.

So far, it’s not yet clear when this specific generic will be available in pharmacies.

Health Canada also mentioned that several other generic versions are currently under review, with decisions expected in the coming weeks and months.