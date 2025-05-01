Woman’s Home Overrun With Dozens of Rabbits After Pets Won’t Stop Breeding

A woman in Saginaw County found her home overrun with rabbits as the animals continued to breed.

On April 16, Sagnaw County Animal Control officers responded to a call that said the house was overwhelmed with rabbits. According to reports, the woman had purchased a few of the animals as pets for her children but soon found herself overwhelmed as they started to breed.

When asked, the woman estimated that there were 50 rabbits living in her house.

Upon arriving to collect the rabbits, however, officers counted over 65 – both adults and kits. The number is also expected to rise as many of the females are currently pregnant and are due any day.

Several of the rabbits also required veterinary attention for injuries to their ears and eyes, fungal infections, and nail trims.

Some of the animals were also infected with a type of syphilis that’s only found in rabbits. While it’s not contagious to humans, it’s highly contagious among rabbits.

Five of them had to be euthanized due to significant injuries. A few kits were also cannibalized by their mothers.

According to the woman, she had tried to prevent them from breeding by separating the animals in her basement. However, the attempt was futile as the rabbits quickly chew through drywall and other materials.

With help from animal shelter staff, they were able to identify the animals’ sexes and prepare them for medical treatment. Many people also volunteered to prepare food and set up cages so that the animals would be kept in a secure area.

In total, 18 of the rabbits were taken to Jackson County Animal Shelter, including a few newborns.

The remaining rabbits are staying at the Saginaw County Shelter for medical treatment. Once they are free from infection, they will be spayed and neutered.

While the rabbits cannot be adopted into homes until they’re deemed healthy and sterilized, they are currently available to approved animal rescues and shelters.

Animal Control officers are continuing to work with the woman to prevent future issues. The animal shelter is also reminding individuals that pet ownership can quickly lead to “unmanageable situations” without proactive sterilization.

Anyone who is interested in helping with the rabbits’ care or long-term placement can visit the animal shelter’s website for details.

Donations for supplies, spaying, neutering, and other veterinary care can also be made via PayPal.