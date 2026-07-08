Extreme Heat and Severe Storms Slam Parts of the U.S.

As people celebrated the Fourth of July, another round of storms swept across the country, fueled by the intense heat.

Parts of the mid-Atlantic, including Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, faced the greatest threat, along with portions of Kansas and Oklahoma.

Those areas were under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather, meaning strong thunderstorms and wind gusts were expected.

Lightning and other severe weather also forced an evacuation of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., before President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech.

People at the event were told to take shelter in nearby buildings, and the program was temporarily delayed.

Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks in New York City also kicked off a little earlier than scheduled due to the storms.

Life-threatening Heat Wave Continued

In total, more than 140 million Americans remained under heat alerts Saturday afternoon.

The heat was slightly less intense than Friday, however, it still remained dangerously hot for many areas.

In Washington, D.C., the temperature was 102 degrees, making it the hottest July Fourth on record for the city.

It broke the previous record high of 100 degrees set on July 4th, 1919.

According to officials, 51 people were evaluated for heat-related issues, 12 of whom needed to be taken to the hospital.

On Sunday, temperatures lingered in the upper 80s in New York City. In Boston, the temperature reached the mid-70s.

Thousands of Power Outages Reported

The extreme heat across the U.S. has strained the power grid in some areas.

In total, nearly 800,000 customers went without power.

According to the tracking site PowerOutage, nearly 779,000 homes went without power in the Midwest and Northeast.

The outages came as some areas were expected to face another round of severe weather and dangerous heat on Saturday.

Millions of Americans also dealt with a heat wave that blanketed much of the country.