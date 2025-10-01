Dozens Dead After Earthquake Hits the Philippines

At least 60 people were killed after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Visayan Sea near central Philippines on Tuesday.

Rafaelito Alejandro, deputy administrator of the government’s civil defense office, told reporters they are still receiving additional reports of casualties.

The quake ripped apart roads and leveled buildings, leaving many trapped under debris.

Authorities have not confirmed how many remain missing, though rescue operations are underway in San Remigio.

The Philippines is among the world’s most disaster-prone nations. Besides earthquakes, it regularly faces volcanic eruptions as it lies along the “Ring of Fire,” a seismic belt around the Pacific known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.

The archipelago is also struck by at least 20 storms and typhoons each year.

Since the initial quake, the U.S. Geological Service has recorded four more tremors of magnitude 5.0 or higher in the same area.

Martham Pacilan, a resident of Bantayan, a resort town near the epicenter, said he was at the town center when a nearby church collapsed.

He recalled hearing a booming noise as large stones crashed from the building.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to the Cebu provincial government, both a school and a commercial building collapsed in the quake, while several village roads suffered severe damage.

In Bogo, the 6.9 tremor destroyed numerous houses, roads, and even a fire station.

Rey Canete, a firefighter at the station, said his team was in the barracks preparing to rest for the night when the ground shook violently. He and three others sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Canete and his team of firefighters later rushed out to help, giving first aid to several residents injured when a nearby wall collapsed.

An elderly man also suffered head wounds after being struck by falling debris.

After the quake, hundreds of frightened residents gathered in a grassy field near the fire station, unwilling to return to their homes.

In Cebu, the quake also brought down many power lines, triggering numerous outages.

Cebu’s provincial governor, Pamela Baricuatro, urged residents to “stay calm and move to open areas,” while also warning them to avoid structures or walls that might still collapse.

She said the provincial government is assessing the situation and will coordinate with municipal officials to carry out repairs and recovery efforts.

Because the quake struck at night, the full extent of the damage won’t be clear until morning. Still, Baricuatro said a trauma team of nurses and doctors has already been dispatched to the scene.