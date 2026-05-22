How Canadian Travellers Can Prevent Airport Bag Tag Swaps Linked to Drug Smuggling

At least 17 passengers flying out of Canada were detained over drug smuggling allegations in the past year after their baggage tags were swapped with tags attached to suitcases filled with drugs.

When individuals check their bags in at the airport, they are given a tag – one with identifying information – that wraps around the handle.

According to the RCMP, baggage tag switching happens when someone deliberately swaps luggage labels at an airport, causing another suitcase to be linked to your name while your actual bag is left behind unclaimed.

All it takes is a few seconds out of view of security cameras, and an unscrupulous airport worker to make the switch.

Last summer, the RCMP arrested and charged two Swissport baggage handlers accused of trying to smuggle more than $147,000 worth of cannabis to France.

At the time, the RCMP explained that baggage tags tell airport systems where each suitcase should go and who it belongs to. By swapping the tags, the suitcase carrying the cannabis would look as if it belonged to an unsuspecting traveller.

A French citizen who landed in Paris was later detained by officials on suspicion of bringing cannabis into the country from Canada.

However, he was ultimately released after additional investigation; the case was later handed over to the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

Investigators later determined that the two baggage handlers – both of whom had more than 20 years of experience – allegedly changed baggage tags without the passengers’ knowledge or permission.

Transporting drugs across international borders can lead to a police investigation and, in some countries, penalties ranging from prison sentences to the death penalty.

Earlier this year, RCMP officers were called in after the Canada Border Services Agency discovered 33 kilograms of cannabis inside each checked suitcase belonging to two German nationals preparing to travel from Toronto to Germany.

The pair were arrested upon landing, however, they both denied that the bags belonged to them.

A later investigation revealed that an Air Canada employee working in the baggage area had attached luggage tags with the passengers’ names to suitcases filled with cannabis.

The passengers were later cleared and released, while the airport workers connected to the scheme were taken into custody and charged.

Experts say one of the best ways to protect yourself is by taking photos of your luggage throughout your trip, including when it’s packed, before leaving home, at the airport, and while it’s being weighed.

Those images could help if authorities later claim a suspicious suitcase belongs to you.

They also recommend making your luggage easy to recognize so it stands out from other bags.

While tracking devices can help, experts warn that some commonly used trackers are easy for thieves to spot and remove.