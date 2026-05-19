Over 130 Dead In Ebola Outbreak In Eastern Congo

The Ebola outbreak in Congo has now been linked to at least 131 deaths, with more than 513 suspected cases reported so far.

According to officials, cases have also been starting to pop up in more places, which has people worried the outbreak could spread even further.

Uganda has also confirmed two Ebola infections and one death, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization has officially classified the outbreak as an international public health emergency.

Even with the outbreak getting worse, officials in Congo have been trying to reassure people by saying health teams are working to track infections and investigate anyone who may have the virus.

Still, concern is growing as new cases continue to show up in more places, including Nyakunde, Butembo, and the city of Goma.

A doctor from the U.S. who was working in Congo was also confirmed to have contracted Ebola.

The medical missionary organization Serge later identified the doctor as Peter Stafford; he will likely be transferred to Germany for treatment.

The group also said two other doctors, including Stafford’s wife, were exposed while treating patients but had not yet developed symptoms; they are now following quarantine protocols.

According to reports, at least six Americans may have been exposed to the virus during the outbreak.

US officials are now trying to move the exposed Americans to a secure quarantine location, possibly to a US military base in Germany, though it has not been officially confirmed.

During a press conference, the CDC did not answer direct questions about the Americans who are believed to have been exposed.

By Monday, the agency said the risk to the U.S. was still considered fairly low, but officials were rolling out extra precautions to help keep the virus from spreading further.

Not only will they be monitoring travelers arriving from affected regions, but they will also be restricting entry for non-US citizens who have recently been in Uganda, Congo, or South Sudan within the last 21 days.

The CDC also said it would work with airlines on contact tracing and increase testing and hospital preparedness.

The US government has also issued its highest-level travel warning for Congo, advising Americans not to travel there.

The WHO said the outbreak currently qualifies as an international public health emergency, though not a pandemic.

Officials also warned the true scale of infections may be far larger than what has been detected so far, with a serious risk of the virus spreading locally and across borders.