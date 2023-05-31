Garbage disposal units are great for those who don’t want to deal with food scraps. Simply flip a switch and the machine will automatically shred the food into tiny bits which will get washed away through the pipes.

Not only will it reduce odors (food won’t be left in the trash to rot), but it’ll also reduce the amount of work that you have to do in the kitchen.

Like all appliances, however, they do require regular maintenance. More specifically, they should be cleaned once every two weeks (or once a week depending on how often you use it). That will prevent bacteria or mold from growing and strange odors from developing.

For example, many people clean their garbage disposal units with baking soda and vinegar. Grind-up ice and salt is another option. Simply pour them into the drain, turn on the disposal, and the ice and salt will work together as a scrub to clean the machine.

While that may help get rid of mild odors, however, you’ll likely need something stronger if you want to thoroughly clean the disposer. More specifically, you’ll want to use a disposal cleaner. Basically, they’re cleaners that are specifically designed to remove odors and grime from waste disposal units. If anything, they’ll work a lot better than the DIY options.

Which garbage disposal cleaner should you use? How are they different? To find out, be sure to read on- we’ll be going over everything that you need to know in our 2023 best garbage disposal cleaner and deodorizer guide!

The Best Disposal Cleaners – Our Top Picks For 2023

Without further delay, here are the top ten garbage disposal cleaners based on effectiveness, performance, and cost.

1. ACTIVE Disposal Cleaner Tablets Product Description: ACTIVE Disposal Cleaner Tablets feature a powerful foaming formula that will remove food residue, grime, dirt, and odors. They are also compatible with all disposal models including those by Moen, Kitchenaid, Waste King, GE, Farberware, and Kohler, and are septic-safe. Overall 4.9 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review ACTIVE Disposal Cleaner Tablets is at the top of our list with its heavy-duty scrubbing foam, which makes it highly effective at removing grime and smells. They’re also easy and convenient to use in that all you need to do is drop them in the drain. Not only will they remove odors but they’ll also leave your kitchen with a fresh, citrus scent. They’re also cost-effective as one pack comes with 24 tablets, which is a year’s supply. If anything, it’s the best option for those who are looking for something effective that won’t break the bank in the long run. Type: Tablets

Amount: 24 Tablets

Number of Uses: 24

Cleaning Frequency: Once to twice per month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Garbage Disposals: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Highly effective at removing food residue, grime, and smells

Tablets are easy and convenient to use

Features a refreshing citrus scent that lingers after each use Cons Customers outside of the U.S. will have to pay extra for shipping

2. Glisten Disposal Care Foaming Cleaner Product Description: Glisten Disposer Care Foaming Cleaner is designed to strip away grease, food particles, and odor-causing grime. Scientifically tested, it will clean all surfaces of the disposer including the blades, sidewalls, pipes, and splashguard. Comes in easy-to-use pre-measured packets. Made with natural ingredients. Overall 4.8 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Glisten Disposer Care Foaming Cleaner is great in that it reaches deep inside the disposer to remove grime and odor-causing build-up. Powered by a combination of bleach alternatives, it’s safe to use as it doesn’t contain any abrasive or harsh chemicals. The biodegradable packets are also pre-measured, which makes them super convenient to use. The only thing is that the lemon scent is quite mild so the smell may not linger for long after each use. Type: Pre-measured drop-in packets

Amount: 20 Packs

Number of Uses: 4

Cleaning Frequency: Once per month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Garbage Disposals: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Pre-measured packets are easy to use

Packets are biodegradable

Effective at removing grime and food residue Cons Lemon scent is very mild

Can be costly in the long run

3. Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner Tablets Product Description: Affresh Disposal Cleaner Tablets are specially formulated to clean and eliminate odor-causing grime. Featuring a powerful foaming action, they will clean all areas of the machine including the hidden parts such as the internal cavity and chopper. U.S. EPA Safer Choice Certified and septic tank safe. Overall 4.7 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner Tablets are powered by citrus-scented foam and are highly effective at removing grime and residues. Not only will they eliminate odors but they’ll also leave your sink with a clean, refreshing smell. The packaging for the tablets is also very easy to open. Depending on how grimy your waste disposal is, however, you may need to use more than one tablet to get the desired results. Type: Tablets

Amount: 3 Tablets

Number of Uses: 3

Cleaning Frequency: Once per month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Garbage Disposals: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Powerful citrus-scented foam

Easy-to-open packaging Cons May need to use more than one tablet at a time

Can be costly as one box only comes with 3 tablets

4. Lemi Shine Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer Product Description: Lemi Shine Disposal Cleaner is an all-natural product that's 100% powered by citric acid. Safe to use, it's effective at breaking down food scraps, grease, and build-up. It also features FunkGuard, a proprietary odor eliminator technology that eliminates smells at the source. EPA Safer Choice Certified. Made in the U.S.A. Overall 4.5 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Lemi Shine Garbage Disposal Cleaner is a great option for those who are looking for something environmentally friendly. The dissolvable pods are easy to use and they’re effective at eliminating odors. Keep in mind, however, that you have to use the right amount of water for the tablets to foam up. If you add too much, you may not get the desired results. Type: Dissolvable pods

Amount: 2 pods

Number of Uses: 2

Cleaning Frequency: Once per month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Garbage Disposals: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Dissolvable pods are convenient and easy to use

All-natural and eco-friendly

Refreshing lemon scent Cons Foaming action depends on the amount of water added

One pack only comes with two pods

6. Grab Green Garbage Disposal Freshener Cleaner Pods Product Description: Grab Green Garbage Disposal Cleaner Pods are specifically formulated to loosen grime, tackle odors, and prevent clogging. Not only are the pods septic safe but they're also made from naturally derived plant and mineral-based ingredients. Overall 4.4 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Grab Green Garbage Disposal Cleaner Pods are a great option for those who are looking for an eco-friendly product. They also have a refreshing tangerine and lemongrass scent, which lingers after each use. While the scent is nice, however, they don’t foam up nearly as much as some of the other products. Type: Dissolvable pods

Amount: 12 pods

Number of Uses: 12

Cleaning Frequency: Twice a week

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Garbage Disposals: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Refreshing tangerine and lemongrass scent

Made from all-natural ingredients

Easy-to-use dissolvable pods Cons Must be used twice a week for optimal results

Pods don’t foam up that much

7. Roebic Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer Product Description: Roebic Garbage Disposal Cleaner contains a combination of biodegradable surfactants and live bacteria that effectively breaks down grease and food residues. Comes with a clean fresh scent. Made in the U.S.A. Overall 4.2 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Roebic Garbage Disposal Cleaner does a good job of neutralizing odors as long as you don’t mind measuring the liquid each time. Another drawback is that it takes at least 6 hours to work, which means you can’t run water during that period. Type: Liquid

Amount: 946 ml

Number of Uses: 8

Cleaning Frequency: Repeat as necessary

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Garbage Disposals: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Effective at neutralizing odors

One bottle can be used multiple times Cons Takes at least 6 hours to work

You have to measure the product each time

8. CLR Fresh & Clean Garbage Disposal Cleaning Pods Product Description: CLR Garbage Disposal Cleaner Pods are fast-dissolving and will quickly clean all parts of the disposal unit, including the interior areas that you can't see. They can also help prevent build-up if used on a regular basis. Overall 4.1 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review CLR Garbage Disposal Cleaner Pods have a nice lemony scent, which makes them ideal if you want to deodorize the kitchen. While the pods don’t foam up too much, they do do a decent job of removing smells and preventing build-up if used weekly. Type: Dissolvable pods

Amount: 20 pods

Number of Uses: 20

Cleaning Frequency: Once a week

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Garbage Disposals: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Nice lemony scent

Pods come in a resealable pouch

One pack comes with 20 pods (5-month supply) Cons Not that much foaming action

Has to be used weekly for optimal results

9. Bastion Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer Drops Product Description: Bastion Garbage Disposal Cleaner Drops use D-Limonene, a derivative of the citrus fruit, to break up and rinse away oil and food particles. The product also comes with compact packaging, which makes it better for the environment. Overall 3.9 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Bastion Garbage Disposal Cleaner Drops are quick and easy to use. They also come in a resealable pouch, which makes things convenient. While they have a nice citrus scent, however, they’re not the most efficient at removing food residues. They also resemble candy so they may not be the best choice for those with young children. Type: Capsules

Amount: 50 capsules

Number of Uses: 50

Cleaning Frequency: Once a day

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Garbage Disposals: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Capsules are quick and easy to use

Refreshing citrus scent

Comes in a resealable bag Cons Not the best at removing grease and food particles

Not ideal for those with children (capsules resemble candy)

10. Duracare Garbage Disposal Cleaner and Deodorizer Tablets Product Description: Duracare Disposal Cleaning Tablets are formulated with a powerful scrubbing action to eliminate even the toughest grime and grease. At the same time, they'll deodorize the sink, leaving behind a fresh and clean scent. Overall 3.8 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Duracare Garbage Disposal Cleaner Tablets are strongly scented, which makes them a good option if odor is an issue. However, they don’t foam up that much compared to other brands. There also isn’t much scrubbing action despite what it says on the packaging. Type: Tablets

Amount: 9 tablets

Number of Uses: 9

Cleaning Frequency: Once per month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Garbage Disposals: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Fresh and clean scent lingers after using

Tablets are easy to use

Relatively affordable Cons Not much foaming action

Isn’t the best at removing food residues and grime

And there we have it—10 of the best disposal cleaners on the market. As you can see, the ACTIVE disposal cleaner tablets take the number one spot on our list for 2023. Given how effective they are, we suggest you give them a try!

Things to Consider When Choosing a Garbage Disposal Cleaner

Some disposal cleaners are better than others. Here are a few things to look at when you’re choosing a product.

Deodorizing Power

It’s not uncommon for odors to develop inside the garbage disposal unit; this is especially true if you use the machine regularly. Given that, you want to choose a product that will clean the internal parts as that’s where the odor-causing food residue tends to accumulate.

Different Formulations

Waste disposal cleaners are usually available as tablets, pods, and powders. Generally speaking, tablets and pods are more convenient to use as they don’t require any measuring.

Impact on Environment

Ideally, you want to choose a septic-safe product. That’ll ensure that it will break down properly within the tank without affecting the bacteria. Some cleaners are also biodegradable.

Disposal Cleaner – Q&A