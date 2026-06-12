One Dead, At Least 10 Injured in Midland Shooting

A deadly shooting in Midland, Texas, on Friday, left at least one person dead and sent at least ten others to the hospital, according to local officials.

According to police, they were initially engaged in a standoff with the suspected gunman for about two hours after reports of the shooting came in at around 8 a.m. local time.

As soon as police arrived at the scene, the gunman began to open fire, shooting as passing vehicles and bystanders.

In total, there are 11 victims in total, including the person who was killed.

Midland Memorial Hospital received nine of the injured victims; four were taken into surgery, while the others were reported to be in stable condition.

Another injured person was transported to a hospital in nearby Odessa.

The city mayor, Lori Blong, expressed sympathy for the victims and their families and thanked the first responders who rushed to the scene.

According to authorities, the shooting began in one part of Midland before moving to another area near a veterinary hospital.

Witnesses nearby described hearing dozens of gunshots as the situation unfolded.

Police later identified the gunman as 45-year-old Victor Mata Villareal.

Officials had been looking for him since Wednesday after he allegedly opened fire on an officer during a pursuit.

Police said Villarreal fled after allegedly firing multiple shots at an officer, abandoning his vehicle a few blocks later before continuing his escape on foot.

When officers responded to reports of gunfire in Midland on Friday morning, investigators said Villareal had taken refuge inside an abandoned veterinary clinic.

Police later found him there, where he had died from what authorities described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials confirmed that no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The FBI also arrived at the scene to assist local police department with the investigation.

Sadly, this is not the first time Midland has experienced a mass shooting.

In 2019, a gunman who had recently lost his job drove through Midland and neighboring Odessa, randomly opening fire and killing seven people while injuring dozens more.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted on social media, saying that he was saddened by the violence that unfolded in Midland and expressed support for the victims, their families, and the community.

Abbott said he had been updated on the situation and praised the quick response from the Midland Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the other law enforcement agencies that helped during the incident.