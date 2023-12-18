Did you know that you need to clean your washing machine? Over time, dirt and grime can build up inside the washer. That’s not all, soap residue can also accumulate; this is especially true if you use a significant amount of detergent per load.

Combine that with warm temperatures and soil and you can easily end up with a stinky, moldy washer. Not only will the mold get on your clothes, which can lead to itching or skin rashes, but it can also cause a variety of respiratory issues such as coughing, sneezing, and wheezing. That’s not all, the mold can also spread around your home every time you do the laundry!

That’s why it’s so important to clean your washer regularly- ideally once every week (or bi-weekly, depending on how often you’re using the machine).

In terms of how to actually clean the washer, you’ll be happy to know that there are a variety of options. For instance, if there’s just a little bit of mildew, you can use bleach or even vinegar. Anything more, however, and you may want to get a product that’s specifically designed to do the job. That’s right, washing machine cleaners are a thing. In fact, there are many different kinds to choose from such as gels, liquids, and tablets.

How are they different? Which washing machine cleaners should you get? What’s the best option? Are washing machine cleaners necessary? Do they work with HE and traditional machines? Well look no further, our 2023 best washing machine cleaner guide has got your covered!

The Best Washing Machine Cleaners – Our Top Picks For 2023

Here are some of our favorite washing machine cleaners ranked in terms of efficiency and performance.

After reviewing all of the best washing machine cleaner tablets on the market we’re confident you can’t go wrong with any of the above options. That said, for the best value and best performing washing machine cleaners in 2023 we recommend you give the ACTIVE tablets a shot!

Different Types of Washing Machine Cleaners

As mentioned earlier, there are four main types of washing machine cleaners: liquids, gels, tablets, and sprays. And they can be used for both front-loading and top-loading washers; you’re not restricted to a specific type based on the type of machine that you have.

Having said that, they do work in different ways, which we’ll be going over below.

Liquid Washing Machine Cleaners

Liquid cleaners are great in that they’re super easy to use. All you have to do is add it to the dispenser tray (or washer drum) and run a hot-water cycle; the cleaner will automatically reach all of the nooks and crannies inside the washer that are otherwise hard to clean.

What’s more, is that they wash away super easy so you won’t have to worry about there being any residues.

Tablet Washing Machine Cleaners

Washing machine cleaner tablets are different from liquids and gels in that they’re designed to dissolve during the cleaning cycle. The ingredients will then break down any residue and grime that’s inside the washer.

They also have the added benefit of being convenient to store (one package typically comes with months’ worth of tablets). You also won’t have to worry about any messes or spills.

Washing Machine Cleaner Sprays

Washing machine cleaner sprays are exactly what they sound like. Simply spray the product onto the washer and wipe with a cloth; there’s no need to run a wash cycle. What’s more, is that they can be used on a variety of surfaces.

For example, you can also use them to clean the dials and rubber door seals, areas that you typically can’t clean with liquid cleaners.

Washing Machine Cleaner Wipes

Wipes are similar to sprays in that they can be used on almost all surfaces including the door, washer drum, as well as the exterior of the machine. You also don’t need to run a washer cycle.

Compared to the other options, however, they tend to be more costly as the wipes are single-use and you’ll typically need to use more than one at a time.

Things to Look for When Choosing a Washing Machine Cleaner

Not all washing machine cleaners are made equal. For example, some liquid cleaners may be better than others at removing dirt and soap residue. At the end of the day, it all depends on their ingredients and formulation.

Here are a few things that you want to consider when you’re looking for a washing machine cleaner.

Odor Removal

A funky odor is a tell-tale sign that your washing machine needs cleaning. More often than not, it’s caused by a buildup of bacteria, mildew, and mold, all of which will only get worse, unless you do something about it.

If that’s an issue, you want to get a washing machine cleaner that’s specifically formulated to remove odors (it should say on the packaging whether or not it has odor-neutralizing ingredients).

Limescale Removal

Limescale is a white, chalky substance that can build up inside the washing machine. It usually happens if you live in a hard water area as hard water is high in minerals such as magnesium and calcium.

If you don’t remove limescale buildup, it can easily shorten the life of your washing machine. This is because it acts as an insulator, which will cause the heating element to get hotter than it should.

Not only will this increase your electricity bills, but it’ll also make it harder for you to wash your clothes effectively. Over time, it can also cause your washing machine to break down prematurely.

For those who are dealing with limescale build-up, it’s best to get a washing machine cleaner that comes with descaling ingredients, if you don’t are you really getting the best washing machine cleaner for limescale?

HE Washer Compatibility

Not all washing machine cleaners are suitable for high-efficiency (HE) washers. Using the wrong type of product can easily cause problems that can affect the machine’s performance and efficiency. That’s why it’s so important to select the right type of cleaner for your washer. It doesn’t really matter if your choice is the best washing machine cleaner for top loader washers if you have an HE washer and they don’t meet that pre-requisite first!

Washing Machine Cleaner – Q&A