Two Children Dead After Being Stabbed at Dance Class

Two children died after being stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport, England, on Monday, Nine others were injured and taken to the hospital.

According to Serena Kennedy, the Police’s Chief Constable, six of the injured children are in critical condition. Two other adults are also in critical condition.

Witnesses said the teenage suspect walked into the premises holding and a knife and started to stab the children unprovoked.

Kennedy said the adults who were injured in the stabbing were wounded trying to shield the children from the suspect.

At a news conference, Merseyside Police said they received reports of an active stabbing at approximately 11:50 a.m. local time. A 17-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of ‘attempted murder and murder’.

The motivation for the incident is not yet clear as the investigation is still in the early stages. However, Kennedy said they are working with Counterterrorism Police Northwest on the case.

Colin Parry, a local business owner, was one of the individuals who called the police. He described the scene ‘like a horror movie’ and said several young girls were stabbed and the parents arrived shortly afterwards, screaming.

Parry directed police to an address behind a studio, which was holding a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class for children between the ages of 6 and 11, at the time of the attack.

According to its website, the two-hour dance session was hosted by two women – a dance instructor and a yoga instructor.

Witnesses said they heard blood-curdling screams and saw several young children covered in blood.

One resident, who lives on the same street as where the stabbing occurred, said a woman pulled up outside of his house yelling that her daughter was stabbed. They eventually helped her go where the ambulances and police cars were.

The resident said there were several other children lying on the floor being treated by paramedics by the time he got back up the street, with several ambulances and police cars going down the street.

Approximately 20 miles from the studio, the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Trust declared a ‘major incident’, and asked parents to only bring their children to the ER if their condition is urgent.

The Stabbing Has Left the Country Shocked

King Charles III and Queen Camilla said in a statement shared on the Royal Family social media accounts that they are ‘profoundly shocked’ by the attack. They went on to send ‘their most heartfelt condolences’ to everyone who was impacted by the incident.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also shared his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives. He said the whole country is ‘deeply shocked’ at what happened in Southport.

Patrick Hurley, the MP representing Southport, also said he was ‘very concerned’ about the attack. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said his thoughts go to everyone who was affected, in addition to the community.