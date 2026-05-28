11 Presumed Dead After Paper Mill Implosion In Washington

11 people are presumed dead after a chemical tank imploded at a manufacturing plant in Washinton, said officials.

So far, there have been two confirmed deaths; nine others are presumed dead.

The incident happened at the Nippon Dynawave paper mill in Longview on Tuesday morning at approximately 7:15 a.m.

According to officials, the tank involved was designed to hold about 900,000 gallons of “white liquor,” a harsh chemical mixture used in paper production.

Assuming all nine missing workers are deceased, it would be the deadliest industrial accident in Washington history, Gov. Bob Ferguson said.

Fire officials announced that the operation had officially shifted from rescue efforts to recovery work.

Seven workers remain hospitalized with injuries, while one firefighter who was hurt at the scene has already been treated and released.

Rescue crews said they have searched every area they can safely access, but conditions around the damaged tank have made things extremely difficult.

Photos from the scene showed the massive spherical tank partially collapsed, bent to one side, with a huge section torn open.

Officials noted that the blast happened shortly after a shift change began, meaning many workers were gathered nearby in office areas, break rooms, and operational spaces at the time.

Authorities said the tank contained chemicals used to break down wood chips into pulp, including sodium hydroxide, disodium carbonate, and sodium sulfide.

Recovery efforts have been moving slowly and carefully due to concerns about structural stability.

Investigators estimate the tank was about 60% full when it failed.

Officials believe roughly 550,000 to 570,000 gallons of chemicals escaped after the implosion, though exact numbers may change as investigators learn more about what caused the incident.

The implosion also contaminated parts of the Columbia River, though officials said that Longview’s drinking water remains safe.

Around a dozen dead carp were recovered near a river dike following the spill.

To support operations at the site, authorities sent 46 Washington National Guard members to the site.

Specialized teams have also been assisting with air monitoring and decontamination efforts. So far, officials said there has been no sign of dangerous airborne contamination.

One of the workers who died was 52-year-old Gilbert Bernal. His son Eli also worked at the plant and witnessed the aftermath nearby. Family members said the day had seemed completely routine before the implosion happened.

Eli Bernal recalled seeing an enormous steam cloud spread across the area immediately after the blast. Gilbert Bernal was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, however, he later succumbed to his injuries.