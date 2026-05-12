Man Gets 30 Years For Killing Groomsman On Wedding Day

A Michigan man was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison after fatally running over one of his own groomsmen just hours after his wedding.

James Shirah, 24, from Flint, was sentenced Monday in Genesee County for the death of his longtime friend Terry Taylor Jr.

The incident happened on Aug. 30, 2024, after an argument broke out not long after Shirah’s wedding.

Taylor, 29, was hit by an SUV during the confrontation and later died at a nearby hospital from his injuries. Prosecutors said the case stood out because it all unfolded so soon after a wedding ceremony.

Back in April, Shirah entered a no contest plea tied to several felony charges, including second-degree murder, driving with a suspended license causing death, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

During sentencing, Shirah became emotional and told the court he would spend the rest of his life regretting what happened. He insisted the killing was not intentional but said he accepted responsibility for his actions.

The judge told him he did not see him as a career criminal; however, he also made clear that Shirah was still responsible for taking someone’s life.

The deadly incident happened in Flint, Michigan, after Shirah married his wife Savanah Collier.

The couple had celebrated earlier at a local pizza place before continuing the party at a house afterward.

According to police, an argument eventually broke out between the newlyweds and Taylor. Investigators believe Shirah had been drinking throughout the day.

Testimony showed he walked away from the dispute briefly, then returned about a minute later and struck Taylor with the SUV at a high speed.

The impact reportedly threw Taylor through the air.

Authorities said Taylor had been outside the home hosting the afterparty when he was hit. Prosecutors also said Shirah and his new wife left the scene afterward and did not contact police until the following day.

Family members from both sides attended the sentencing hearing.

One of Taylor’s cousins spoke in court about arriving at the scene and seeing him covered in blood. She hoped the judge would give Shirah the harshest sentence possible.

Taylor is survived by his fiancée and four children.

Meanwhile, Shirah’s wife is also facing legal consequences. She previously entered a no contest plea as an accessory to the crime and is expected to be sentenced later this month.