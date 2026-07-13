At Least 27 Dead, 22 Critically Injured In Bangkok Pub Fire

A fire at a popular pub in Bangkok, Thailand, killed 27 ⁠people and left over 20 ​in critical condition.

Authorities are looking into whether emergency exits were obstructed, making it difficult for people to flee the burning Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the site early Monday, said smoke rapidly spread through the pub after the fire broke out, forcing many people toward the back of the venue near the bathrooms.

At least 63 people were injured, said Suriyachai Rawiwan, the director of Bangkok’s disaster administration.

An initial investigation determined that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning air conditioner.

Officials said the fire started around midnight at the front stage section of the pub and spread ‌throughout the building quickly.

According to authorities, the owner of the pub was also inside the building when the fire broke out; he is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

On Monday, grieving family members gathered at the police headquarters morgue to identify the victims.

Some were accompanied by support workers, while others were survivors of the fire who had come to identify relatives or loved ones.

Morgue staff said most of those who lose their lives were Thai nationals between the ages of 25 and 50.

Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a popular live music venue in Chatuchak, is best known for its sprawling weekend markets popular with tourists.

According to its Facebook page, it also features live Thai performers and bands.

Kan Kutirat, a tourist who was visiting the area, said he “heard loud screaming from a lot of people inside” after the fire broke out.

A video posted online showed people fleeing the venue as flames burst through the doorway, with several patrons’ shirts still on fire.

The blaze broke out while the Thai band Tossakan was on stage. According to another member of the band, the lead singer did not survive the fire.

He said the band’s drummer was seriously injured, and two other members were still unaccounted for.

The mother of one of the missing band members went to the morgue hoping to find him, despite his name not appearing on the list of those confirmed dead.

On Monday, Tossakan bass player Anan Prasert returned to the pub, his arm wrapped in bandages, to retrieve some of the band’s equipment.

Speaking to reporters, he said he noticed something was wrong and managed to escape through the venue’s front entrance.

Usa Tadsree, 40, had stepped outside with a friend for a cigarette shortly before the fire broke out. She said she attempted to go back inside to help others but was forced back by the thick smoke.

Two of her friends were killed in the blaze, while another remained in critical condition.

Body camera footage captured by an emergency responder showed firefighters wearing oxygen masks navigating the smoke-filled interior with flashlights as they searched for survivors.

Several victims were seen lying near the pub’s restroom area while rescue crews carried stretchers through the building.

The footage also revealed the venue’s heavily damaged main room, where charred bar tables and stools were still standing.