At Least 5 Dead After a Hong Kong Building Bursts Into Flames

On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in a mostly residential building in Jordan, causing at least five deaths.

Police received numerous reports of a fire at New Lucky House, located between Nathan Road and Jordan Road, just before 8 a.m.

The fire, which started at level two, according to Hong Kong’s five-grade system, was later raised to level three at approximately 8:04 a.m.

Video footage from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building, with many waving for help from the windows. The blaze also caused several parts of Nathan Road and Jordan Road to be closed off.

According to police, five individuals were killed in the fire, including two women and three men. More than 30 individuals were also injured in the blaze, most of whom were taken to Kwong Wah and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The government also opened a temporary shelter at a nearby community center for those in need of assistance. Chief Executive John Lee also offered his condolences to the victim’s families in a statement.

Approximately 250 People Rescued From the Burning Building

The Fire Services Department revealed in a briefing that it had mobilized nearly 200 firefighters to the scene. They were able to rescue around 250 individuals from the building, while a few dozen were able to escape from the blaze themselves.

In total, 38 people were transferred to the hospital, where they were treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Three additional people received treatment at the scent.

Officials have not yet confirmed where the fire started. However, some local media reports have said it originated from a gym while others reported it started from a hostel located on the first floor.

According to Division Commander Lam Kin-Kwan of the Kowloon Fire Services Department, the fire was the most serious on the first and second floors, where the guesthouses were located.

Among those who were injured, several were visitors to Hong Kong. Some even had flights out of the city that evening. Officials are currently helping to locate their belongings from the building.

Out of the five that were killed in the fire, three were located in the corridor on the second floor while one was found in the staircase between the eighth and seventh floor. Another individual was found deceased after falling from the building.

In a recent briefing, the police also announced that it has put together an investigation team that is working on determining the cause of the fire. Police are also investigating the possibility of arson.