Does it matter if you use the best activewear laundry detergent for your workout clothes? The answer is yes. For example, it’s not uncommon for some products to contain harsh chemicals such as phosphates, formaldehyde, phthalates, and sodium laureth sulfate, many of which have adverse health effects.

Different formulations also have their pros and cons. Take liquid detergents, for instance, they’re great in that they’re super easy to use; they’re also great for treating stains. Powders, on the other hand, tend to be cheaper but can be a little messier.

What you’re washing matters as well. Put simply, some detergents are better at washing certain types of fabrics.

Take gym clothes, for instance, they’re typically made of synthetic fabrics such as polyester and nylon. For garments like that, it’s best to use a laundry detergent that’s specifically designed for synthetic fibers.

How are they different from regular detergents? They have special ingredients that let them penetrate deep into the fibers to dissolve sweat and other gunk- something that traditional detergents can’t do.

Not only that but many of these laundry detergents for activewear also contain natural surfactants and chelating agents that will restore the synthetic fibers back to their original state after washing- that is, they’ll extend the life of your gym clothes.

Which laundry detergent should you get for your workout clothes? How do they compare with other brands?

The Best Activewear Laundry Detergent – Our Top Picks For 2023

Here are some of the best activewear laundry detergents that you can use for sweaty gym clothes, ranked in terms of efficacy and performance.

How to Choose The Best Laundry Detergent For Activewear Clothing

Not all activewear laundry detergents are created equal. At the end of the day, there are a few things that you want to consider before making a decision on the best detergent for gym clothes.

Environmental Impact

Ideally, you want to choose an eco-friendly workout clothing detergent – one that’s made from all-natural biodegradable ingredients. That way, when you do the laundry, harmful chemicals won’t enter the aquatic environment and potentially harm marine life.

Formulation

Find out which type of active wear detergent you want to use. Some of the most popular options include liquids, powders, and pods, all of which have their own pros and cons. At the end of the day, it all depends on your preference. Cost is also something that you want to factor in.

HE Compatability

High-efficiency (HE) washing machines require a special type of detergent. Using regular detergents will create too many suds, which can impact the washer’s performance and efficacy.

Personal Sensitivities

Those who suffer from allergies may benefit from using a gentle activewear laundry detergent – one that’s free of irritants (e.g. preservatives, parabens, dyes).

Active Wear Laundry Detergent – Q&A