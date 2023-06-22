$14.95 ($0.47 / Load)
Does it matter if you use the best activewear laundry detergent for your workout clothes? The answer is yes. For example, it’s not uncommon for some products to contain harsh chemicals such as phosphates, formaldehyde, phthalates, and sodium laureth sulfate, many of which have adverse health effects.
Different formulations also have their pros and cons. Take liquid detergents, for instance, they’re great in that they’re super easy to use; they’re also great for treating stains. Powders, on the other hand, tend to be cheaper but can be a little messier.
What you’re washing matters as well. Put simply, some detergents are better at washing certain types of fabrics.
Take gym clothes, for instance, they’re typically made of synthetic fabrics such as polyester and nylon. For garments like that, it’s best to use a laundry detergent that’s specifically designed for synthetic fibers.
How are they different from regular detergents? They have special ingredients that let them penetrate deep into the fibers to dissolve sweat and other gunk- something that traditional detergents can’t do.
Not only that but many of these laundry detergents for activewear also contain natural surfactants and chelating agents that will restore the synthetic fibers back to their original state after washing- that is, they’ll extend the life of your gym clothes.
Which laundry detergent should you get for your workout clothes? How do they compare with other brands?
For the answers, be sure to scroll down- we’ll be going over everything that you need to know in our 2023 best activewear laundry detergent guide below!
The Best Activewear Laundry Detergent – Our Top Picks For 2023
Here are some of the best activewear laundry detergents that you can use for sweaty gym clothes, ranked in terms of efficacy and performance.
- ACTIVE Laundry Detergent
- - Highly effective at removing sweat and odors
- - Made from plant-based ingredients
- - Septic-safe
- - Safe for HE washing machines
- - Made in the USA
- - Those outside of the U.S. will have to pay extra for shipping
- WIN Activewear Laundry Detergent
- - Can choose between scented and unscented
- - Great at removing smells from workout clothes
- - Features a low PH formula
- - Does not come with a measuring cap
- - Bottle is relatively small and can be hard to hold
- HEX Performance Laundry Detergent
- - Effective at cleaning and removing smells
- - Free of harmful chemicals
- - Pours out like water
- - Scents can be a little overpowering
- - "Unscented" version is not truly unscented
- Rockin' Green Active Wear Detergent
- - Plant-based formula
- - Various scents to choose from
- - Free of harmful chemicals
- - Does not come with a measuring scoop
- - Might not last 90 loads (you'll need to use more than one scoop each time)
- - Expensive
- Dropps Active Wash Laundry Detergent Pods
- - Pods are convenient and easy to use
- - Vegan and cruelty-free
- - Free of harmful chemicals
- - May need to use more than one pod to completely eliminate odors
- - More expensive than liquids and powders
- Sweat-X Sport Free & Clear Activewear Detergent
- - Safe for those with asthma and allergies
- - Does a decent job of removing odors
- - Easy to pour
- - Can be expensive compared to other products
- - Does not have any special scent
- Pro-Enzyme Laundry Detergent Powder
- - Powered by color-safe bleach
- - Highly concentrated formula
- - Can leave stain on clothes if you're not colorful
- - More expensive than similar detergents
- Molly's Suds Active Wear Laundry Detergent
- - All-natural and vegan
- - Comes with a measuring scoop
- - Low sudsing formula is suitable for HE machines
- - Powder can harden if used with warm water
- - It may leave white residue on clothes
- - A bit pricey
- Nonaste Performance Laundry Detergent
- - Can be used for soaking smelly clothes
- - Decent at cleaning as long as you wash your activewear right away
- - Not as effective as other brands
- - Product doesn't specify how many loads it can be used for
- STRETCH Active Wear Laundry Detergent
- - Gentle formula
- - Can also be used for delicates
- - Cleaning power is lacking
- - Expensive for what you get
ACTIVE Laundry Detergent is scientifically formulated for activewear. A plant-based product, it contains three types of enzymes that allow it to physically eliminate sweat and odors. It's also free of harsh chemicals such as phosphates and SLS and is septic-safe. Made in the USA.
You also get your money's worth as one pack comes with 48oz, which is enough for up to 90 loads of laundry. It's also versatile in that it can be dissolved in water and used as a soaking solution.
WIN Activewear Laundry Detergent is specifically made for synthetic and technical fibers. Septic-safe, it features oxygen ions and contains no polluting residues, which means it has minimal impact on the environment. There are two scents to choose from: fragrance-free and light fresh scent. Not tested on animals.
The only thing is that it doesn't come with a measuring cap. The bottle can also be awkward to hold as it doesn't come with a handle.
HEX Performance Laundry Detergent is powered by the patented HEX molecule, which cleans and removes odors from synthetic fabrics. Eco-friendly, the biodegradable product pours like water and is free of phosphates, parabens, SLS, dyes, and thickeners. The plastic bottle itself is also 100% recyclable.
Keep in mind, however, that the scents can be a bit strong. The unscented version is also not truly unscented in that there's still a subtle fragrance.
Rockin' Green Active Wear Detergent is made with plant-derived ingredients and is designed to keep your activewear in great condition. All-natural, it features a powerful yet skin-friendly formula that washes off tough stains and odors and is free of dyes, bleach, phosphates, parabens, artificial fragrances, and other harmful chemicals.
Keep in mind, however, that you may need to use more than one scoop per load. The product also doesn't come with a scoop so you'll need to get one yourself.
Dropps Active Wash Laundry Detergent Pods are pre-measured and dissolve quickly in both cold and hot water. Designed specifically for sports gear, they contain natural enzymes that will eliminate even the most persistent of smells caused by sweat and dirt. Vegan, cruelty-free, never tested on animals, and free from sulfates, parabens, dyes, phthalates, and phosphates.
The product also comes in low-waste packaging, which makes it even better for the environment. Keep in mind, however, that you may need to use more than one pod to completely get rid of odors.
Sweat-X Sport Free & Clear Activewear Detergent is specially formulated for athletic apparel. It features a concentrated formula and is designed to remove and eliminate body odor and sweat smells from all fabrics. Certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.
However, compared to other brands, it's a bit expensive. The product is also unscented, which may be a pro or con, depending on your preference.
Pro-Enzyme Laundry Detergent Powder is plant-based and scientifically engineered to remove sweat odors from activewear. It features a blend of potent yet natural enzymes and surfactants as well as color-safe oxygen bleach and is capable of eliminating the toughest of stains and smells.
Because it contains bleach, however, it can leave stains on your clothes if you're not careful with colors. It's also more expensive than other enzyme-based detergents.
Molly's Suds Active Wear Laundry Powder contains biodegradable active enzymes, baking soda, and other earth-derived ingredients and is formulated to fight the smelliest of odors. Designed for performance fabrics, it does not contain any harsh ingredients and is certified vegan and cruelty-free.
Despite what it says on the packaging, however, the powder tends to clump and harden if used with warm water. Sometimes, it can also leave white residue on your clothes.
Nonaste Performance Laundry Detergent is designed to lift and remove smells and residue caused by sweat. It contains environmentally-safe surfactants and enzymes and is free of phosphates.
The detergent also doesn't come with a measuring cup so you'll have to provide your own.
STRETCH Active Wear Laundry Detergent is designed to eliminate sweat, odor, body oils, soil, and chlorine from your activewear while retaining its elasticity. Gentle on the skin, it does not contain bleach, dyes, lanolin, brighteners, phosphates, or petroleum ingredients.
How to Choose The Best Laundry Detergent For Activewear Clothing
Not all activewear laundry detergents are created equal. At the end of the day, there are a few things that you want to consider before making a decision on the best detergent for gym clothes.
Environmental Impact
Ideally, you want to choose an eco-friendly workout clothing detergent – one that’s made from all-natural biodegradable ingredients. That way, when you do the laundry, harmful chemicals won’t enter the aquatic environment and potentially harm marine life.
Formulation
Find out which type of active wear detergent you want to use. Some of the most popular options include liquids, powders, and pods, all of which have their own pros and cons. At the end of the day, it all depends on your preference. Cost is also something that you want to factor in.
HE Compatability
High-efficiency (HE) washing machines require a special type of detergent. Using regular detergents will create too many suds, which can impact the washer’s performance and efficacy.
Personal Sensitivities
Those who suffer from allergies may benefit from using a gentle activewear laundry detergent – one that’s free of irritants (e.g. preservatives, parabens, dyes).
Active Wear Laundry Detergent – Q&A
Does laundry detergent kill bacteria?
Laundry detergent can help get rid of germs if used in combination with hot water. Having said that, they may not kill all bacteria and viruses as they're designed for cleaning and not disinfecting. Activewear should also be washed with cold water as high temperatures can damage synthetic fibers and cause colors to run and fade.
Does laundry detergent expire?
Most laundry detergents have a shelf life of 6 months to 1 year after being opened. Unlike expired food, however, they can still be used past their expiry date; they will just become less effective and lose their scent. Keep in mind, however, that that's only true if the detergent hasn't been exposed to moisture. Take powdered detergent, for example, it can become cakey or hard if not stored properly. In cases like that, you'll want to discard it as it likely won't dissolve properly in the washer.
Why is laundry detergent staining my clothes?
Your clothes may become stained if the laundry detergent is not properly dissolved in water. This can happen if the washer is overloaded (your dirty clothes need space to tumble and agitate for the detergent to loosen from the fabric) or if you've added too much detergent. That's why it's so important not to add too much; only add the recommended amount- this goes for all detergents from liquids to powders.
What is the difference between he laundry detergent and regular?
HE laundry detergents contain the same cleaning ingredients (e.g. enzymes, surfactants) as regular detergents. The only difference is that they're specially formulated to be low-sudsing; this allows high-efficiency washers to clean clothes with less water. Using a regular detergent in a HE washing machine will cause too many suds, which can cause it to overflow. Not to mention that it can also interfere with the washer's sensor. Detergent residue can also build up.
Can I mix laundry detergent with bleach?
Most laundry detergents are compatible with bleach so you can safely use the two together in the washer. Depending on what you're washing, however, it may not be the best choice. For example, it can cause discoloration or fading. Not only that but prolonged use can cause the fibers to deteriorate.
Can laundry detergent cause itchy skin?
Some laundry detergents can cause contact dermatitis, a common condition that manifests as a red, itchy rash. More specifically, it's the preservatives, fragrances, dyes, and other chemicals in the detergent that trigger the reaction. Fortunately, you can avoid this by using an all-natural laundry detergent. For example, you can opt for a plant-based product that's free of harmful chemicals. Some laundry detergents are also hypoallergenic, which makes them a better choice for those with skin sensitivities.
How do I know if my laundry detergent has enzymes?
Enzymes speed up the rate of chemical reactions and in doing so, help detergents break down stains and dirt. The easiest way to find out whether or not your detergent has enzymes is to read the label; it should say whether or not the product contains enzymes. Some enzymatic detergents will also have 'bio' in their name.
How does activewear laundry detergent eliminate odors?
Activewear laundry detergents contain enzymes that are designed to physically break down odorous compounds. These substances are then washed away with water. Compared to traditional detergents, they're also able to go deep down into the fibers for a thorough clean. Not only that but some detergents are also capable of eliminating odor-causing bacteria.