BabyQuip 2023 Update – What Happened After Shark Tank

BabyQuip Before Shark Tank

BabyQuip was created by Fran Maier and, her son, Joe Maier. The duo founded the company in 2016 after they suddenly realized how difficult it really is for parents to travel with all the baby necessities. They thought about how many families must struggle to not only carry their own luggage and the baby through airports, hotels, etc. but to also have to transport bigger baby gear. This could be anything from a portable crib to a stroller and much more. Together, this mother and son duo became determined to find a way to make traveling with an infant easier on families. Thus creating BabyQuip.

BabyQuip is a rental service for all things related to baby gear; strollers, cribs, car seats, etc. Not only is this company a huge help for families, but it’s super simple and quick as well. So here’s how it works. When travelling, a family could have whatever means of baby gear needed to be ordered and have it delivered to their destination. When families arrive at their destination, they will be welcomed with the gear they’ve ordered. A lot of said baby gear comes from parents whom have extra. Even better, the gear arrives pre-cleaned and insured to ensure each baby remains safe and healthy.

In the beginning of launching their business, they actually had it named Babyierge; however, they switched it to BabyQuip to make searching for the service easier. Just shortly after their launch, BabyQuip was already beginning to become quite popular. The business was growing quickly and, before their Shark Tank appearance, the Maier’s made $3.7 million in overall sales. In addition to that, the founders actually started adding things like diapers and bottle formula to their services, though those will require a fee prior to delivery.

As marginally mentioned earlier on, the baby gear is received from other mothers – they’re referred to as ‘quality providers’. The mothers are essentially doing this as a side job, and they make up to $600 by helping these other families. At this time, the company has more than 500 quality providers helping out. That number has almost doubled since the prior year. With that being said, BabyQuip appears to be a successful company; however, the Maier’s are hoping that a shark will help them further expand and succeed in their business. But will the shark’s be interested in this idea?

BabyQuip on Shark Tank

Mother and son duo, Fran and Joe Maier, take the stage of Shark Tank with their BabyQuip business. Not only did they bring a pretty clever and creative idea to the sharks, but they also had an intriguing pitch planned. They’re hoping a shark will offer them $500,000 for a 5% equity in their business. So the entrepreneurs start their pitch; just a mother, her son, and a mule. That’s right, the Maier’s brought a mule to their pitch in order to demonstrate how families feel having to lug around all their luggage, baby gear, and their babies.

During their pitch, they explain the concept of their business, as well as told the sharks a little bit about their story. The sharks like that BabyQuip gives other mothers a chance to provide families with gear while also making some side cash. Once Fran mentions that she is in fact the founder of Match.com, the sharks become more intrigued. Although they do still have a few concerns, one big one being that they believe the Maier’s will need a big investment in order to further grow their company.