Did you know that your dishwasher is a hotspot for germs? Not just bacteria but fungi can also grow on the rubber seals. For example, it’s not uncommon for acinetobacter, escherichia, and pseudomonas, to be present.

The good news is that they won’t make you sick unless you’re actually licking the machine. Having said that, it’s still something that you want to avoid. After all, who wants to wash their dishes in a dirty machine? That’s not all, a filthy dishwasher can also cause a stench and that’s the last thing that you want in your kitchen.

Generally speaking, the more often you use the dishwasher, the more likely it is to harbor germs- mainly due to the increased moisture. Sure, the detergents, high temperatures, and jets of water help prevent bacteria and fungal growth but it’s not enough. At the end of the day, you still want to clean the appliance, ideally once a month.

For example, many people clean their dishwashers with distilled white vinegar. Simply pour it into a cup and place it on the top rack. Not only will it loosen soap scum but it’ll also help get rid of grease and food particles from the machine’s walls.

Keep in mind, however, that vinegar will probably not be enough to remove everything. Rather, you’ll want to use a cleaner that’s specifically formulated to clean dishwashers. That way, your dishes will come out sparkling clean each time.

In fact, there are several types of dishwasher cleaners to choose from. Which should you use? How are they different? For the answers, be sure to keep reading because that’s what we’ll be going over in our 2023 best dishwasher cleaner guide!

The Best Dishwasher Cleaners – Our Top Picks For 2023

Without further ado, here are the top ten best dishwasher cleaners based on affordability, effectiveness, and performance.

1. ACTIVE Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets Product Description: ACTIVE Dishwasher Cleaner is designed to work on any dishwasher, from commercial automatic machines to household machines.Featuring a deep descaling formula, it will make your dishwasher shine by removing grime, limescale, grease, and other residues. In addition to that, it also comes with a fresh odor eliminator that will effectively remove all odors. Overall 5 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review ACTIVE Dishwasher Cleaner is number one on our list thanks to its special enzyme formula that effectively removes all grime and stains, including limescale buildup. Its powerful concentrated formula is also super easy to use; simply add one tablet to the detergent dispenser tray and you’re ready to go. Not only will your dishwasher look good, but it’ll smell good too with its Lemon Citrus Scent booster. One package also comes with 24 tablets, which is more than enough for a year’s supply. The box even comes with an easy-to-follow schedule that allows you to track your cleaning. That way, you won’t have to worry about forgetting to clean your dishwasher. Type: Tablets

Amount: 24 Tablets

Number of Uses: 24

Cleaning Frequency: Twice Per Month

Scented: Yes

Suitable for All Dishwashers: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Tablets are convenient and easy to use

Cost-effective as one pack comes with 24 tablets

Effective at removing limescale deposits

Lemon Scent Booster is great at removing odors

Safe for the environment and septic systems Cons Customers outside of the U.S. will have to pay extra for shipping

2. Finish Dual Action Dishwasher Cleaner Liquid Product Description: Finish Dishwasher Cleaner is a liquid product that's designed to remove grease and limescale buildups, as well as odors. In addition to cleaning the inside of the machine, it'll also clean the spray arms, filters, pipes, heating elements, and other parts that you can't see. Overall 4.8 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Finish Dishwasher Cleaner is a great option for those who are looking for an alternative to pods or tablets. Not only will it break down grease and limescale buildups, but it’ll also leave your dishwasher with a clean, fresh scent. Having said that, some individuals may find the scent to be a little strong. You also have to stick your head inside the dishwasher to place the bottle in the machine (it goes upside down on the bottom rack), which can be a little inconvenient. Type: Liquid

Amount: 250ml

Number of Uses: 1

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Dishwashers: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros A good alternative to tablets and pods

Good at removing limescale and grease buildups Cons Strong fresh scent

Each bottle can only be used once

Can be costly in the long run

3. Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets Product Description: Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets are designed to remove limescale and mineral buildups. Not only will it clean the interior but it'll also clean the areas that you can't see including the tub, pump, valve, recirculation hoses, and drains.Compatible with all dishwashers, it's designed to be used once monthly for optimal results. Simply place the tablet in the detergent tray or at the bottom of the main compartment. The product is also septic-safe and U.S. EPA Safer Choice Certified. Overall 4.6 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner is highly effective at removing mineral, limescale, and detergent deposits. Not only that but they’ll also get rid of any odors. The tablets are also incredibly easy to use in that all you have to do is add them to the machine and run a cycle. They’re also free of harmful chemicals, which makes them an excellent choice for those who are environmentally conscious. The only drawback is the strong lemon scent, which some may find overbearing. Type: Tablets

Amount: 6 Tablets

Number of Uses: 6

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Dishwashers: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Effective at removing odors, grime, and hard water deposits

Tablets are convenient to use

Free of harmful chemicals Cons Has a strong lemon scent

One pack only comes with 6 tablets

4. Finish Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets Product Description: Finish Dishwasher Cleaner tablets are designed to remove limescale buildup and hardwater stains. Not only that but it'll also freshen your machine by breaking down grease- both the visible and hidden parts, such as the sprayer arms and heating element. Overall 4.5 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Finish Dishwasher Cleaner tablets are super convenient as all you need to do is put them at the bottom of the dishwasher; there’s no need to run an empty cycle. It’s also effective at removing grime and grease from hidden parts such as the pipes and heating element. Compared to other cleaners, however, they must be used more often- this means that the costs can add up quickly. Each tablet is also individually wrapped, which creates more waste. Type: Tablets

Amount: 3 Tablets

Number of Uses: 3

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Week

Scented: No

Compatible with All Dishwashers: Unspecified

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Easy and convenient to use

Cleans visible and hidden areas of the dishwasher Cons Must be used once a week

Each tablet is individually wrapped

Costs can add up

5. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner and Disinfectant Product Description: Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is designed to remove rust, grease, limescale, and other buildups from the dishwasher, including the jets, pump, filter, and other hidden areas. In addition to that, it's also a disinfectant and can be used to remove salmonella and e-coli from the inner surfaces. Compatible for all dishwashers and safe for septic systems. Made in the USA. Overall 4.3 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is great in that it also removes rust, in addition to grease and limescale buildup. Not only that but it also acts as a disinfectant. The citrus scent is also mild and doesn’t linger after cleaning. Like most liquid cleaners, however, it must be placed inside the dishwasher upside down. What’s more, is that each bottle can only be used once so it can be costly over time. Type: Liquid

Amount: 354ml

Number of Uses: 1

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Dishwashers: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Removes rust, mineral, and food deposits

Results last for up to 30 days

Mild, citrus scent Cons One bottle is only good for one cleaning

Can be expensive

6. Lemi Shine Dishwasher Cleaner Product Description: Lemi Shine Dishwasher Cleaner is powered by citric acid, which effectively deodorizes and removes buildup from inside the dishwasher. Safer Choice Certified by the EPA, it's septic-safe and free of harsh chemicals and additives. Made in the USA from biodegradable ingredients. Overall 4.1 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Lemi Shine Dishwasher Cleaner is ideal for those who are looking for an all-natural product. Unlike other cleaners, it doesn’t contain any chemicals. Rather, it’s powered by citric acid, which is capable of eliminating build-up and odors. Because of this, however, it’s also not as effective as other products, especially when it comes to limescale residues. Having said that, it will leave your dishwasher with a clean and refreshing lemon scent. Type: Powder

Amount: 6 Pouches

Number of Uses: 6

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Dishwashers: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Pouches are convenient and easy to use

All-natural; does not contain any chemicals Cons Not the best for limescale stains

More expensive than other options

7. Eco-Gals Eco Scrubz Deep Dishwasher Cleaner Product Description: Eco-Gals Eco Scrubz Dishwasher Cleaner destroys odor buildup, removes dirt and grease, and is biodegradable and septic tank safe. It also cleans stainless steel and plastic interiors, which makes it suitable for all dishwashers. Overall 4 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Eco-Gals Eco Scrubz Dishwasher Cleaner tablets are another great option for those who are environmentally conscious. They’re also unscented, which makes them ideal for those who are sensitive to perfumes and fragrances. What’s more, is that one pack comes with a year’s worth of tablets so you get your money’s worth. Keep in mind, however, that they’re not as effective at removing residues compared to some of the other cleaners that we’ve listed. The tablets themselves also come wrapped in plastic, which contradicts their eco-friendly branding. Type: Tablets

Amount: 12 Tablets

Number of Uses: 12

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: No

Compatible with All Dishwashers: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Ingredients are eco-friendly

One pack comes with a year’s worth of tablets

Unscented Cons Each tablet is individually wrapped in plastic

Not as effective compared to other cleaners

8. Ahh!Some Dishwasher Cleaner and Deodorizer Gel Product Description: Ahh!Some Dishwasher Cleaner Gel contains bioactive enzymes that will actively penetrate and break down grime, dirt, and limescale deposits. Not only is it compatible with all dishwashers, including those by Whirlpool, LG, GE, and Kenmore, but it can also be used to clean washing machines. Overall 3.8 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Ahh!Some is good value for money as it can be used for both dishwashers and washing machines. Available as a tub, it features an active oxygen formula that’s capable of decomposing grime and gunk. As long as you use it as directed, your dishwasher will be cleaner and fresher. As expected from a gel, however, you do have to measure the product each time with a spoon. Not only that but you also have to run two cycles to completely get rid of the odors. Type: Gel

Amount: 59ml

Number of Uses: 24

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Dishwashers: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Can be used for dishwashers and washing machines

Features an active oxygen formula

Scent is mild Cons Gel must be measured with a spoon

Expensive

9. Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods Product Description: Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods are designed to clean dishes as well as the machine itself. Featuring Oxi ActionPacs, they are capable of breaking down visible and invisible food residue, even those that have been stuck-on for 24 hours. In fact, it's so powerful, it can even be used with a quick wash cycle. Overall 3.7 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods feature Oxi ingredients, which make them highly effective at breaking down food and beverage residue. In other words, your dishes will always come out sparkling clean. The nature of the pods also makes them easy to use as there’s no measuring involved. However, some users have had issues with the pods breaking, which can lead to small messes. Compared to some of the other cleaners on our list, it’s also not the best at removing limescale deposits so it may not be the best choice for those who live in a hardwater area. Type: Pods

Amount: 62 Pods

Number of Uses: 62

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: Yes

Compatible with All Dishwashers: Yes

Safe for Septic: Unspecified Pros Pods are easy and convenient to use

One pack comes with 62 pods

it’s a 2-in-1 product Cons Can be costly

Pods can break and leak

Not that effective at removing hard water stains

Not a dedicated dishwasher cleaner

10. Finally Fresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets Product Description: Finally Fresh Dishwasher Cleaner is designed to remove limescale and hard water stains, in addition to grease and grime. Powered by citric acid, the tablets are odor-neutralizing and will clean even the hidden parts such as the spray arms and filters. Overall 3.6 Cleaning Power

Ease of Use

Overall Value Our Review Finally Fresh Dishwasher Cleaner tablets are a good option for those who are looking for a biodegradable and septic-safe product. While they aren’t as effective as some of the other brands, the tablets do do a good job of neutralizing odors, especially if you use them often. Despite containing citric acid, the tablets are also scent-free. However, they are wrapped individually in plastic. Type: Tablets

Amount: 12 Tablets

Number of Uses: 12

Cleaning Frequency: Once Per Month

Scented: No

Compatible with All Dishwashers: Yes

Safe for Septic: Yes Pros Tablets are convenient to use

Little to no scent

One pack comes with 12 tablets

Company is based in China Cons Tablets are individually wrapped in plastic

Not very effective at removing stains and residues

Hopefully, that gives you a better idea as to which dishwasher cleaner you should use. As you can see, the ACTIVE tablets top the best dishwasher cleaner list in 2023. Given that, we highly recommend that you give them a go!

Benefits of Using a Dishwasher Cleaner

Dishwasher cleaners offer many advantages over DIY alternatives such as vinegar and bleach.

They are Capable of Removing Mineral Buildup

Those who live in hard water areas may notice white, chalky residues inside their dishwashers; this is due to high calcium and magnesium levels in the water.

When these minerals are heated (and they will be if you’re using the dishwasher), they will calcify or group together; this can result in a white, cloudy film inside the machine.

Not only are they unsightly but over time, they can actually clog the spray jets and hinder the dishwasher’s ability to clean effectively. That’s not all, the mineral deposits can also etch glass, leaving behind small dings and scratches that can permanently damage your glassware’s appearance.

That’s why it’s so important to use a dishwasher cleaner. They’ll prevent mineral build-up from accumulating inside so that you won’t have to worry about any of these issues.

Cleaning Your Dishwasher Can Extend the Life of the Appliance

Dishwasher cleaners will not only clean the inside of the machine, but they’ll also clean the parts that you can’t see, including the pipes, which are often filled with grease and limescale build-up. The same goes for the spray arm jets and bearings; they can both be clogged with hard water chemicals.

Dishwasher Cleaners Will Remove Unpleasant Odors

Odors can develop from leftover food particles, stagnant water, as well as mineral buildup. Fortunately, they can be eliminated by using a dishwasher cleaner. If anything, it’s much more effective than using vinegar and other DIY options.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Dishwasher Cleaner

Not all dishwasher cleaners are made equal. At the end of the day, some will be better than others. Here are a few things to look for when choosing the best dishwasher cleaner.

Efficacy

Ideally, you want to choose the best dishwasher cleaner that will remove odors, grease, bacteria, mold, and food particles. For those living in a hard water area, you may also want to consider whether or not it can remove limescale deposits as it can have a big impact on your dishwasher’s performance.

Type of Cleaner

As mentioned earlier, there are different types of dishwasher cleaners that you can choose from, including liquids, gels, pods, powders, and tablets. At the end of the day, you want to choose the best dishwasher cleaner that’s the most convenient for you. Also, some types may not be compatible with all dishwashers so be sure to double-check beforehand.

Impact on the Environment

Many dishwasher cleaners are eco-friendly. For example, some products are biodegradable and are made with natural ingredients without the use of plastic. That way, you won’t have to worry about them damaging the environment.

Convenience and Ease of Use

Some dishwasher cleaners are easier to use than others. Take tablets and pods, for example, they’re super convenient in that all you have to do is put them in the dishwasher. There’s no need to measure anything and that will save you time in the long run. On top of all that, you won’t have to worry about any potential messes.

Fragrances

Some dishwasher cleaners have fragrances while others are unscented. The former will often leave behind a scent so you may want to choose a fragrance-free product if you are sensitive to smells.

Dishwasher Cleaner – Q&A