Black Bear Cub In Northern B.C. Survives After Being Burned

Last week, the Northern Lights Wildlife Society received an urgent call about a bear cub in serious trouble near Dawson Creek in northern B.C, Canada.

A volunteer rushed out right away and found the cub buried in snow at the base of a tree.

Northern Lights said they were unsure if the cub would survive the night, especially since the trip to their headquarters in Smithers would take at least nine hours, considering the extreme cold conditions that the province was experiencing that week.

Thankfully, a group of volunteers rushed to help. They first drove the cub to Prince George, where she was warmed up in a box; they later continued their journey to Smithers.

The cub safely arrived at Northern Lights not long afterwards.

Angelika Langen, the organization’s co-founder and manager, shared a Christmas Eve update on Facebook, saying the cub had been through a lot and calling her survival a “Christmas miracle.”

Langen explained that they initially believed the cub had frostbite, but later discovered her injuries were actually burns.

Their best assumption is that the slash pile where the cub was hibernating caught fire. The flames burned away some of her fur and caused serious burns to her face and feet.

The positive news is that the cub is expected to survive.

In a video update, Langen thanked everyone for the messages of support.

Speaking with media outlets, Langen said the cub had first been seen sleeping in the middle of a road in Dawson Creek.

People in the area realized it was not a safe spot and guided her off the road and under a nearby tree. That happened on Saturday night.

Later on, residents noticed something was wrong and contacted the organization.

Langen and her team do not believe the fire was intentionally set. She said it isactually fairly common for bears to hibernate in slash piles that are eventually meant to be burned.

They estimate the cub was born in January. Langen added that the bear is quite small for her age, weighing only about 44 pounds, or roughly 20 kilograms.

At that weight, she noted, it would have been very difficult for the cub to come out of hibernation in good condition.