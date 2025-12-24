Firefighter Adopts Dog He Saved During Icy Rescue

Nathanael Crohn grew up around animals and says he always dreamed of having his own dog.

It all started on Dec. 12, when Crohn and other members of the water rescue team were dispatched to save a dog stranded on the frozen South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon.

It was the coldest day of the winter so far, with afternoon temperatures hovering between-30 and -31 degrees Celsius.

Crohn said they tried calling out to the dog, but he stayed put in the middle of the river, shaking and clearly terrified.

Firefighters secured themselves to shore and used an inflatable boat with ropes, to slowly make their way across the ice toward the pup.

With help from people watching nearby, they eventually got close enough to slip a leash onto the dog. Crohn then lifted him onto the boat and brought him back safely.

The three-year-old pit bull boxer was taken to the fire hall to warm up. Crohn said it did not take long to realize the dog was a good boy. He recalls instantly bonding with him when the dog curled up close to him.

Firefighters contacted a local animal shelter, hoping an owner would come forward, but no one did. The dog was later placed up for adoption, and Crohn jumped at the opportunity.

He named the dog Stryker, after the rescue boat used that day.

Crohn said Stryker was nervous at first, but he has gradually become more confident.

There is still plenty of training ahead, but the dog is already settling in.

While they have only been together for less than a week, Crohn says Stryker is growing more comfortable and confident with each passing day.

Crohn said the moment he gets up at home, Stryker is already at the door, ready and waiting for a walk.

It is not just Crohn who has fallen for him either. Other members at the fire hall have quickly grown attached to the dog as well.

Crohn said Stryker has become a bit of a local celebrity, with people around the fire hall frequently asking about him.

He added that when he occasionally works shifts as a paramedic, staff at nearby hospitals also ask about Stryker.

While Crohn said he would like to have another dog someday, for now he is focused on giving all of his time and attention to Stryker.