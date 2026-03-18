Canadian Man Arrested In Mexico After Being On the Run For Nearly 10 Years

A man wanted across Canada for two high-profile killings in Vaughan and Hamilton has been taken into custody in Mexico.

Hamilton police say Daniel Tomassetti, who had been evading police for nearly 10 years, has now been arrested. They added that steps are being taken to arrange his return to Canada.

He is accused in the deaths of Mila Barberi and Angelo Musitano, along with the attempted killing of Saverio Serrano, who was Barberi’s boyfriend.

All of the incidents date back to 2017.

Musitano, who was tied to a well-known Hamilton crime family, was gunned down while sitting in his car in his driveway in May of that year.

Earlier in 2017, Barberi was shot and killed in Vaughan while sitting in her vehicle outside an industrial building, where she had gone to pick up her boyfriend from work; investigators say she was not the intended target.

Serrano was also shot twice in the arm but managed to survive.

Police later determined that both shootings were connected as part of a larger investigation.

Manhunt Lasting Several Years

Police arrested a third suspect in 2018. Jabril Abdalla was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, along with one count of attempted murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

At about the same time, investigators issued warrants for Daniel Tomassetti and another suspect, Michael Cudmore.

Authorities believed both men had fled to Mexico.

A reward of $50,000 was put forward for any tips that could lead to their capture; police also warned that anyone who helped them avoid arrest could be charged as an accessory after the fact to murder.

An Interpol notice was later issued for Tomassetti, and officials indicated that Mexican authorities were aware he was wanted in Canada.

The case eventually ended up taking another turn.

Police say Cudmore went to Mexico to meet up with an associate, Daniel Ranieri, who had also been identified as a person of interest in the case.

Ranieri was later found dead in Cancun in March 2018.

Cudmore was also discovered dead in an abandoned vehicle in Mexico in June 2020.

Tomassetti, meanwhile, stayed out of custody until now.

Officials haven’t released specifics about how he was arrested; however, they say efforts are underway to bring him back to Canada.