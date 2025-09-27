Canadian Man Fatally Shot On U.S. Golf Trip

A Canadian man visiting Wisconsin for a golf trip was killed in a drive-by shooting while returning to his hotel.

The victim, 32-year-old Giovanni Michael Robinson, was discovered by police around 12:08 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Despite immediate medical attention, he died from his injuries at the scene.

Robinson, originally from Stouffville, Ontario, was a former Ontario Hockey League player.

In a media release, investigators said they are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

They are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, but no suspects have been identified.

Preliminary findings indicate Robinson was shot by someone in a dark-colored SUV.

His family, devastated by the tragedy, is desperate for answers. They said Robinson had recently become a father and was in Wisconsin for a golf outing.

On Tuesday, he had proudly shared a photo of his first-ever hole-in-one.

Relatives are now traveling to Wisconsin to seek more information. Robinson’s sister-in-law, Jess, confirmed on the Sheboygan Falls Police Department Facebook page that he was Canadian and had only traveled there for golf.

She added that he and his wife had just welcomed their first child in August.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said further updates will be provided on their Facebook page.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada confirmed they are aware of the case, offering their deepest condolences to Robinson’s family and friends.

They said consular officials are in touch with local authorities to gather more details but noted that, due to privacy concerns, no further information will be released.

In the wake of the tragedy, Robinson’s cousin Daniella created a GoFundMe campaign to support his family.

On the fundraising page, she wrote that Mike’s life was “senselessly taken during a drive-by shooting” and expressed hope that investigators will find the “monster that took his life.”

The campaign aims to help ease financial burdens for his loved ones and to provide long-term support for his daughter, Farrah, as she grows up without her father.

As of Friday night, the fundraiser had collected more than $189,000 toward its $260,000 goal, with contributions from over 800 donors.