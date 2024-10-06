Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises to 227

The death toll from Hurricane Helene, which ripped through the Southeast more than a week ago, has gone up to 227.

Helene, a Category 4 hurricane, slammed into Florida’s Gulf coast on Sept. 26 and eventually made its way northward, flooding streets, destroying roads, and washing away homes. Millions were also left without electricity.

Across the five states that were affected by the storm, over 460,000 residents were left without power more than one week after Helene hit the southeast U.S.

On Friday, the death toll was 225. It later rose to 227 on Saturday.

However, it’s still unclear how many people are missing or unaccounted for, so the number could rise further.

With a death toll of 227, Helene is the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S in recent years, only second to Katrina in 2005. Approximately half of all victims are North Carolina residents.

One individual, Shalana Jordan, told media outlets that she hasn’t given up hope on her parents, who she last spoke to on the morning of Sept. 27. However, she expressed concern as neither of them are able to swim. They would have also gone several days without their much-needed medications.

There has also been dozens of fatalities in South Carolina and Georgia.

Asheville, a city in western North Carolina, was hit particularly hard. Not only were thousands of households and businesses were affected, but the roads were also covered with dirt and mud.

As of Oct. 6, North Carolina has received over $27 million in individual assistance, which will be going to more than 83,000 registered individuals.

A spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency also confirmed that $12 million in assistance has been approved for survivors in Asheville. They are currently encouraging anyone impacted by Helene to register for disaster assistance.

In addition to immediate relief, which includes food, water, and other critical items, they will also be offering those who cannot stay in their homes displacement assistance.

Country legend Polly Parton, whose home was also affected by the storm, also announced that she will be donating $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a non-profit organization that will be helping Helene flood victims.

The Dollywood Foundation, in addition to her businesses, will also be matching her contribution to Mountain Ways with another $1 million.

John Furner, the CEO and President of Walmart U.S. will also be donating $10 million toward the relief efforts.

In Newport, Tennessee, residents were seen cleaning up on Saturday after the storm brought floodwaters to the town. Not only were buildings covered with mud but many one-story homes were also destroyed when flood water came pouring in from the nearby Pigeon River.

Further east in Del Rio, a city in southwestern Texas, volunteers and residents gathered to clean up as individuals cut through down trees with chainsaws, causing the smell of wood to permeate through the air.

Several homes also sustained significant damage, with one having separated completely from its foundation.