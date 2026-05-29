Ontario Boy Dies From Anaphylaxis After Getting the Wrong Item At Dairy Queen

An eight-year-old boy from Kingston has died after being given the wrong frozen treat at Dairy Queen and suffering a severe allergic reaction.

His mother, Julia Gartland said the incident happened on Monday evening when they stopped at Dairy Queen for a treat.

Because her son Liam had life-threatening allergies to dairy, eggs and peanuts, she specifically ordered him a vegan Dilly Bar, a plant-based, dairy-free and gluten-free option.

According to Gartland, the employee handed over the item and confirmed that it was a vegan Dilly Bar.

Trusting that it was the correct order, she gave it to Liam without checking the packaging herself.

Liam began eating the treat, however, within minutes, he realized something was wrong. He told his mother he thought it contained dairy.

When they looked at the wrapper, they realized it was not the vegan version – but one that contained dairy.

Gartland immediately rushed to get an EpiPen and called 911. By the time paramedics arrived, Liam was already having trouble breathing. Tragically, his heart had stopped before they reached the Kingston Centre.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Liam remained in cardiac arrest for nearly an hour, resulting in significant brain damage.

Doctors at Kingston General Hospital told the family to prepare for the worst, as they were uncertain whether Liam would survive the transfer to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa.

While he ultimately made it to CHEO, he faced other complications.

According to doctors, Gartland had developed a hole in his lung and was also positive for COVID-19, which they said placed even more stress on his respiratory system.

She said his lungs were already severely inflamed from COVID and asthma, leaving them unable to withstand the allergic reaction.

After two days with no signs of brain activity, the family made the heartbreaking decision to say goodbye.

Liam’s parents chose to donate his organs, as he had always wanted to help others.

According to Gartland, doctors originally believed that Liam’s heart could not be donated. However, once he was in the operating room, his heart started beating again and was ultimately donated to a three-year-old girl.

She’s comforted by the fact that Liam was able to save the lives of others..

The coroner later officially confirmed that Liam’s death was caused by an anaphylactic reaction.

Dairy Queen did not directly respond to questions about the incident or how it handles food allergy concerns.

The company said it has reached out to the franchise operator, who is assisting officials with the investigation.

The spokesperson added that, out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, the company would not be commenting further.

The Office of the Coroner has confirmed that an investigation is underway.